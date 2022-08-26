ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
Stay the Night in Disney’s Tower of Terror for $1,939?

You’ve worked up the courage to ride Walt Disney World Resort’s most ominous attraction, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. As the haunted elevator ride looms over Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the chilling screams heard outside can cause goosebumps and cold chills. But, can you imagine staying the night in the Tower of Terror?
The Secret Entrance Into Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to some of the most immersive attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort. With Kilimanjaro Safaris bringing Guests right to the heart of the African savanna and DINOSAUR taking Guests back to the Cretaceous period, there are so many details to take in around Disney World’s largest theme park.
The Mastermind Behind Disney Park Live Entertainment Has Died

On the heels of the news of the passing of the Oscar-winning Pixar artist Ralph Eggleston, The Walt Disney Company has announced the loss of a Disney Legend today. It is being reported the talented Ron Logan passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 84 years old in Orlando, Florida.
Some of Disney’s Most Beloved Cast Members Have Finally Returned!

The Walt Disney World Resort is a magical place thanks to the Cast Members who make the magic a reality for Guests visiting from around the world. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Disney Parks and Resorts were closed, Cast Members who were only working at the Resort temporarily sadly had to make the decision to head home. For some on the Disney College Program, home was only a drive or a short flight away, but for Cast Members on one of Disney’s International Programs, home was much further.
Disney Park Alters Unpopular Policy In a Sign of the Times

Recently, Disney has been easing up on what some now refer to as stone age policies for its Parks, Resorts, and Cruise Line. A couple of days ago, Disney Tips reported that the Disney Cruise Line was sending out questionnaires to Guests, inquiring about their opinions on vaccination requirements. The...
The COMPLETE Guide to Disney Cruise Lingo

Are you about to embark on your first Disney Cruise? While you may have cruised with other cruise lines, Disney Cruise Line uses terms you may be unfamiliar with. Once you’ve been on a Disney Cruise, you feel more familiar with the terminology that is used, but until then, it can be a little overwhelming.
The Secret Exit Most Guests Don’t Know About on Pirates of the Caribbean

The Magic Kingdom contains some of the best hidden details at Walt Disney World. From classic attractions to immersive dining experiences, Disney World’s flagship Park has it all, if you know where to look. One classic attraction is Pirates of the Caribbean, the iconic Adventureland attraction that brings Guests...
Pumpkin Spice Season Has Arrived! Here’s What to Order at Starbucks in Disney Parks

Starbucks officially kicks off its fall menu across the country today, August 30, 2022, and we could not be more excited to grab our favorite autumn-inspired drinks and snacks while exploring Disney Parks! With Starbucks locations at all four Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs, there will be no shortage of “PSLs” this fall for Guests looking for seasonal, caffeinated goodness.
