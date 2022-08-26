ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Body found in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say a body was found by a fisherman in the Ohio River. According to police reports, the body was found Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. around 15th Street and Commerce Avenue. Police believe the body had only been in the river a couple of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
Lootpress

WVDNR seeks landowners interested in improving wildlife habitat

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, is seeking private landowners who want to improve wildlife habitat on their land. The partnership seeks to address shrinking populations of priority wildlife species by...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County. A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Truck leaks gas after head-on collision; woman arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck was leaking gas after a head-on collision, and a woman was arrested, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Wednesday in Huntington at West 7th Street and Washington Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ a truck involved in the head-on crash was...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors

FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
RIPLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Tractor trailers collide slowing I-64 traffic

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Traffic is at a standstill on busy Interstate 64 westbound in Kanawha County following a Wednesday morning crash involving two tractor-trailers. The wreck occurred near the Institute exit at around 11:30 a.m. All three westbound lanes are closed and are expected to be for “an extended period of time,” officials said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New project to bring faster internet to 19K Boyd County residents

CATTLESBURG, KY (WOWK) – Around 19,000 Boyd County residents may soon get high-speed internet thanks to a collaboration between Kinetic and Boyd County.   Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Boyd County officials and nearby residents came out to celebrate the new partnership. “So, for 19,000 homes they are getting internet which is 100-times faster than the average speed in […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WTRF- 7News

Closed West Virginia mall department store will become a sports complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former mall department store building and an adjacent parking garage will become an $80 million sports complex under a plan unveiled Wednesday by leaders in West Virginia’s largest city. The Capital Sports Center would include a 10-lane aquatic center, an indoor turf field, an elevated track for walking or running, […]

