Read full article on original website
Related
California teen who lived in a car and shelters for three years overcomes domestic violence and homelessness to land a spot at college after being recruited for his basketball skills
A teen who spent most of his high school years homeless has started his freshman year at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, after being recruited to play basketball for the historically black college. Jeremiah Armstead, 19, was a sophomore when he moved to California with his mother, brother, and sister,...
Penn State-Purdue football score predictions from Lions247
Penn State football opens the 2022 season against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday. What follow are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions were made, our friends at...
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Everything Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Said Monday Ahead of Ohio State
The 2022 college football season for Notre Dame begins on Saturday. The Fighting Irish head to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media on Monday about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the season-opening matchup...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
POLLS: No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin their highly-anticipated 2022 season this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats, who are coming off a College Football Playoff Appearance last season. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. “Game week’s finally here,” Arkansas...
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL・
247Sports
N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule
The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst
Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota
How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
Why is Notre Dame such a massive underdog against Ohio State? It starts with talent
College football will see a spectacle unfold this week in Columbus. The No. 2 Buckeyes will host No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). In the College Football Playoff era, this is just the 15th regular-season matchup between a pair of top-5 teams. Will it even...
Elite athlete plans to return to Tennessee after summer visit, offer
A highly ranked Class of 2024 athlete who visited Tennessee for the first time last month says he's hoping to return to Knoxville this season for one of the Vols' home games.
Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec reflects on Notre Dame football transfer: Brian Kelly 'lied to my parents'
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said transferring from Notre Dame after his sophomore season in 2019 saved his football career and detailed how a deteriorating relationship with former Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly and the staff at the time further strengthened his decision to leave South Bend, Indiana. Jurkovec said he was left in the dark at the end of the 2019 campaign on then-starting quarterback Ian Book's status for the following season and whether or not offensive coordinator Chip Long was returning to the program.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Paul Finebaum torches Nebraska football leadership, Scott Frost situation
Nebraska has no one to blame but itself for its current state of disarray involving head football coach Scott Frost, according to Paul Finebaum, following Saturday's 31-28 loss to Northwestern. Finebaum assessed the Huskers this week and torched Nebraska's leadership for continuing to try and guide a sinking ship in the Big Ten.
How to watch No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston, streaming link
Texas A&M football season is back and the Aggies will play an in-state foe from just down the road to start the year off. They host Sam Houston this coming weekend in the season opener for both teams. The Bearkats will make the hour drive to College Station as the programs face off for the 13th time in school history.
247Sports
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Virginia Tech Football: Pry confirms Brion Murray legal issue, issues suspension
As was reported on Tuesday night for VIP subscribers, Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray was arrested earlier this month and will subsequently miss the season opener against Old Dominion on Friday. Murray, a redshirt senior, has the following charge: Fugitive with felony arrest. The arrest stems from unpaid traffic...
'24 big man Gabe Grant will visit Louisville this week
University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will have a Class of 2024 visitor on campus this week. 247Sports national analyst Travis Branham has confirmed that Brewster Academy big man Gabe Grant will make an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday. Adam Zagoria was the first to report the visit earlier on Tuesday.
4-star wing Dailyn Swain set to announce commitment on 247Sports
Dailyn Swain, the No. 114 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on Friday, September 2nd at 5:00 PM ET live on 247Sports YouTube Channel. The four-star wing out of Columbus (Ohio) Africentric Early College will decide between his finalists that include: Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State and Xavier.
Utah State coach Blake Anderson reveals his message to players on taking on Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After their 31-20 Week 0 win against UConn, the Utah State Aggies will travel to Alabama for a Week 1 matchup against the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide. During a press conference Monday, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson was asked what his message to his players is on getting to play at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence
Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
Comments / 0