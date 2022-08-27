ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

CBS Baltimore

Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game

BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Get ready for high temperatures followed by a cold front

BALTIMORE -- Monday will be hot and humid with temperature highs around 90 degrees.That is pretty much the same weather the Baltimore area experienced on Sunday. Then, on Tuesday, storms will move in late in the day ahead of a cold front. The pattern favors a threat of strong storms even though an official severe weather risk area hasn't been designated for the Baltimore region yet.Just don't be surprised when that designation occurs. Storms will move out of the area on Tuesday night. Wednesday looks sunny and hot but with lower humidity. That humidity drops more Thursday and Friday, which both look like fantastic weather days with low 60s at night and low to mid-80s during the day. The humidity will creep back up next weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees.The forecast looks dry for next weekend for now.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-95 in both directions in Maryland

KINGSVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer crash involving multiple vehicles and a hazardous materials spill shut down Interstate 95 in both directions in the Kingsville area Thursday morning. According to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Co., an overturned tractor-trailer blocked all lanes north and south on I-95 at the Harford County/Baltimore County...
KINGSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Popular Baseball Players Among Three Teens Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hagerstown

Three teens were killed after a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, state police said. Hagerstown resident Tyler Josenhans, 17, was the driver of a Lexus that was involved in a crash with passengers Clayton Knode, 15, and Kannon Shives, both of Clear Water, on Thursday, Aug. 25 when he reportedly crashed into the passenger cabin of a large truck.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

3 arrested for shooting in NE DC

Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
OXON HILL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Prince George's County Police investigate separate homicides that occurred within hours

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Detectives in Prince George's County are investigating two separate homicides that happened Thursday afternoon in Landover and Temple Hills, authorities say. Prince George's County Police say the first incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in Landover, Maryland. Officers were called 3200 block of 75th Avenue...
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD

