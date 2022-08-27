Read full article on original website
Borough won’t say if Pierce resignation is linked to recent HR investigation
The Kenai Peninsula Borough’s legal department said it hired an Anchorage law firm to perform a confidential human resources investigation last month. Borough Attorney Sean Kelley sent its contract with the firm in an email to reporters yesterday but declined to share many other details, including whether the legal services had anything to do with Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, who’s stepping down next month.
Soldotna to start park policy review as Pride pushback continues
The city of Soldotna said it will start a review of its park reservation policies this fall, as opposition to a June Pride Month event continues to dominate public testimony at city council meetings. That pushback started in June after a conservative Alaska blog posted an eight-second clip of a...
Alaska World Arts Festival kicks off in Homer on Sept. 9
The fourth annual Alaska World Arts Festival kicks off in Homer on Sept. 9. The festival first came to fruition in 2019. After finding inspiration at another world arts festival, Festival Producer Sally Oberstien said she recognized that many of Homer's residents also had an affinity for the arts — so she went for it.
