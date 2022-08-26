Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Body found in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say a body was found by a fisherman in the Ohio River. According to police reports, the body was found Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. around 15th Street and Commerce Avenue. Police believe the body had only been in the river a couple of...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
GreenPower Motor Company opens for business in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s official! A new company is operating in West Virginia, and it hopes to expand in years to come. It’s a new energy company here in the mountain state, and it is promising clean, renewable energy products. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 30, the GreenPower Motor Company officially launched […]
Dick Henderson Memorial Bridge to close temporarily for fireworks show
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, for the Nitro St. and Albans Labor Day fireworks display. During the closure the bridge will be open...
wchsnetwork.com
wchstv.com
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
WVDNR seeks landowners interested in improving wildlife habitat
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, is seeking private landowners who want to improve wildlife habitat on their land. The partnership seeks to address shrinking populations of priority wildlife species by...
lootpress.com
DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
Metro News
Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
WSAZ
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County. A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk...
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Belle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Kanawha County. According to the WVSP, the check point will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 60 at the Burning Springs exit in the Belle area. The WVSP is working in […]
Crash knocks out power to thousands in Huntington
A crash in Huntington knocked out power to homes and businesses in the city's west end late Tuesday night.
WSAZ
Truck leaks gas after head-on collision; woman arrested
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck was leaking gas after a head-on collision, and a woman was arrested, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Wednesday in Huntington at West 7th Street and Washington Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ a truck involved in the head-on crash was...
West Side group receives boost to help feed community after burglary
A $25,000 donation from the Partnership of African American Churches to Step by Step will help them feed people on Charleston's West Side.
wvexplorer.com
Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors
FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
wchsnetwork.com
Tractor trailers collide slowing I-64 traffic
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Traffic is at a standstill on busy Interstate 64 westbound in Kanawha County following a Wednesday morning crash involving two tractor-trailers. The wreck occurred near the Institute exit at around 11:30 a.m. All three westbound lanes are closed and are expected to be for “an extended period of time,” officials said.
New project to bring faster internet to 19K Boyd County residents
CATTLESBURG, KY (WOWK) – Around 19,000 Boyd County residents may soon get high-speed internet thanks to a collaboration between Kinetic and Boyd County. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Boyd County officials and nearby residents came out to celebrate the new partnership. “So, for 19,000 homes they are getting internet which is 100-times faster than the average speed in […]
WSAZ
Litter of puppies left on the side of the road in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A litter of 10 puppies is in a makeshift home in a bathroom at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, because it’s the only place the shelter could make space for them. “Right now, we are way over capacity, and we desperately need fosters and...
Closed West Virginia mall department store will become a sports complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former mall department store building and an adjacent parking garage will become an $80 million sports complex under a plan unveiled Wednesday by leaders in West Virginia’s largest city. The Capital Sports Center would include a 10-lane aquatic center, an indoor turf field, an elevated track for walking or running, […]
