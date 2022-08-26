ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myria launches much-awaited Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, Myria L2

Myria, an Ethereum-based layer 2 scaling solution, built to empower digital assets, NFT, and blockchain gaming, has today launched its much-awaited blockchain gaming-focused Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, Myria L2. Myria L2 will deliver instant and secure trades and zero gas fee transactions for non-fungible tokens (NFTs0 and blockchain gaming. The...
Lined up Updates in Ethereum and Its Ecosystem

The scaling network Arbitrum is all set to move to Nitro on 31st August. Bellatrix upgrade will be antecedent to “The Merge”. Ethereum network has updates queued in the coming days. The scaling network Arbitrum is all set to move to Nitro on 31st Aug, as per a tweet made by the network. A Fully integrated layer 2 optimistic rollup system is Nitro. Furthermore, Nitro also includes enhanced calldata compression, the sequencer, token bridges, and fraud proofs.
Data center operator hosting 17% of Ethereum’s nodes says staking is not permitted

Hetzner Online, a data center based in Germany, said that using its hosting services for any application related to cryptocurrency mining is not permitted. The company disclosed its stance in a Reddit thread, saying that its ban on mining-related uses includes both Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) applications. The company’s...
What Does It Mean To Orange-Pill Someone?

It is wise to reflect and improve upon the different ways we currently measure successfully introducing someone to Bitcoin.
Here’s What’s in Store for Ethereum (ETH) Leading Up to The Merge, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is plotting a bullish scenario for Ethereum (ETH) amid the hype surrounding the smart contract platform’s incoming upgrade. The crypto strategist tells his 623,800 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum’s current pullback from its August high of around $2,000 is likely coming to an end.
Hyperfemininity Isn’t A Trend — It’s A Movement

Hyperfemininity by girly girls, for girly girls.
The Life And Death Of An Amazon Warehouse Temp

Previewing the highly efficient, incredibly disposable workforce of the future. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Huge Part of Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM) Nodes Might Be in Danger, Here's Why

Yesterday, a top-tier website hosting platform Hetzner made headlines: its representatives highlighted that using its servers for crypto-related operations is prohibited. Here is how the global crypto community reacts to the statement, and which blockchains are in danger. Is Hetzner actually banning blockchain nodes?. According to a statement shared by...
Ethereum Could Get Kicked Off Cloud Host That Powers 10% of Crypto Network

Ethereum appears at risk of getting kicked off the cloud-networking provider that powers roughly 10% of the second-biggest blockchain. Hetzner, a German-based cloud services firm, said in a Reddit post this week that its terms of service specifically bar crypto mining and also staking, the approach Ethereum is moving to soon to run the blockchain.
China Shuts World's Largest Electronics Market As Shenzhen Imposes Lockdown

China's southern city of Shenzhen on Monday shut down the world's largest electronics market and suspended public transport nearby as authorities enforced neighborhood-wide lockdowns in response to a small number of Covid cases.
