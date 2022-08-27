Read full article on original website
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Following gruesome leg injury, months of rehab, Isaac Rex happy to be playing football again
PROVO — BYU tight end Isaac Rex still can't do several things on his right ankle, the one he hurt in a gruesome lower leg injury that led to multiple surgeries following a season-ending injury in the Cougars' regular-season finale last year at USC. In particular, he can't launch...
Utah couple frustrated by finger-pointing after sewage floods main bedroom
RIVERDALE, Utah — A young couple says everyone is pointing the finger after a horrifying amount of sewage flooded their new home in Riverdale. Some of it came from their neighbors. "It's so surreal, you know, because we just moved in a month and a half ago," said Chase...
Box marked 'explody' leads to discovery of explosive materials in Orem
OREM — An Orem man is facing criminal charges after police say he had explosive materials in his fifth wheel trailer, including a black box with the word "explody" written on it, in addition to other weapons. Scott Larell Bowers, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with...
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Provo police: Still unclear what caused crash that killed young siblings
PROVO — As the Hidalgo family begins to prepare funeral services for two of their three young children, police continue their investigation into the auto-pedestrian crash that also left the driver dead. "It's a grieving community," said Provo police detective Shad LeFevre. "These things shouldn't happen." It was just...
2nd man was in vehicle shot by officers at American Fork Walmart, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police have confirmed that a car that was involved in a police shooting and was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this month had not one, but two men inside it, and both have since been taken into custody. On Aug. 9, American...
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
Chased driver doesn't stop until tires are gone and vehicle catches fire, police say
MILLCREEK — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he led officers on a chase in a stolen truck and didn't stop trying to get away until the vehicle was engulfed in flames. The owner of the stolen truck was at the scene of the fire and arrest...
Motorcyclist goes 100 mph through school zone, leads officers on chase, police say
MILLCREEK — A man who police say went through a school zone going more than 100 mph, and then ran from officers after hitting a patrol car, was arrested Monday. Just before 8:30 a.m., a Unified police officer doing patrol on Highland Drive at a school zone near 3500 South spotted a motorcycle going "at least 100 mph," said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
Heber City has one of the highest rates of remote workers in the country
HEBER CITY — Nearly 15% of the population in Heber City worked from home in the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2020. And that places the town in Wasatch County among the top 10 cities in the United States for remote workers. Heber City ranks number...
Salt Lake City envisions 'bright and colorful' replacement for Raging Waters
SALT LAKE CITY — The future of the demolished Raging Waters may be as "bright and colorful" as the old water park's slides were. In this case, Salt Lake City planners envision radiant-looking playgrounds, plaza spaces and pavilion feature art that not only matches the space's history but also captures the lively culture of the Glendale community.
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some families...
West Valley man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 killing
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, admitting to recklessly causing the death of an 18-year-old. Lewis Jensen was shot and killed on May 16, 2020, at Kings Point Park, 1330 W. Rothchild Drive in West Valley City. Two groups went to the...
Man arrested following shots fired, alleged kidnapping in Tooele County
TOOELE — A man who threatened to shoot a woman if she did not drive him to a residence in Tooele County and then held three people captive once he got there, according to police, has been arrested. Sammy Eugene Woodroe Blackbear, 58, was booked into the Tooele County...
Former Bluffdale fire chief charged with altering records to give firefighters more pay
BLUFFDALE — Ten months after it was announced that former Bluffdale Fire Chief and mayoral candidate John Calvin Roberts was under investigation — which came more than a year after the city received whistleblower complaints — the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office on Monday filed criminal charges.
Salt Lake City raises property taxes after reported increase in services demand
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's capital city on Monday approved a plan that raises property taxes by about 4.9% which will go toward increasing city services and paying for new projects on the city's west side. The Salt Lake City Council approved the increase in a short...
