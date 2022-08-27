Read full article on original website
MLB
Two of Mets' vulnerabilities apparent vs. Dodgers
NEW YORK -- There are inflection points to every game, moments when things can change for better or for worse. In the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night, those moments happened to involve James McCann and Joely Rodríguez -- two players whom the Mets chose to keep central in their plans following the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline.
MLB
Cruz (118 mph HR) blasts another Bucs mark
MILWAUKEE -- Oneil Cruz loves breaking Pirates records. Cruz’s latest home run in the Bucs’ 7-5 walk-off loss to the Brewers on Monday night at American Family Field broke yet another Pittsburgh record. “Everybody knows what he can do,” starter Bryse Wilson said after allowing three runs across...
MLB
'Flush it': Phillies blow 7-run lead on frustrating night
PHOENIX -- This had the look and feel of those late-season Phillies losses from recent years past. The Phillies blew a seven-run lead in Monday night’s 13-7 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field. After they pummeled Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner for 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, putting nine balls in play at 100 mph or more to take a 7-0 lead, the D-backs sent 22 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings as Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez and Andrew Bellatti could not throw strikes or get anybody out.
MLB
Bello 'learning a ton' through ups and downs
MINNEAPOLIS -- Brayan Bello's fourth inning on Monday against the Twins appeared to show the next positive step in the talented rookie’s progression. The top-ranked pitching prospect and No. 3 overall prospect in Boston’s farm system per MLB Pipeline, Bello held Minnesota's offense in check for the first three frames, before loading the bases with no outs in the fourth. In previous starts, that type of situation had gone awry.
MLB
Robinson hits 1st homer as trio of rookies go yard in 5th
CINCINNATI -- On a night that Cardinals legend Albert Pujols slugged his 694th career regular-season home run, Reds rookie catcher Chuckie Robinson hit his first. Robinson wasn't the only Reds rookie to clear the fences in the bottom of the fifth inning. TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild did likewise in the few bright spots among a 13-4 loss to the Cardinals on a rainy Monday night at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
Padres light up Oracle Park in thick of Wild Card race
SAN FRANCISCO -- Strange night at Oracle Park. Or, at least, it started strangely enough. The Padres, to their credit, made certain things never got any weirder than they needed to be. Locked in an ever-tightening Wild Card race, the Padres had a game to win, and they won it...
MLB
Giants' playoff hopes dim after delay-filled loss
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants experienced their biggest lowlight of the season at Oracle Park on Monday night -- literally. Malfunctioning ballpark lights delayed the Giants’ series opener against the Padres by 40 minutes, with the game suspended after two innings when the field became too dark to play.
MLB
Is this Marlin the next Sandy Alcantara?
This story was excerpted from the Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. From a numbers standpoint, Edward Cabrera's eighth start of the season, in Sunday afternoon's 8-1 loss to the Dodgers at loanDepot park, wasn't anything special. But the outing -- 5 2/3 innings, six runs and five hits (plus five strikeouts) -- demonstrated something special about the Marlins' 24-year-old right-hander.
MLB
Judge hits 51st HR, putting on a show for teammates
ANAHEIM -- Night after night, Aaron Judge’s Yankees teammates have a front-row seat for baseball’s best one-man show. As the slugger continues to belt homers ahead of Roger Maris’ 1961 pace, they’re enjoying the ride as much as anyone. Judge launched his Major League-leading 51st home...
MLB
Calf injury sends Verlander to 15-day IL
ARLINGTON -- Considering the news could have been much worse, Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander felt a sense of relief by being placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right calf injury that general manager James Click said would require a “relatively short term” recovery. Verlander,...
MLB
Dunn exits after 4 solid frames with tight shoulder
CINCINNATI -- Reds starting pitcher Justin Dunn seemingly had everything going in his favor against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. But with Dunn's history, manager David Bell and pitching coach Derek Johnson took zero chances when his right shoulder felt tight. Dunn was pulled after four innings, but the bullpen...
MLB
Murphy's first slam, Garcia's first HR key 'special' win
WASHINGTON -- In their first game played at Nationals Park, the A’s carried a theme of firsts throughout Tuesday night’s 10-6 victory over the Nationals. An impressive 13-hit night by Oakland’s offense was highlighted by a pair of blasts that carried some personal significance, beginning with Dermis Garcia’s first Major League homer, which sparked a five-run third inning that put the A’s ahead. Later on in the fifth, Sean Murphy broke the game open with his first career grand slam.
MLB・
MLB
Quantrill caps 4-0 month with combined 1-hitter
CLEVELAND -- If the Guardians are able to hold onto their lead in the American League Central and advance to the Wild Card Series, they have no shortage of starters who could take the hill in Game 1 of the postseason’s opening round. There’s Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL...
MLB
O's falter in first big WC test vs. Guardians
CLEVELAND -- As the Orioles waltzed out of Houston on Sunday evening, they did so with their heads held high despite a sweep falling by the wayside. They had already taken the set against the paragon of the American League, another series in which they felt they showcased to the baseball landscape that they were for real, that they are “starting to fire on all cylinders.”
MLB
We've all been there, Mark: Brewers rally for friend-zoned fan
MILWAUKEE -- Christian Yelich paused for a moment and pondered. “I don’t believe so,” Yelich said eventually, breaking into a smile. Yelich and the Brewers were empathizing with a mysterious “Mark,” who found himself very publicly on the business end of a “let’s just be friends” at American Family Field during Monday’s game against the Pirates after a scoreboard message went viral.
MLB
These are the Top 10 moments of Waino's career
The peak of Adam Wainwright's career, albeit shortened, has made him one of the most respected pitchers of his generation. The length of his career has done the same -- and made him a marvel to watch. Whether you call him Waino, Adam or Uncle Charlie, Wainwright has made a...
MLB・
MLB
Timmy Trumpet: 'I'm officially a Mets fan for life'
NEW YORK -- Growing up in Australia, the musician Timothy Smith -- stage name: Timmy Trumpet -- knew little of baseball. Cricket was his closest brush with the sport. Smith speaks in heavy Aussie accent, and he calls the field a “pitch.” When he stepped onto it wielding his black-and-gold trumpet Tuesday afternoon in Flushing, he revealed that he had never seen a live baseball game.
MLB
Gordon's slam prompts on-field curtain call
MINNEAPOLIS -- Nick Gordon does customized handshakes with his teammates. He’s Byron Buxton’s biggest hype man. He’s the clubhouse connoisseur of the basketball shooting game “HORSE.”. Gordon’s done anything and everything the Twins have asked of him to keep his foothold in the big leagues, from...
MLB
Alexander gives Crew much-needed innings in spot start
MILWAUKEE -- Jason Alexander did his part in a spot start, and he’ll get another opportunity as the Brewers try to conjure another September surge. Pitching in an important spot, considering Milwaukee’s place in the standings and in a packed schedule, Alexander pitched five effective innings but saw the bullpen sputter through the rest of a 4-2 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday at American Family Field, as the Brewers surpassed 100 million in all-time attendance.
MLB
Lacking crisp slider, Manning hit hard by Mariners
DETROIT -- The massive shrubs beyond center field make the vast expanse of Comerica Park’s outfield all the more imposing, but there’s a small gap in right-center where the shrubs end and the giant wall that houses the out-of-town scoreboard begins. For hitters, it might as well be the fictional "South Detroit" that Journey sings about in the song "Don’t Stop Believin'." Nobody hits a ball that far into that little crevice in what might be the deepest part of Comerica Park. Some have hit the wall to the right of it and bemoaned a 430-foot double or triple.
