A 22-year-old East Elmhurst man pleaded guilty Friday in Brooklyn federal court for attempting to plot a terrorist attack in Queens on behalf of ISIS. Awais Chudhary, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Pakistan, was arrested two years ago at his Butler Street house after the FBI alleged that he had attempted to provide material support to ISIS and plotted a knife or bombing attack in Queens.

QUEENS, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO