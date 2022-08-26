ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvusports.com

No. 21 WVU Opens Weekend at No. 11 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women's soccer team returns to the road, traveling to Auburn, Alabama, for a matchup with No. 11 Auburn on Thursday, September 1. Kickoff at Auburn Soccer Complex is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Thursday's match will be broadcast live on...
AUBURN, AL
wvusports.com

Ell Named Student-Athlete of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After being named to the Penn State Classic All-Tournament team and leading the squad in kills in each match, fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Ell...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvusports.com

Volleyball Tickets on Sale Now

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Tickets are now on sale for the West Virginia University volleyball team's 12 regular-season home matches as announced by the Mountaineer Ticket Office on Monday. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
wvusports.com

Mountaineers Fall in Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University men's soccer team fell at No. 7 Pitt, 3-0, on Monday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Three, first-half goals by the hosts hurt WVU in the 51st edition of the Backyard Brawl. Pitt (2-0) opened the scoring in the 12th minute before finding the back of the net again in the 17th and 30th minute of play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wvsportsnow.com

Former Women’s Basketball Mountaineer Jessica Morton Passes Away

Former WVU women’s basketball guard Jessica Morton has passed away. Morton played for the Mountaineers from 2014-16. The West Virginia women’s basketball program released their thoughts and prayers on Monday night. “We are so sad to hear about the passing of former Mountaineer guard Jessica Morton (2014-16). She...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pittsburgh’s Starting Quarterback Posted Priceless Tweet in 2014

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers will meet the Pitt Panthers in two days, Thursday, September 1st in the Backyard Brawl. Pitt will be led by redshirt senior transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, who was the starter for USC last season. Internet sleuths have uncovered and leaked a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Park#Volleyball#Wvu
WTRF

Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia

TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

West Virginia Native selected for Times Square video presentation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you look at Jocelyn Sykes you may just see a happy 5-year-old, but if you know Jocelyn then you know she’s on the rise to fame. “She’s very known in Clarksburg / Bridgeport because of my parents and they always show pictures and everything like that”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Electric battery factory coming to Northern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy