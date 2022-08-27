ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Mix 104.3 KMXY

How Does the Elevation of Montrose Compare to the Rest of Colorado?

If you don't live in Colorado, you know one thing about Colorado. Oh, and mountains. You also know about mountains. So, two things!. If you've ever wondered about Montrose's elevation but didn't really feel like looking it up, worry not! We have you covered! Plus, below you can see exactly how the elevation of Montrose stacks up with other places in Colorado.
MONTROSE, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Explore Colorado’s Grand Mesa with Pro Tips from Forest Service Staff

Got question's about Colorado's Grand Mesa? Look no further than the helpful forest service staff waiting inside the Grand Mesa Visitor's Center during the summer months. I had a chance to visit with Doug who is an Information Specialist with the Forest Service. Doug and the members of the forest service love Grand Mesa like we do and enjoy answering questions so seek them out.
CEDAREDGE, CO
Take a Look at This 113-Year-Old Fruita Farmhouse for Sale

This 113-year-old farmhouse that sits on over half an acre was just recently listed in Fruita. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms inside and plenty of storage space outside. The western Colorado house was previously used as a vacation rental and maybe you could too. The farmhouse was built...
FRUITA, CO
25 Words and Phrases Grand Junction Never Wants To Hear Again

Is there a word or phrase that just makes you want to scratch your eyeballs out every time you hear it?. Catch phrases and cliches have probably been around for as long as the English language has been in existence. They have their place in our daily communication. But, some phrases have just worn out their welcome and we just don't want to hear them ever again. For example, whoever coined the phrase "a penny saved is a penny earned" wasn't paying over four dollars for a gallon of gas.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Take A Virtual Tour of Tiny Grand Junction, Iowa

The state of Iowa is littered with small farming towns including one called Grand Junction. It is significantly different than Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction, Iowa is located about an hour northwest of Des Moine, the largest city in the state. The population of Grand Junction is normally around 725 - except on the weekend when everyone makes their run to the big city.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
COLORADO STATE
Photos Capture Thieves In Action In Grand Junction Liquor Store Theft

The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to identify four individuals involved in a recent theft at a local liquor store. Apparently, the key to a successful shoplifting caper is wearing a mask - and some baggy pants. In the video, you can see four individuals working together to pull off the liquor heist along with the guy who takes an item off the shelf and shoves it down his pants.
Grand Junction, CO
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

