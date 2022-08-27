ANAHEIM -- It's been a crazy year for first baseman Mike Ford, who has not only played for four Major League teams, but also four Triple-A clubs as well. But Ford, who was called up by the Angels on Thursday, has made the most of his opportunity with his new club, as he homered for a second straight game in a 7-4 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday at Angel Stadium. Ford, who is in line to get regular playing time at first base down the stretch with Jared Walsh out for the season with thoracic outlet syndrome, is batting .364 (8-for-22) with two homers, two RBIs and two walks in six games with the Angels.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO