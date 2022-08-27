Read full article on original website
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
Yardbarker
Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback
With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Panthers need another body in the quarterback room. The team is expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis...
Yardbarker
The Saints Make A Shocking Trade With The Eagles
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter.”. Without the trade, Gardner-Johnson would have been playing...
Yardbarker
Former USF guard Neena Pacholke reportedly dead by suicide
The women's basketball program of the University of South Florida Bulls sadly announced on Monday that it lost one of its own. According to TMZ Sports, former USF point guard Neena Pacholke was found dead by Wausau Police Department officials during a welfare check on Saturday morning. The story adds that Pacholke had made suicidal statements and that her younger sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that the 27-year-old had died by suicide.
Yardbarker
Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson on clash vs. Notre Dame: 'We are definitely going to let the country know who we are'
No. 2 Ohio State versus No. 5 Notre Dame has the potential to be one of the greatest college football games in recent memory. It's two powerhouse teams and two blue-chip programs. It's games like these that cause us to fall in love with college football. Legends can be made...
Yardbarker
The Bills Cut A Handful Of Notable Veterans
The Buffalo Bills have gone through the difficult task of reducing their active roster for the 2022 NFL season from 80 to 53. It is one of the toughest days for NFL coaches and front office personnel, especially if many players deserve to be in. Buffalo won’t have problems with...
Yardbarker
Broncos Announce 13-Man Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos just went through the difficult process of cutting 27 players to get down to the mandated 53-man roster. Each player waived represented a risk that the Broncos might lose them to another team on the wire. Fortunately, the Broncos were able to re-sign to the practice squad...
Yardbarker
Laviska Shenault experienced downside of electric cars while driving to Panthers
Laviska Shenault is the newest member of the Carolina Panthers, which is a bit surprising considering the fact that his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, spent a second-round pick on him just two NFL drafts ago. They got back a 2023 seven-rounder and 2024 sith-rounder in return for Shenault though,...
Yardbarker
Kenny Payne Seeing Offseason Growth in Louisville
Ever since March when Kenny Payne first took over as Louisville men's basketball head coach, his program has been shrouded in relative mystery. Leaks about staff hires and recruiting tendencies have been at a minimum, and Payne himself has not engaged in very many interview opportunities throughout the summer. This...
Yardbarker
Vikings waive QB Kellen Mond, cut QB Sean Mannion
Though Mannion could return and possibly be in line to be the team’s third-string quarterback, it’s unclear where Mond will go. There were some fans of the former Texas A&M quarterback last year, who was taken No. 66 overall by former Vikings GM Rick Spielman. Perhaps one of the teams who like Mond will want to claim the dual-threat quarterback.
Yardbarker
Giants Insider Updates The Backup QB Situation
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor had another unfortunate incident in his career when he was carted off the field after taking a big hit from the New York Jets’ Micheal Clemons during their preseason finale. It could be another setback, just like the injuries that cost him his...
Yardbarker
Panthers Received Trade Calls For WRs Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall
However, Person says the Panthers don’t have any plans to trade either player, although GM Scott Fitterer in the past has said they’ll always keep an open mind and listen to offers. Marshall was a second-round pick just last season and Anderson is still the team’s No. 2...
