Is there a word or phrase that just makes you want to scratch your eyeballs out every time you hear it?. Catch phrases and cliches have probably been around for as long as the English language has been in existence. They have their place in our daily communication. But, some phrases have just worn out their welcome and we just don't want to hear them ever again. For example, whoever coined the phrase "a penny saved is a penny earned" wasn't paying over four dollars for a gallon of gas.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO