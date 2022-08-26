Read full article on original website
Score Predictions for West Virginia at Pitt
The Mountaineers Now staff offers thoughts on the Backyard Brawl.
wvusports.com
No. 21 WVU Opens Weekend at No. 11 Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women's soccer team returns to the road, traveling to Auburn, Alabama, for a matchup with No. 11 Auburn on Thursday, September 1. Kickoff at Auburn Soccer Complex is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Thursday's match will be broadcast live on...
wvusports.com
Ell Named Student-Athlete of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After being named to the Penn State Classic All-Tournament team and leading the squad in kills in each match, fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Ell...
wvusports.com
Volleyball Tickets on Sale Now
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Tickets are now on sale for the West Virginia University volleyball team's 12 regular-season home matches as announced by the Mountaineer Ticket Office on Monday. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate...
saturdaytradition.com
West Virginia unveils 'Country Roads' themed uniforms for Backyard Brawl with Pitt
West Virginia is going back to its roots for the Week 1 showdown with No. 17 Pitt. The return of the Backyard Brawl shouldn’t disappoint. The Mountaineers will be wearing their ‘Country Roads’ alternate uniforms for the game, named after John Denver’s hit song which has become 1 of their traditions in Morgantown.
wvusports.com
Mountaineers Fall in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University men's soccer team fell at No. 7 Pitt, 3-0, on Monday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Three, first-half goals by the hosts hurt WVU in the 51st edition of the Backyard Brawl. Pitt (2-0) opened the scoring in the 12th minute before finding the back of the net again in the 17th and 30th minute of play.
wvsportsnow.com
Former Women’s Basketball Mountaineer Jessica Morton Passes Away
Former WVU women’s basketball guard Jessica Morton has passed away. Morton played for the Mountaineers from 2014-16. The West Virginia women’s basketball program released their thoughts and prayers on Monday night. “We are so sad to hear about the passing of former Mountaineer guard Jessica Morton (2014-16). She...
voiceofmotown.com
Pittsburgh’s Starting Quarterback Posted Priceless Tweet in 2014
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers will meet the Pitt Panthers in two days, Thursday, September 1st in the Backyard Brawl. Pitt will be led by redshirt senior transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, who was the starter for USC last season. Internet sleuths have uncovered and leaked a...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU football's first official depth chart for 2022
Zach Anderson is the sports editor for The Daily Athenaeum. He is a junior sports and adventure media student minoring in scholastic coaching from Parkersburg, West Virginia.
Dominion Energy WV’s new owners are bringing jobs to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dominion Energy West Virginia, or Hope Gas, was recently sold to the ‘Ullico and Hearthstone’ Utilities Incorporation, and starting on Sept. 1, that sale will start to bring jobs back to West Virginia. Hearthstone owns gas utilities in five different states, as well as water utilities in two states. Before they […]
WTRF
Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia
TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
UPDATE: Opening date for Morgantown cookie company pushed back
UPDATE, AUG. 31 12:315 P.M.: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Crumbl Cookies location in Morgantown has pushed its opening date back by one week. On Monday, the opening date was announced in a Facebook post as Friday, Sept. 2, but after 12 News published an article about the company coming to the Mountain State, the […]
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the “Dog Days” of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties. If you really want to get into the Mountain State spirit this season, surprise your friends and family with a charcuterie board loaded with West Virginia foods! Below are […]
Local IT company named West Virginia’s fastest-growing
A Bridgeport-and-Morgantown-based IT services company was named West Virginia's fastest-growing business, and is among the fastest-growing IT services companies in the nation on the Inc. 5000.
WDTV
West Virginia Native selected for Times Square video presentation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you look at Jocelyn Sykes you may just see a happy 5-year-old, but if you know Jocelyn then you know she’s on the rise to fame. “She’s very known in Clarksburg / Bridgeport because of my parents and they always show pictures and everything like that”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.
Metro News
Event to focus on construction of Corridor H section between Parsons and Davis
Members of the public may weigh in on a key section of construction on Corridor H at an upcoming event. The West Virginia Division of Highways will have a public information workshop on Sept. 12 to focus on 10 miles of construction between Parsons and Davis. While much of Corridor...
Mother sues West Virginia YMCA and city pool for son’s injuries
A mother is suing the YMCA and the Benwood City pool for her son’s injuries. According to the West Virginia Record, Rebecca Lanham is suing the YMCA and the Benwood Pool after her son, Landon, was allegedly injured during a camp at the pool. Lanham says that her son was injured after falling from the […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
Electric battery factory coming to Northern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally […]
WDTV
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
