Record: 12-0 I don’t care anymore, this is the year. Never can I remember a time where the stars have aligned more perfectly for an NC State football season than the upcoming 2022 schedule. Despite a couple of challenges on the road, which the Pack did struggle greatly with a season ago, a lot of NC State’s success this year will rely on simple execution. Coming into most matchups as the favorite will be a weird spot for a lot of veterans on this team, but it's an occasion I fully expect them to be prepared for.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO