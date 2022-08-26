New for the 2022 NFL season, fans will have to stream Thursday Night Football as Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home of the primetime games. Here's how to watch. After debuting in 2006, Thursday Night Football became a weekly fixture during the 2012 season but has switched networks throughout its run. For the first time, a digital streaming service has become the exclusive broadcaster of Thursday night games, with Prime Video agreeing to air live TNF games between the 2022 and 2033 seasons. However, due to Prime Video being a subscription service, fans will be able to watch their local market team on an over-the-air TV station.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO