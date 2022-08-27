A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy

Read full article on original website
Localized, time-dependent responses of rat cranial bone to repeated mild traumatic brain injuries
While it is well-established that bone responds dynamically to mechanical loading, the effects of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) on cranial bone composition are unclear. We hypothesized that repeated mTBI (rmTBI) would change the microstructure of cranial bones, without gross skull fractures. To address this, young adult female Piebald Viral Glaxo rats received sham, 1Ã—, 2Ã—"‰or 3Ã—"‰closed-head mTBIs delivered at 24Â h intervals, using a weight-drop device custom-built for reproducible impact. Skull bones were collected at 2 or 10Â weeks after the final injury/sham procedure, imaged by micro computed tomography and analyzed at predetermined regions of interest. In the interparietal bone, proximal to the injury site, modest increases in bone thickness were observed at 2Â weeks, particularly following 2Ã—"‰and 3Ã—"‰mTBI. By 10Â weeks, 2Ã—"‰mTBI induced a robust increase in the volume and thickness of the interparietal bone, alongside a corresponding decrease in the volume of marrow cavities in the diploÃ« region. In contrast, neither parietal nor frontal skull samples were affected by rmTBI. Our findings demonstrate time- and location-dependent effects of rmTBI on cranial bone structure, highlighting a need to consider microstructural alterations to cranial bone when assessing the consequences of rmTBI.
Effects of acute and chronic administration of trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) ligands on in vivo excitability of central monoamine-secreting neurons in rats
Trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) has been recently identified as a target for the future antidepressant, antipsychotic, and anti-addiction drugs. Full (e.g. RO5256390) and partial (e.g. RO5263397) TAAR1 agonists showed antidepressant-, antipsychotic- and anti-addiction-like behavioral effects in rodents and primates. Acute RO5256390 suppressed, and RO5263397 stimulated serotonin (5-HT) neurons of the dorsal raphe nucleus (DRN) and dopamine neurons of the ventral tegmental area (VTA) in brain slices, suggesting that the behavioral effects of TAAR1 ligands involve 5-HT and dopamine. For more comprehensive testing of this hypothesis, we examined acute and chronic effects of RO5256390 and RO5263397 on monoamine neurons in in vivo conditions. Excitability of 5-HT neurons of the DRN, noradrenaline neurons of the locus coeruleus (LC), and dopamine neurons of the VTA was assessed using single-unit electrophysiology in anesthetized rats. For acute experiments, RO5256390 and RO5263397 were administered intravenously; neuronal excitability after RO5256390 and RO5263397 administration was compared to the basal activity of the same neuron. For chronic experiments, RO5256390 was administered orally for fourteen days prior to electrophysiological assessments. The neuronal excitability in RO5256390-treated rats was compared to vehicle-treated controls. We found that acute RO5256390 inhibited 5-HT and dopamine neurons. This effect of RO5256390 was reversed by the subsequent and prevented by the earlier administration of RO5263397. Acute RO5256390 and RO5263397 did not alter the excitability of LC noradrenaline neurons in a statistically significant way. Chronic RO5256390 increased excitability of 5-HT neurons of the DRN and dopamine neurons of the VTA. In conclusion, the putative antidepressant and antipsychotic effects of TAAR1 ligands might be mediated, at least in part, via the modulation of excitability of central 5-HT and dopamine neurons.
Swept-source OCT for corneal graft quantitative evaluation in the eye bank and the correlation of the measurements to pre-excision values
Quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts stored in the tissue banks is usually limited to endothelial cell density and central thickness. Swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) is capable of measuring the central curvatures of the corneal tissue prepared for transplantation without loss of sterileness, providing insights on its refractive state. The aim of the paper is to compare in vitro SS-OCT measurements with pre-excision values. Hand-held keratometry and ultrasound pachymetry was performed on 22 corneas before excision of corneoscleral button and insertion in the vial with Eusol-C solution (AlchimiaS.r.l, NicolÃ², Italy). After 12 to 36Â h of hypothermic storage the corneas were examined within the vials with custom built SS-OCT system maintaining a sterile environment. The anterior and posterior central curvatures, and central corneal thickness (CCT) were measured. Rotation of the corneoscleral button was controlled by making a 6-o'clock mark during excision. Mean pre-excision CCT was 626.45"‰Â±"‰28.71Â Âµm and 468.05"‰Â±"‰52.96Â Âµm when measured with SS OCT (r"‰="‰0.55; p"‰<"‰0.001). Respective values for average keratometry were 7.74"‰Â±"‰0.39Â mm and 7.92"‰Â±"‰0.57Â mm (r"‰="‰0.6; p"‰="‰0.22). Although high differences were observed in corneal thickness, keratometric radius of curvature at the flat (r"‰="‰0.42; p"‰<"‰0.001) and steep (r"‰="‰0.62; p"‰="‰0.014) meridian of the anterior corneal surface, as well as corneal anterior astigmatism (r"‰="‰0.3; p"‰<"‰0.001), showed good correlation with pre-excision values. SS-OCT is capable of providing quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts in hypothermic storage. Good correlation between curvature measurements before excision and during banking in the vial indicates its clinical utility.
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
A French physicist posted a photo he claimed was from the James Webb Space Telescope, praising the 'level of detail' — it turned out to be a slice of chorizo
Etienne Klein posted a photo of chorizo sausage on his Twitter, joking that it was an image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
A German refinery partly owned by Moscow has started mixing US oil with Russian crude
A German oil refinery in Schwedt has begun blending US crude with Russian Urals, Bloomberg reported Monday. The refinery, which is partly owned by Rosneft, is typically reliant on Russian crude but has started to turn to alternative supplies. Germany's Economy Minister has previously noted that Schwedt faces the biggest...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would cause 5 billion people to die — of hunger
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A nuclear war between the United States and Russia would cause a global famine, wiping out almost two-thirds of the world’s population, according to new research. A team at Rutgers University say more than five billion people would die of hunger following a full-scale...
Warning issued over 'tomato flu' with dozens of children already infected
Scientists have warned that we may be in for another major virus fight with the ‘tomato flu’ showing signs of significant spreading. We’re still battling Covid-19 as monkey-pox gains a foothold; so may as well throw another virus into the mix. The tomato flu, which was fittingly...
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
Microsoft, Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
I'm an American who's lived in South Korea for 9 years. Here are 9 things I don't miss about the US.
When I moved to Asia, I left behind pricey doctor appointments, tipping rules, and in-unit laundry. Almost 10 years later, I still don't miss them.
Relative of NZ children found dead in suitcases believed to be in S.Korea -police
SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A woman believed to be a family member of the two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, Seoul police said on Monday.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share
Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
