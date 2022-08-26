Read full article on original website
KWQC
Milan Harvest Festival returns for Labor Day weekend
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -The Milan Harvest Festival is back for Labor Day weekend at Camden Park, 2701 1st Street East. Ray Turkmani, highlights that there is something for everyone to enjoy over the four-day celebration formerly known as Milan Indian Summer Festival. Besides a variety of carnival rides and games,...
KWQC
Rock Island presents free concert series during Thursday Night Groove at Schwiebert Park
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Parks & Recreation has kicked off their annual Thursday Night Groove concert series that continues through Oct. 13. Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Parks & Recreation, discusses details about the weekly concerts which happen at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street, Rock Island.
KWQC
Free QC Senior Expo to be held in Moline on Sept. 8
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The QC Senior Expo is a free event for seniors ages 60-plus, their families and caregivers at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Randy Augsburger informs viewers that the event will feature over 40...
See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline
If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
No Scrubs Allowed At 90’s Hip Hop Tribute Show In East Moline
A Chicago-based old-school hip-hop tribute group will be coming to East Moline in a month. Too Hype Crew will be at The Rust Belt in East Moline on Friday, September 30th. If you also sing along to 90's/early 2000's hip-hop at every opportunity you get, there's a good chance you would like Too Hype Crew. They opened for Chingy at The Rust Belt back in February and they were the featured artist at The Best Dam Bix Party at Dam View Inn on Bix weekend this year. I can confirm the party band is excellent and lives up to its name, indeed creating a hype atmosphere. With no scrubs.
KWQC
Local barbershop gives haircuts, smiles for over five decades
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over the last five decades, Joseph McLemore has cut a long list of hairstyles inside his barbershop, Joe’s Barber Shop. “It’s kind of scary when you get into business because you don’t have any backup,” McLemore said. “If you don’t show up, you don’t make a living. I was just trying to raise a family, and take care of my responsibility. One thing leads to another, and it’s brought me to 55 years.”
KWQC
Fall yard to-do list
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fall is a dog-gone good time to spend in your family yard. It’s also the top-dog time of year to prep our living landscape for another favorite season—spring. Mr. Kris Kiser, TurfMutt, shares what you need to do now to have a fabulous yard this...
Davenport native cooks to victory, cash in 3 IA State Fair classes
Norita Solt is the kind of person you hope will invite you to a dinner party. The Davenport resident took honors in not one, not two, but three food classes at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The competition was stiff because the Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in […]
KWQC
Nahant Marsh fall programs and more
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Avenue, Davenport, has many opportunities for folks of all ages to take part in fun, educational opportunities with program offerings. Among the options is their free 7th Annual Monarch Release Party set for Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There are only a...
ourquadcities.com
Two more Happy Joe’s locations join list of recently closed restaurants
Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently. According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:. “Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”. “Unfortunately, finding enough...
KWQC
Section of Rock Island bike path closed starting Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A portion of the bike path in Rock Island will be closed for signage installations starting Sept. 6, according to city officials. The bike path in front of Modern Woodman, at 701 First St., will be closed, city officials said in a media release. The closure is expected to be finished and reopened by the end of the day Spet. 8, pending weather.
KWQC
Allendale family uses art to inspire neighborhood
Assumption and North Scott put on impressive displays Tuesday night. Look for a cool, clear and comfortable evening ahead, followed by a warmer Wednesday.
KWQC
Bettendorf hosts second open house on ‘The Landing’
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf officials held their second of two open houses for a multi-million dollar proposal that could change Middle Park. A new partnership with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley and the city will create “The Landing.” The idea involves a new water park to replace Splash Landing, including multiple water slides, a new pool and a lazy river. It would be owned by the city, but operated by the Y.
Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
KWQC
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
PHOTOS: Inside Davenport’s Oldest Apartment Building – Pre-Facelift
As National Historic Preservation Month comes to a close, we went and took a tour of a truly rare building - a two-and-a-half-story apartment building on Gaines Street, built in 1852. This limestone building was built in 1852 - just thirteen years after Davenport was officially founded, and about nine...
KWQC
Section of 11th Avenue blocked, Rock Island police on scene
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene. 11th Avenue is blocked off from 7th Street to 9th Street. Police are on the scene at this time.
KWQC
Police presence in Rock Island Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple squad cars responded to the 600 block of 11th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police officers canvassing the scene. A section of 11th Avenue was blocked for about 30 minutes. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
