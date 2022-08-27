Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
espnharrisonburg.com
It’s Tailgate Time!
It’s Tailgate Time with Dave Riggert and Bojangles! Register below to get entered to win a $50 gift card to Bojangles! You can also join Dave at Bojangles each Thursday before JMU home football games to scan the QR code to enter. With $50 to Bojangles, you could get...
espnharrisonburg.com
Salvation Army shelter reopens
The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg announced this morning that it will resume emergency shelter operations on September 9, following an extensive renovation project over the past several months. Christy Byington is the new director of development for the Harrisonburg area Salvation Army and says a new staff for the facility...
espnharrisonburg.com
Transformer fire causes outage
An equipment fire is being blamed for a power outage that affected thousands in the northern end of Rockingham County Sunday. Dominion Energy reports that a fire at the substation in Timberville cut power to most of Timberville and Broadway about two in the afternoon. The outage affected numerous businesses, including the Wal-Mart and Food Lion which both had to close.
Comments / 0