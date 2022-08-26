James Harden has not been the MVP-caliber player he was for a long time in recent seasons. His move to the Brooklyn Nets didn't quite pan out the way he thought it would, and his initial stint with the Philadelphia 76ers was also quite underwhelming. However, despite this, it would seem that The Beard is ready to take on next season, and before doing so, he's making sure that he blows off some steam.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO