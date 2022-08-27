Read full article on original website
Two of Mets' vulnerabilities apparent vs. Dodgers
NEW YORK -- There are inflection points to every game, moments when things can change for better or for worse. In the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night, those moments happened to involve James McCann and Joely Rodríguez -- two players whom the Mets chose to keep central in their plans following the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline.
Cruz (118 mph HR) blasts another Bucs mark
MILWAUKEE -- Oneil Cruz loves breaking Pirates records. Cruz’s latest home run in the Bucs’ 7-5 walk-off loss to the Brewers on Monday night at American Family Field broke yet another Pittsburgh record. “Everybody knows what he can do,” starter Bryse Wilson said after allowing three runs across...
'Flush it': Phillies blow 7-run lead on frustrating night
PHOENIX -- This had the look and feel of those late-season Phillies losses from recent years past. The Phillies blew a seven-run lead in Monday night’s 13-7 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field. After they pummeled Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner for 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, putting nine balls in play at 100 mph or more to take a 7-0 lead, the D-backs sent 22 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings as Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez and Andrew Bellatti could not throw strikes or get anybody out.
Giants' playoff hopes dim after delay-filled loss
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants experienced their biggest lowlight of the season at Oracle Park on Monday night -- literally. Malfunctioning ballpark lights delayed the Giants’ series opener against the Padres by 40 minutes, with the game suspended after two innings when the field became too dark to play.
Robinson hits 1st homer as trio of rookies go yard in 5th
CINCINNATI -- On a night that Cardinals legend Albert Pujols slugged his 694th career regular-season home run, Reds rookie catcher Chuckie Robinson hit his first. Robinson wasn't the only Reds rookie to clear the fences in the bottom of the fifth inning. TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild did likewise in the few bright spots among a 13-4 loss to the Cardinals on a rainy Monday night at Great American Ball Park.
Who will be this year's bullpen X-factor? Here are 12 contenders
Every year it seems like there’s a pitcher who takes over the postseason from the bullpen. In 2016, Cleveland bulldozed its way into the World Series behind Andrew Miller’s dominant left arm. Two years later, Nathan Eovaldi etched his name into Red Sox lore by throwing six innings of relief in Boston’s 18-inning thriller against the Dodgers in the World Series. And who can forget Julio Urías’ dominant run for the Dodgers in 2020 that ended with him igniting Los Angeles’ championship celebration.
Padres light up Oracle Park in thick of Wild Card race
SAN FRANCISCO -- Strange night at Oracle Park. Or, at least, it started strangely enough. The Padres, to their credit, made certain things never got any weirder than they needed to be. Locked in an ever-tightening Wild Card race, the Padres had a game to win, and they won it...
'It got me': Mitchell's 1st HR moves dad to tears
MILWAUKEE -- Chalk up more firsts for Brewers rookie Garrett Mitchell. First big league home run. First big league curtain call. First big league ice bath. First time making dad bawl at a baseball game. After sparking an early rally with a walk and his first career stolen base, Mitchell...
Ohtani, Judge trade homers in MVP showdown
ANAHEIM -- The battle for the American League MVP Award was on full display on Monday night at Angel Stadium. The AL MVP race is essentially down to Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with just a little more than a month remaining in the season. Both homered in the series opener at Angel Stadium, but it was Ohtani’s two-run homer in the fifth off Frankie Montas that proved to be the game-winner.
Alexander gives Crew much-needed innings in spot start
MILWAUKEE -- Jason Alexander did his part in a spot start, and he’ll get another opportunity as the Brewers try to conjure another September surge. Pitching in an important spot, considering Milwaukee’s place in the standings and in a packed schedule, Alexander pitched five effective innings but saw the bullpen sputter through the rest of a 4-2 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday at American Family Field, as the Brewers surpassed 100 million in all-time attendance.
Nola's tough night 'frustrating, for sure'
PHOENIX -- Aaron Nola tossed the third shutout and fifth complete game of his career last week in a victory over Cincinnati. It was the latest in a string of strong performances from the Phillies right-hander. But that run ended Tuesday night in a 12-3 loss to the D-backs at...
'A little more locked in' vs. Yanks, Ford homers again
ANAHEIM -- It's been a crazy year for first baseman Mike Ford, who has not only played for four Major League teams, but also four Triple-A clubs as well. But Ford, who was called up by the Angels on Thursday, has made the most of his opportunity with his new club, as he homered for a second straight game in a 7-4 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday at Angel Stadium. Ford, who is in line to get regular playing time at first base down the stretch with Jared Walsh out for the season with thoracic outlet syndrome, is batting .364 (8-for-22) with two homers, two RBIs and two walks in six games with the Angels.
Marlins struggle to capitalize on López's quality start, RISP
MIAMI -- Some teams have a clutch gene. Some players do, too. But lately, the Marlins have been struggling in those “clutch” situations. It happened again on Monday night in Miami’s 3-2 loss to Los Angeles in 10 innings, securing the four-game series win (3-1) for the Dodgers. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, Garrett Cooper -- who had tripled and reached first on an error earlier in the game -- struck out looking on three pitches (one of which he hit foul). Then, Jacob Stallings popped out into foul territory.
'Bad all around': Marlins lose sloppy game
MIAMI -- The Marlins, expecting to face All-Star Shane McClanahan on Tuesday in the first of two games against the Rays, instead faced a collection of Tampa Bay relievers in a bullpen game. McClanahan was pulled minutes before the first pitch due to a left shoulder impingement, and right-hander Shawn Armstrong was given the ball in his place.
Judge hits 51st HR, putting on a show for teammates
ANAHEIM -- Night after night, Aaron Judge’s Yankees teammates have a front-row seat for baseball’s best one-man show. As the slugger continues to belt homers ahead of Roger Maris’ 1961 pace, they’re enjoying the ride as much as anyone. Judge launched his Major League-leading 51st home...
Dodgers take new route to secure 90th win
NEW YORK -- Nearly everywhere they go, opposing teams play up when the Dodgers are in town. For contending clubs, a series against Los Angeles, which owns the best record in the Majors, usually serves as a litmus test. That holds particularly true in the three-game series against the Mets,...
1 month after extension, Bard proving his value
ATLANTA -- Rockies closer Daniel Bard was rewarded Tuesday night for an outlook built around replacing frustration with faith. Bard struck out two in a solid ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the defending World Series champion (and still-contending-to-defend) Braves at Truist Park, where the Rockies find wins that are elusive at nearly every other stop.
Judge hits 50th HR, keeps pace to top Maris
ANAHEIM -- More than 44,000 voices filled the air at Angel Stadium on Monday night, booing lustily as Aaron Judge received intentional walks in two of his first three plate appearances. They made no secret about what had drawn them across Interstate 5’s congested thoroughfare on a picture-perfect Southern California evening: history.
Murphy's first slam, Garcia's first HR key 'special' win
WASHINGTON -- In their first game played at Nationals Park, the A’s carried a theme of firsts throughout Tuesday night’s 10-6 victory over the Nationals. An impressive 13-hit night by Oakland’s offense was highlighted by a pair of blasts that carried some personal significance, beginning with Dermis Garcia’s first Major League homer, which sparked a five-run third inning that put the A’s ahead. Later on in the fifth, Sean Murphy broke the game open with his first career grand slam.
Bello 'learning a ton' through ups and downs
MINNEAPOLIS -- Brayan Bello's fourth inning on Monday against the Twins appeared to show the next positive step in the talented rookie’s progression. The top-ranked pitching prospect and No. 3 overall prospect in Boston’s farm system per MLB Pipeline, Bello held Minnesota's offense in check for the first three frames, before loading the bases with no outs in the fourth. In previous starts, that type of situation had gone awry.
