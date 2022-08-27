Read full article on original website
IRS Criminal Division Puts Daycare Drug Trafficker Away For 40 YearsTaxBuzzFayetteville, NC
Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
City to vote on the start of drainage repair on Rockford DriveHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Oceanside’s top-ranked OT commits to Georgia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate Academy senior offensive tackle Monroe Freeling announced his college commitment Monday night. Freeling unrolled a University of Georgia flag to announce his commitment to the Bulldogs in a ceremony at D1 Training East Cooper in Mount Pleasant. ESPN has Landsharks senior as the ninth...
Study underway to control heat levels in Gadsden Green in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It is no secret temperatures in the Lowcountry can get hot during the day, but a group of organizations, including the city of Charleston, are looking at how heat impacts the health of a downtown neighborhood. City of Charleston Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris said Wednesday...
After a quiet August without a single tropical storm, the season’s fifth tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic. Smaller SC communities can apply for grants to develop tourism industry. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism is now accepting pre-applications for a program designed to help...
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
Ending August with more sunshine, less rain!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Finally, a return to sunshine and more typical summertime weather as we round out the month of August! A cold front is helping to push the unsettled weather of the last two days offshore leaving us with drier, sunnier and hotter weather for today. We expect a partly cloudy sky today with isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be near 90 degrees. The weather will stay pretty quiet through Friday but a return of moisture from the Atlantic will likely increase the rain chance Friday night and Saturday for the beginning of the Labor Day weekend. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Saturday but the rain chance looks like it will decrease again Sunday and for Labor Day. We’ll keep you updated on the rain chances as we approach the holiday weekend!
1 injured in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
North Charleston neighbors cleaning up after flooding
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “It was worse than Hugo.”. Tom Blackburn has lived at The Lakes at Northwoods in North Charleston since 1988. He’s experienced flash flooding before, but he said he has never seen anything like what he saw Monday. His home was completely surrounded by...
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A school principal in Charleston County has left the district after multiple investigations revealed she attempted to use her position to keep her son out of trouble and violated a number of district policies – including a policy dictating how special education students should be handled.
Deputies find missing Pawleys Island teen
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they found a missing 14-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say he was found safe.
‘It’s been heart-wrenching’: Family of missing 76-year-old woman still holding out hope
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman has been missing from Berkeley County since July 16; her son describes her as loving and family oriented. Ruth Jenkins’ son and daughter-in-law live in San Antonio, Texas, but say their hearts are in South Carolina as they hope to find her.
Suspect in deadly Georgetown shooting arrested in Darlington County, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning has been arrested. Stevion Marsh was taken into custody in Darlington County Wednesday night, Georgetown Deputy Police Chief Nelson Brown said. Officers from Georgetown went to Darlington County to pick up Marsh and bring him back to Georgetown County.
Police name suspect in fatal Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department has identified the man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning. Police are looking for Stevion Marsh in the shooting on a charge of murder, Maj. Nelson Brown said. Officers responded to a home on Prine Street at...
Cloudy and wet start to the work week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal disturbance will bring an increase in clouds and rain to start out the new work and school week. Keep the umbrellas handy today! Morning showers and downpours will continue into the afternoon and a few downpours may even continue into the evening. Locally heavy rainfall is possible today which could lead to minor street flooding. We expect a mainly cloudy sky today to prevent the temperatures from warming any more than the low 80s. Drier weather will start to move in late today and sunshine should return on Tuesday. The rest of the week looks void of big rain makers and will be more of what you expect in late August or early September. We’ll see a few daily showers and storms with more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each afternoon through the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
Seeking hope after addiction: How drug addicts found their way to recovery
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Deaths from drug overdoses continue to rise in South Carolina year after year, according to the Charleston Center, a rehab facility for those dealing with substance abuse; at the Light the Way for Hope event held in Mount Pleasant, 330 of those lives were honored.
Fitness studio offering gym class for homeschoolers
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting Tuesday, homeschooled kids in the Lowcountry will have a new option for getting their P.E. credit. A Mount Pleasant fitness studio specializing in inclusive gym classes for homeschooled, challenged or neurodivergent children is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday afternoon. The Beach Cowboy Fitness Studio...
FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes North Charleston roads
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is advising motorists of road closures caused by flooding in the area Monday afternoon. In a series of tweets, the department warned motorist of flooding in the following roads and areas:. Otranto Road at Rivers Avenue. Gable Street. Shadow Oak...
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team receives evidence for murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The defense team for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh said they will be able to prepare for the trial against their client now that evidence has been ordered to be released to them. Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and...
Classroom Champions: Georgetown Co. elementary teacher wants rewards for positive behavior for her students
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - We all know giving kids positive incentives to work towards not only helps them grow but also helps them to learn how to accomplish goals. Sampit Elementary teacher Tasha McCray says her little learners are a good mix of energetic, mild-mannered, quirky, creative, and talented personalities.
Majority of roads closed by flooding have reopened, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hours after flooding forced police in Charleston and North Charleston to close roads, most of those roads have reopened as floodwaters receded. A storm system dumped as much as four inches of rain over isolated parts of the Lowcountry, prompting flooding across the area. Here...
Troopers: Single-vehicle van crash leaves 1 dead, 7 injured
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday morning crash near the Edisto area. It happened on US-301 at Shillings Bridge Road around 6:20 a.m. A 2006 Ford Econoline van traveling east crossed all lanes of US-301, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell. The...
