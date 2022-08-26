Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"
9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
NBA・
Yardbarker
WWE teases a big match, babyface turn incoming
Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, it was teased again that Sami Zayn will turn babyface after The Bloodline turns on him. Zayn was in the ring with The Usos talking about Roman Reigns' title reign. Zayn said that Reigns appointed him to be the master of ceremonies on Friday night. Kevin Owens came out to object to The Usos saying that they run Raw.
WWE・
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."
The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
Yardbarker
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Manchester, NH (8/28): Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
On August 28, WWE held a Sunday Stunner from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. The results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.com, are as follows:. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) defeated The Street Profits. Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander. Asuka & Alexa Bliss (w/ WWE RAW Women’s Champion...
GolfWRX
Cam Smith reveals his primary reasons behind decision to join LIV Golf
LIV Golf made their monumental signing of Cameron Smith official this morning, which still feels enormous despite how long the rumors have been circulating. The number two ranked player in the world initially sent shockwaves throughout the golf world when he refused to shoot down rumors of his joining LIV Golf after his victory at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
GOLF・
Fans speculate Tom Brady got plastic surgery during mysterious 11-day absence
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 13 days away from kicking off their 2022 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys. While the three-time MVP quarterback is "only" 20th on ESPN's annual top 100 players rankings, few would be surprised if the now-45-year-old turned in yet another MVP-caliber campaign.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Rapper Lil Baby Giving James Harden $250K In Cash As A Birthday Gift: "Like Bro Needs It, His Net Worth Is Like $400 Million."
James Harden has not been the MVP-caliber player he was for a long time in recent seasons. His move to the Brooklyn Nets didn't quite pan out the way he thought it would, and his initial stint with the Philadelphia 76ers was also quite underwhelming. However, despite this, it would seem that The Beard is ready to take on next season, and before doing so, he's making sure that he blows off some steam.
NBA・
