MLB
Two of Mets' vulnerabilities apparent vs. Dodgers
NEW YORK -- There are inflection points to every game, moments when things can change for better or for worse. In the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night, those moments happened to involve James McCann and Joely Rodríguez -- two players whom the Mets chose to keep central in their plans following the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline.
MLB
Ohtani, Judge trade homers in MVP showdown
ANAHEIM -- The battle for the American League MVP Award was on full display on Monday night at Angel Stadium. The AL MVP race is essentially down to Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with just a little more than a month remaining in the season. Both homered in the series opener at Angel Stadium, but it was Ohtani’s two-run homer in the fifth off Frankie Montas that proved to be the game-winner.
MLB
Who will be this year's bullpen X-factor? Here are 12 contenders
Every year it seems like there’s a pitcher who takes over the postseason from the bullpen. In 2016, Cleveland bulldozed its way into the World Series behind Andrew Miller’s dominant left arm. Two years later, Nathan Eovaldi etched his name into Red Sox lore by throwing six innings of relief in Boston’s 18-inning thriller against the Dodgers in the World Series. And who can forget Julio Urías’ dominant run for the Dodgers in 2020 that ended with him igniting Los Angeles’ championship celebration.
MLB
These former Mets are ready for October
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In a free moment during Old-Timers’ Day on Saturday, Pedro Martínez stepped into the Mets' clubhouse to speak with, as he put it, “two of the most talented pitchers that we have on the team, which are Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.”
MLB
Giants' playoff hopes dim after delay-filled loss
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants experienced their biggest lowlight of the season at Oracle Park on Monday night -- literally. Malfunctioning ballpark lights delayed the Giants’ series opener against the Padres by 40 minutes, with the game suspended after two innings when the field became too dark to play.
MLB
'Flush it': Phillies blow 7-run lead on frustrating night
PHOENIX -- This had the look and feel of those late-season Phillies losses from recent years past. The Phillies blew a seven-run lead in Monday night’s 13-7 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field. After they pummeled Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner for 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, putting nine balls in play at 100 mph or more to take a 7-0 lead, the D-backs sent 22 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings as Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez and Andrew Bellatti could not throw strikes or get anybody out.
MLB
The numbers behind deGrom's dominant return
Jacob deGrom is a hitter's recurring nightmare -- he went 13 months without pitching in a Major League game and now he's the very same pitcher in 2022 that he was in 2021. And if deGrom is the same, good luck hitting against the Mets in a playoff series, with deGrom and Max Scherzer starting Games 1 and 2.
MLB
1 month after extension, Bard proving his value
ATLANTA -- Rockies closer Daniel Bard was rewarded Tuesday night for an outlook built around replacing frustration with faith. Bard struck out two in a solid ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the defending World Series champion (and still-contending-to-defend) Braves at Truist Park, where the Rockies find wins that are elusive at nearly every other stop.
MLB
Judge hits 50th HR, keeps pace to top Maris
ANAHEIM -- More than 44,000 voices filled the air at Angel Stadium on Monday night, booing lustily as Aaron Judge received intentional walks in two of his first three plate appearances. They made no secret about what had drawn them across Interstate 5’s congested thoroughfare on a picture-perfect Southern California evening: history.
Gunnar Henderson, Orioles aim for series win vs. Guardians
Infielder Gunnar Henderson announced his arrival in a big way with the Baltimore Orioles, who face the host Cleveland Guardians
MLB
Second-half Snell lifts Padres in Wild Card race
SAN FRANCISCO -- Next year, Blake Snell insists, he's going to start the season differently. He’s going to do something about those slow starts. You see, Snell has fallen into something of a pattern: He takes a few weeks, sometimes months, to put it all together. Then, once he does, he's untouchable.
MLB
These are the Top 10 moments of Waino's career
The peak of Adam Wainwright's career, albeit shortened, has made him one of the most respected pitchers of his generation. The length of his career has done the same -- and made him a marvel to watch. Whether you call him Waino, Adam or Uncle Charlie, Wainwright has made a...
MLB
Murphy's first slam, Garcia's first HR key 'special' win
WASHINGTON -- In their first game played at Nationals Park, the A’s carried a theme of firsts throughout Tuesday night’s 10-6 victory over the Nationals. An impressive 13-hit night by Oakland’s offense was highlighted by a pair of blasts that carried some personal significance, beginning with Dermis Garcia’s first Major League homer, which sparked a five-run third inning that put the A’s ahead. Later on in the fifth, Sean Murphy broke the game open with his first career grand slam.
MLB
Judge hits 51st HR, putting on a show for teammates
ANAHEIM -- Night after night, Aaron Judge’s Yankees teammates have a front-row seat for baseball’s best one-man show. As the slugger continues to belt homers ahead of Roger Maris’ 1961 pace, they’re enjoying the ride as much as anyone. Judge launched his Major League-leading 51st home...
MLB
Dodgers' Outman hits for 2nd cycle in four games
Triple-A Oklahoma City won't go another 11 years between cycles. In fact, it didn't even go one week. James Outman saw to that ... again. In a season that is shaping up to be magical, the No. 13 Dodgers prospect hit for the cycle for the second time in four games and drove in five runs to power Oklahoma City past Round Rock, 17-8, at Dell Diamond. Outman completed his first cycle last Friday with a walk-off homer against El Paso.
MLB
Cruz (118 mph HR) blasts another Bucs mark
MILWAUKEE -- Oneil Cruz loves breaking Pirates records. Cruz’s latest home run in the Bucs’ 7-5 walk-off loss to the Brewers on Monday night at American Family Field broke yet another Pittsburgh record. “Everybody knows what he can do,” starter Bryse Wilson said after allowing three runs across...
MLB
'A little more locked in' vs. Yanks, Ford homers again
ANAHEIM -- It's been a crazy year for first baseman Mike Ford, who has not only played for four Major League teams, but also four Triple-A clubs as well. But Ford, who was called up by the Angels on Thursday, has made the most of his opportunity with his new club, as he homered for a second straight game in a 7-4 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday at Angel Stadium. Ford, who is in line to get regular playing time at first base down the stretch with Jared Walsh out for the season with thoracic outlet syndrome, is batting .364 (8-for-22) with two homers, two RBIs and two walks in six games with the Angels.
MLB
Quantrill caps 4-0 month with combined 1-hitter
CLEVELAND -- If the Guardians are able to hold onto their lead in the American League Central and advance to the Wild Card Series, they have no shortage of starters who could take the hill in Game 1 of the postseason’s opening round. There’s Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL...
MLB
Fried loses streak to Rox on 'one of those days'
ATLANTA -- A pitcher is having a pleasant year when giving up two earned runs is deemed a start they aren't proud of. That was the case for Max Fried in the Braves' 3-2 loss to the Rockies on Tuesday at Truist Park. The 28-year-old allowed three runs (two earned)...
MLB
Dunn exits after 4 solid frames with tight shoulder
CINCINNATI -- Reds starting pitcher Justin Dunn seemingly had everything going in his favor against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. But with Dunn's history, manager David Bell and pitching coach Derek Johnson took zero chances when his right shoulder felt tight. Dunn was pulled after four innings, but the bullpen...
