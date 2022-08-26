Read full article on original website
Deadly Storms Tear Through Michigan, Leaving Hundreds of Thousands Without Power
Storms that ripped through southwest Michigan on Monday tore down power lines and trees, leaving more than 373,000 people without power on Tuesday and killing a 14-year-old girl. The teen got electrocuted when she accidentally grabbed a wire in her backyard that was still energized. First responders had to separate her from the wire, and she later died at the hospital. These deadly storms also passed through Arkansas, where an 11-year-old boy was swept down a storm drain and died, and Texas, where extreme winds toppled a tanker truck and killed one person.
Kristi Noem Bails on Campaign Stop Over Abortion Questions
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—A campaign stop for Gov. Kristi Noem went off the rails on Tuesday after two women confronted her about the state’s extreme ban on almost all abortions. Within minutes of touching down for an appearance at a virtual golf facility in Sioux Falls, the top...
