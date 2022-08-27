Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says media
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in Virginia
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classrooms
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The World
Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game
BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
Maryland Weather: Get ready for high temperatures followed by a cold front
BALTIMORE -- Monday will be hot and humid with temperature highs around 90 degrees.That is pretty much the same weather the Baltimore area experienced on Sunday. Then, on Tuesday, storms will move in late in the day ahead of a cold front. The pattern favors a threat of strong storms even though an official severe weather risk area hasn't been designated for the Baltimore region yet.Just don't be surprised when that designation occurs. Storms will move out of the area on Tuesday night. Wednesday looks sunny and hot but with lower humidity. That humidity drops more Thursday and Friday, which both look like fantastic weather days with low 60s at night and low to mid-80s during the day. The humidity will creep back up next weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees.The forecast looks dry for next weekend for now.
Wbaltv.com
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-95 in both directions in Maryland
KINGSVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer crash involving multiple vehicles and a hazardous materials spill shut down Interstate 95 in both directions in the Kingsville area Thursday morning. According to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Co., an overturned tractor-trailer blocked all lanes north and south on I-95 at the Harford County/Baltimore County...
WTOP
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
Popular Baseball Players Among Three Teens Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hagerstown
Three teens were killed after a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, state police said. Hagerstown resident Tyler Josenhans, 17, was the driver of a Lexus that was involved in a crash with passengers Clayton Knode, 15, and Kannon Shives, both of Clear Water, on Thursday, Aug. 25 when he reportedly crashed into the passenger cabin of a large truck.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County
It was determined that a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both heading north on Route 17 when the two collided. The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WTOP
3 arrested for shooting in NE DC
Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
Man hurt after shooting in Woodbridge, Prince William police investigating
According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting took place on the night of Sunday, Aug. 28 on the 13900 block of Richmond Highway. A man was shot and taken to a local hospital before officers got to the scene.
Missing Manassas teen found safe
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Mikayla Elaine Triglia.
Bicyclist killed after flatbed truck hits, runs over her in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman from Bethesda died after a flatbed truck hit her while she was cycling on Thursday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, was riding in the 5200 block of River Rd. She was heading east and so was the flatbed […]
Wanted Chesterfield man arrested after standoff at Fredericksburg home
A Chesterfield man is behind bars after he barricaded himself in a Fredericksburg home Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox met with locals in Prince George’s County Friday. Cox attended Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Palmer Park. “It's an honor to be here and gorgeous Prince George's,” he said....
Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Pedestrian, 31, Critical In Anne Arundel Hit-Run Crash: Authorities
A 31-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a truck while walking on a highway on Friday, Aug. 26 in Anne Arundel County, police said. Mason Allen Schaeffer, of Brooklyn Park, was in the southbound lane of Ritchie Highway at 6th Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck around 9:20 p.m., county police said.
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County Police investigate separate homicides that occurred within hours
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Detectives in Prince George's County are investigating two separate homicides that happened Thursday afternoon in Landover and Temple Hills, authorities say. Prince George's County Police say the first incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in Landover, Maryland. Officers were called 3200 block of 75th Avenue...
foxbaltimore.com
5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
Man critically injured following a hit-and-run on Ritchie Highway
A man is critically injured after being struck along Ritchie Highway in Anne Arundel County Friday night.
