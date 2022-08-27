ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

California teen who lived in a car and shelters for three years overcomes domestic violence and homelessness to land a spot at college after being recruited for his basketball skills

A teen who spent most of his high school years homeless has started his freshman year at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, after being recruited to play basketball for the historically black college. Jeremiah Armstead, 19, was a sophomore when he moved to California with his mother, brother, and sister,...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'

Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
SB Nation

The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022

It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL
247Sports

N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst

Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Ravens#Steelers#College Football#American Football#Power Five#Notre Dame#Stanford#Usc#Nc State 247sports#Wr Recruiting
247Sports

Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota

How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec reflects on Notre Dame football transfer: Brian Kelly 'lied to my parents'

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said transferring from Notre Dame after his sophomore season in 2019 saved his football career and detailed how a deteriorating relationship with former Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly and the staff at the time further strengthened his decision to leave South Bend, Indiana. Jurkovec said he was left in the dark at the end of the 2019 campaign on then-starting quarterback Ian Book's status for the following season and whether or not offensive coordinator Chip Long was returning to the program.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
University of Oklahoma
247Sports

Paul Finebaum torches Nebraska football leadership, Scott Frost situation

Nebraska has no one to blame but itself for its current state of disarray involving head football coach Scott Frost, according to Paul Finebaum, following Saturday's 31-28 loss to Northwestern. Finebaum assessed the Huskers this week and torched Nebraska's leadership for continuing to try and guide a sinking ship in the Big Ten.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

'24 big man Gabe Grant will visit Louisville this week

University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will have a Class of 2024 visitor on campus this week. 247Sports national analyst Travis Branham has confirmed that Brewster Academy big man Gabe Grant will make an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday. Adam Zagoria was the first to report the visit earlier on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

4-star wing Dailyn Swain set to announce commitment on 247Sports

Dailyn Swain, the No. 114 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on Friday, September 2nd at 5:00 PM ET live on 247Sports YouTube Channel. The four-star wing out of Columbus (Ohio) Africentric Early College will decide between his finalists that include: Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State and Xavier.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence

Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy