Stillwater, OK

okstate.edu

Lasting Impact: Couple to donate bodies, most of estate to OSU-CHS

Media Contact: Mack Burke | Associate Director of Media Relations | 405-744-5540 | editor@okstate.edu. That’s what Scott Blakemore and his partner Kevin Gabel said about deciding to leave most of their estate to the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences and their bodies to the OSU-CHS Body Donor Program after they pass away.
STILLWATER, OK
okstate.edu

More than a club: OSU alumni family keeps son's memory alive

Media Contact: Mack Burke | Associate Director of Media Relations | 405-744-5540 | editor@okstate.edu. Luke Barrón was at a meeting in Tulsa on Aug. 29, 2012, when he got the call that his 2-and-a-half-year-old son, Keaton, was being rushed to a hospital where a team of doctors was standing by.
STILLWATER, OK
okstate.edu

Cowboy Way: OSU grad inducted into state journalism Hall of Fame

Media Contact: Mack Burke | Associate Director of Media Relations | 405-744-5540 | editor@okstate.edu. Barbara Allen didn’t have a specific career plan. The Oklahoma State University alumna just knew she wanted to be a writer. At a party during her first week of college, she heard that if she...
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Protests over “white privilege cards” being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist. The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time we’ve seen them here locally.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Vendors Needed For Tulsa's 6th Annual 'Native American Day'

Tulsa's Annual "Native American Day" is looking for vendors for this year's celebration. "Native American Day" recognizes the impact indigenous populations have had on Tulsa. Those who want to participate can sign up to be in the parade or as a vendor. This year's event will be held at Dream...
TULSA, OK
anadisgoi.com

Lauryn Fields crowned 2022-2023 Miss Cherokee

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Lauryn Fields, 20, of Sallisaw, was crowned Miss Cherokee 2022-2023 during the annual leadership competition held in Tahlequah Saturday. The tribe also crowned a new Junior Miss Cherokee and Little Cherokee Ambassadors, all of whom will serve in their roles for the next year. As Miss...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
okstate.edu

Cowboy Chronicles: Look on OAMC campus during WWI

Media Contact: Mack Burke | Associate Director of Media Relations | 405-744-5540 | editor@okstate.edu. Editor’s note: This article is the second part in a series about life at OSU leading up to and during World War I. See part one here. When the United States officially entered the Great...
STILLWATER, OK
okstate.edu

OSU alumna bikes the trek her ancestors made over 180 years ago

Media Contact: Mack Burke | Associate Director of Media Relations | 405-744-5540 | editor@okstate.edu. More than a decade ago, Kayce O’Field watched her brother complete a ride to honor their ancestors. After seeing how it affected him, she knew that one day, she would make the journey, too. The...
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
TULSA, OK
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022

Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
OKLAHOMA STATE

