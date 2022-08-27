A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy

Trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) has been recently identified as a target for the future antidepressant, antipsychotic, and anti-addiction drugs. Full (e.g. RO5256390) and partial (e.g. RO5263397) TAAR1 agonists showed antidepressant-, antipsychotic- and anti-addiction-like behavioral effects in rodents and primates. Acute RO5256390 suppressed, and RO5263397 stimulated serotonin (5-HT) neurons of the dorsal raphe nucleus (DRN) and dopamine neurons of the ventral tegmental area (VTA) in brain slices, suggesting that the behavioral effects of TAAR1 ligands involve 5-HT and dopamine. For more comprehensive testing of this hypothesis, we examined acute and chronic effects of RO5256390 and RO5263397 on monoamine neurons in in vivo conditions. Excitability of 5-HT neurons of the DRN, noradrenaline neurons of the locus coeruleus (LC), and dopamine neurons of the VTA was assessed using single-unit electrophysiology in anesthetized rats. For acute experiments, RO5256390 and RO5263397 were administered intravenously; neuronal excitability after RO5256390 and RO5263397 administration was compared to the basal activity of the same neuron. For chronic experiments, RO5256390 was administered orally for fourteen days prior to electrophysiological assessments. The neuronal excitability in RO5256390-treated rats was compared to vehicle-treated controls. We found that acute RO5256390 inhibited 5-HT and dopamine neurons. This effect of RO5256390 was reversed by the subsequent and prevented by the earlier administration of RO5263397. Acute RO5256390 and RO5263397 did not alter the excitability of LC noradrenaline neurons in a statistically significant way. Chronic RO5256390 increased excitability of 5-HT neurons of the DRN and dopamine neurons of the VTA. In conclusion, the putative antidepressant and antipsychotic effects of TAAR1 ligands might be mediated, at least in part, via the modulation of excitability of central 5-HT and dopamine neurons.

SCIENCE ・ 9 HOURS AGO