FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Technician Online
NC State football looks to exorcise demons in season-opener at ECU
It’s almost fitting that one of the most highly anticipated NC State football seasons ever begins in Greenville against East Carolina, a place where the Pack has historically struggled. NC State only has one win to its name in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, with that lone victory coming in 2007, and...
Technician Online
Chandler Zavala embracing one last season with NC State football
“The strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.”. This quote from Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” is a well-known adage in and around NC State, especially in athletics. But perhaps no one player exemplifies its message better than graduate offensive guard Chandler Zavala.
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ week in review: Aug. 22-28
Though the 2022 Wolfpack football season is just days away from kicking off, there's still plenty of action around campus to keep track of as other fall sports begin their own seasons. Dail Soccer Field was the place to be on campus last week as both the Pack men's and...
Technician Online
The last dance: NC State football looks to make one last run at championship
One last ride. One last chance. One last dance. That’s what this season feels like for NC State football. With an all-star cast of returning starters, many of whom are seniors, this may very well be the last great chance NC State has of winning a championship in what is one of the most highly anticipated seasons in school history.
Technician Online
TechSports’ editors 2022 predictions for NC State football
Record: 12-0 I don’t care anymore, this is the year. Never can I remember a time where the stars have aligned more perfectly for an NC State football season than the upcoming 2022 schedule. Despite a couple of challenges on the road, which the Pack did struggle greatly with a season ago, a lot of NC State’s success this year will rely on simple execution. Coming into most matchups as the favorite will be a weird spot for a lot of veterans on this team, but it's an occasion I fully expect them to be prepared for.
Technician Online
NC State men’s soccer dominates Wofford, improves to 2-0
NC State men’s soccer cruised past Wofford in a 4-0 dismantling of the Terriers on Monday, Aug. 29. The convincing victory was fueled by a hat trick from graduate midfielder Conor Kelly as well as a clean sheet for senior goalkeeper Windham Ellis in his first career start for the Pack.
Technician Online
2022 NC State football roster headlined by Leary, stacked defense
The highly anticipated 2022 NC State football season is less than a week away. In the meantime, it is time to take a look at each position group for the Wolfpack and the starters and reserves that stand in the balance. Quarterback. Heading into his third season as starter, redshirt...
Technician Online
Epsilon Eta provides development, community for students interested in conservation
Epsilon Eta is a co-ed honors fraternity for students of all majors who are interested in the environment and its conservation. Beyond service opportunities, the fraternity works to build a network for students and provide them with career resources. Ren Rooney, co-president and third-year studying environmental science, shared the fraternity’s objectives.
