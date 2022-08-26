Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
NASDAQ
At US$87.09, Is DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Worth Looking At Closely?
While DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DaVita’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
NASDAQ
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $16.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
NASDAQ
Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT), J. Hall, Has Just Spent US$93k Buying 23% More Shares
Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that J. Hall, the Independent Director of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) recently shelled out US$93k to buy stock, at US$4.66 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 23%. Glatfelter...
NASDAQ
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Accenture (ACN) Stock
Accenture plc ACN is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and strong liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 21.4% and 21.9%, respectively, in fiscal 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Accenture for a while. They enabled ACN to...
NASDAQ
William Livek Is The Executive Vice Chairman of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) And They Just Picked Up 15% More Shares
ComScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Executive Vice Chairman, William Livek, recently bought a whopping US$732k worth of stock, at a price of US$2.09. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 15%.
NASDAQ
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) closed at $20.52, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2022: APO,BMO,BMO.TO,HPP,PKBK
Financial stocks trimmed a small portion of their earlier losses, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.5% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.4%...
NASDAQ
Calculating The Fair Value Of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 31st
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Twitter, Inc. TWTR is a platform for public self-expression and conversation on the internet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days. Delta Apparel, Inc....
NASDAQ
Is This Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock a Buy?
Many income investors pick stocks that are household names. And there's nothing wrong with investing in the most well-known brands on the planet. But there are also plenty of stocks with lesser-known brands that investors should also consider buying for their portfolio. Few consumers have ever heard of the diversified...
NASDAQ
Why Digital Realty Trust is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (DLR)
Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.9% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Genuine Parts (GPC) closed at $156.21, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Is Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Arcos Dorados (ARCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed the most recent trading day at $128.83, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
Comments / 0