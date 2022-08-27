ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

ksl.com

Lehi police investigating incident between coach, ref at youth football game

LEHI — Swift action is being taken by the Utah Youth Football Conference after a coach apparently shoved a teenage referee at a youth football game over the weekend. "We had a skirmish on the field where the coach essentially attacked a referee," said Cole Cooper, president of the Utah Youth Football Conference.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake City envisions 'bright and colorful' replacement for Raging Waters

SALT LAKE CITY — The future of the demolished Raging Waters may be as "bright and colorful" as the old water park's slides were. In this case, Salt Lake City planners envision radiant-looking playgrounds, plaza spaces and pavilion feature art that not only matches the space's history but also captures the lively culture of the Glendale community.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 siblings hit, killed on their way to school in Provo; driver also died

PROVO — A brother and sister died Monday after an SUV drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, police said. The vehicle was driving west on 700 North at 800 East at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Box marked 'explody' leads to discovery of explosive materials in Orem

OREM — An Orem man is facing criminal charges after police say he had explosive materials in his fifth wheel trailer, including a black box with the word "explody" written on it, in addition to other weapons. Scott Larell Bowers, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Motorcyclist goes 100 mph through school zone, leads officers on chase, police say

MILLCREEK — A man who police say went through a school zone going more than 100 mph, and then ran from officers after hitting a patrol car, was arrested Monday. Just before 8:30 a.m., a Unified police officer doing patrol on Highland Drive at a school zone near 3500 South spotted a motorcycle going "at least 100 mph," said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
MILLCREEK, UT

