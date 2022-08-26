Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Myria launches much-awaited Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, Myria L2
Myria, an Ethereum-based layer 2 scaling solution, built to empower digital assets, NFT, and blockchain gaming, has today launched its much-awaited blockchain gaming-focused Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, Myria L2. Myria L2 will deliver instant and secure trades and zero gas fee transactions for non-fungible tokens (NFTs0 and blockchain gaming. The...
investing.com
Lined up Updates in Ethereum and Its Ecosystem
The scaling network Arbitrum is all set to move to Nitro on 31st August. Bellatrix upgrade will be antecedent to “The Merge”. Ethereum network has updates queued in the coming days. The scaling network Arbitrum is all set to move to Nitro on 31st Aug, as per a tweet made by the network. A Fully integrated layer 2 optimistic rollup system is Nitro. Furthermore, Nitro also includes enhanced calldata compression, the sequencer, token bridges, and fraud proofs.
Deploying Ethereum Smart Contracts via Remix IDE
If you want to deploy your smart contract into the live Ethereum network without the pain of syncing the whole blockchain with ‘geth’ (around 40GB before I stop the process) which run for a week without full sync. You can deploy your contract via the Ethereum online IDE remix.
cryptoslate.com
Data center operator hosting 17% of Ethereum’s nodes says staking is not permitted
Hetzner Online, a data center based in Germany, said that using its hosting services for any application related to cryptocurrency mining is not permitted. The company disclosed its stance in a Reddit thread, saying that its ban on mining-related uses includes both Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) applications. The company’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digg.com
Rebuilding 'The Last Of Us Part I:' A Deep Dive Into Combat, Animation, Audio And Visual Changes With Naughty Dog
The studio brings its latest tech, lessons learned, and gameplay philosophy to create the definitive edition of an already groundbreaking game.
Eerie images reveal creepy underwater structures ‘leaking dark substances’ and they were discovered by robots
A FOOTBALL field-sized collection of underwater chimneys has been discovered by deep-sea scientists. Caused by magmatic activity, these formations are providing an exciting insight into what exactly is going down on the sea floor. The McDermott lab at Lehigh lead the research that took place along the East Pacific Rise...
digg.com
What Does It Mean To Orange-Pill Someone?
It is wise to reflect and improve upon the different ways we currently measure successfully introducing someone to Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
TikTok Account Predicts What Last Day on Earth Will Look Like Using Grim AI-Generated Photos
A mind-blowing new TikTok account claims to predict what the end of the world will look like. Using AI technology, @robotoverloards shows off a series of frightening images in one video that claims to reveal what doomsday will look like according to the "last selfie ever taken." From the hollow...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s in Store for Ethereum (ETH) Leading Up to The Merge, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is plotting a bullish scenario for Ethereum (ETH) amid the hype surrounding the smart contract platform’s incoming upgrade. The crypto strategist tells his 623,800 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum’s current pullback from its August high of around $2,000 is likely coming to an end.
digg.com
Hyperfemininity Isn’t A Trend — It’s A Movement
Hyperfemininity by girly girls, for girly girls.
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
kitco.com
Ethereum co-founder on the noise surrounding the Merge and the mistake to avoid with Web3
(Kitco News) There will be a lot of noise surrounding Ethereum's upcoming Merge, with many people trying to take advantage of the situation, warned Anthony Di Iorio, the founder of Ethereum, Decentral, and Jaxx Liberty. The Ethereum Merge, which will transition the network from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, is considered by...
digg.com
Indonesia's Biggest Tech Firm Enters Bitcoin Market With Local Exchange Acquisition
GoTo purchased Indonesian bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin for $8.38 million to become a diverse money management company.
digg.com
The Life And Death Of An Amazon Warehouse Temp
Previewing the highly efficient, incredibly disposable workforce of the future.
u.today
Huge Part of Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM) Nodes Might Be in Danger, Here's Why
Yesterday, a top-tier website hosting platform Hetzner made headlines: its representatives highlighted that using its servers for crypto-related operations is prohibited. Here is how the global crypto community reacts to the statement, and which blockchains are in danger. Is Hetzner actually banning blockchain nodes?. According to a statement shared by...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Could Get Kicked Off Cloud Host That Powers 10% of Crypto Network
Ethereum appears at risk of getting kicked off the cloud-networking provider that powers roughly 10% of the second-biggest blockchain. Hetzner, a German-based cloud services firm, said in a Reddit post this week that its terms of service specifically bar crypto mining and also staking, the approach Ethereum is moving to soon to run the blockchain.
Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum Set To Undergo Major Upgrade On August 31
Arbitrum will deploy its Nitro upgrade on August 31. While the upgrade is live, the network will be facing a downtime of nearly 2-3 hours. On August 30, Ethereum Layer 2 solution Arbitrum tweeted that the network is all set to undergo a major upgrade on Wednesday, August 31. Dubbed...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Mining Giant Says Ethereum’s Upcoming Merge Presents Risk of Censorship
Crypto mining pool AntPool is issuing a notice to its users as Ethereum’s (ETH) highly anticipated update dubbed The Merge approaches. In a new blog post, AntPool says that it will not be supporting its users’ assets on the new proof-of-stake (PoS) Ethereum chain, citing censorship risk. “As...
digg.com
China Shuts World's Largest Electronics Market As Shenzhen Imposes Lockdown
China's southern city of Shenzhen on Monday shut down the world's largest electronics market and suspended public transport nearby as authorities enforced neighborhood-wide lockdowns in response to a small number of Covid cases.
