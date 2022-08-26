Storms that ripped through southwest Michigan on Monday tore down power lines and trees, leaving more than 373,000 people without power on Tuesday and killing a 14-year-old girl. The teen got electrocuted when she accidentally grabbed a wire in her backyard that was still energized. First responders had to separate her from the wire, and she later died at the hospital. These deadly storms also passed through Arkansas, where an 11-year-old boy was swept down a storm drain and died, and Texas, where extreme winds toppled a tanker truck and killed one person.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO