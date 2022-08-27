ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kbbi.org

Borough won’t say if Pierce resignation is linked to recent HR investigation

The Kenai Peninsula Borough’s legal department said it hired an Anchorage law firm to perform a confidential human resources investigation last month. Borough Attorney Sean Kelley sent its contract with the firm in an email to reporters yesterday but declined to share many other details, including whether the legal services had anything to do with Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, who’s stepping down next month.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
kbbi.org

Monday Morning 8-29-22

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce announced that he's resigning; and the city of Soldotna said it will start a review of its park reservation policies this fall, as opposition to a June Pride Month event continues to dominate public testimony at city council meetings. The production of the local...
SOLDOTNA, AK
kbbi.org

Tuesday Morning 8-30-22

Kenai Peninsula Borough won’t say if Pierce's resignation is linked to a recent HR investigation; and the fourth annual Alaska World Arts Festival kicks off in Homer on Sept. 9. The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
kbbi.org

Soldotna to start park policy review as Pride pushback continues

The city of Soldotna said it will start a review of its park reservation policies this fall, as opposition to a June Pride Month event continues to dominate public testimony at city council meetings. That pushback started in June after a conservative Alaska blog posted an eight-second clip of a...
SOLDOTNA, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK
Elections
County
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK
Government
City
Sterling, AK
City
Kenai, AK
kbbi.org

Tuesday Evening 8-30-22

The fourth annual Alaska World Arts Festival kicks off in Homer on Sept. 9; the KPB's legal department hired an Anchorage law firm to perform a confidential human resources investigation last month. The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner...
HOMER, AK
kbbi.org

Alaska World Arts Festival kicks off in Homer on Sept. 9

The fourth annual Alaska World Arts Festival kicks off in Homer on Sept. 9. The festival first came to fruition in 2019. After finding inspiration at another world arts festival, Festival Producer Sally Oberstien said she recognized that many of Homer's residents also had an affinity for the arts — so she went for it.
HOMER, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy