Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
thecomeback.com
Basketball world celebrates big Stephen Curry news
Stephen Curry has turned into one of the best point guards in NBA history, winning four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors along with two MVP trophies amongst many other accomplishments in his NBA career. However, at one stage of his basketball career, he was just a kid leading...
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver
The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Yardbarker
Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Regrets Giving Up Around $20 Million During The Big 3 Era Of The Miami Heat: "Now, As Someone Who’s On The Other Side Of It, I Didn’t Have To Give That Money Up."
Dwyane Wade entered the NBA as a part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft class. Wade was drafted using the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat, and that decision turned the fortunes around for both the Heat and Wade. It was clear from the start that Wade was here...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The Knicks' $340 Million Core Of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, And Julius Randle: "This Has To Be The Most Expensive Mid 3 Ever..."
Historically, the New York Knicks haven't been a very successful franchise. Most of their existence has been spent just trying to build a steady playoff contender. This summer, though, the Knicks went all-out in their quest to build the best team possible. And after committing huge salaries to Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle, the team has a core they can roll with for the next few years.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"
9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers owner on Russell Westbrook: ‘From my point of view, he was our best players last year’
Despite a very disappointing performance for Russell Westbrook in his debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team’s owner gained a lot of respect for the former league MVP’s efforts last year and even believes he was one of the team’s best players in 2021-2022. When...
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Explains Why He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Does Not Understand Basketball: "Give Him Tim Duncan's Knowledge, A Whole Different Player Isn't He?"
Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely considered to be the best player in the league today due to the combination of athleticism, offensive firepower, and DPOY-caliber defense that is his playstyle. He has won almost every single award possible in the game, including a championship in 2021. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's achievements and...
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Are Signing An NBA Champion
View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets have a loaded roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and other well known players. Last season, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, but most would agree that if healthy, they will be seen as a contender for the 2023 NBA Championship.
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss Reveals How Jerry Buss Told Phil Jackson About The Shaquille O'Neal Trade In 2004: "It Won't Matter To You Because You're Not Coming Back as Coach Either"
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the most star-studded franchise in the history of NBA basketball. They have had most of the biggest names in basketball history wear their jersey and represent the LakeShow on the court. They are also the most successful NBA franchise in history with 17 championships, tied with the Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers Asked For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker And Two First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
The Los Angeles Lakers recently made a big move for Patrick Beverley, landing the controversial point guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. The 17-time NBA champions are trying to become competitive again two years after winning their most recent championships. This offseason, they've been linked with several...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Was Just 12 Points Away From Breaking Michael Jordan's Record For Most Playoff Points Scored In A Single Playoff Run In 2018
No matter how well a team plays in the regular season, all the effort is a waste if they do not have a productive playoff run in the NBA. While each team has the target of ultimately winning the NBA Championship, every season, only one team can achieve that. Additionally,...
Yardbarker
Braves, Mets do something for the first time since All-Star break
The Braves fell in two of three games to the Cardinals over the weekend as the Mets took three of four against the Rockies. Atlanta currently trails New York in the NL East race by 3.0 games as both clubs enter an off-day on Monday. However, over the weekend, the two teams did something that they hadn’t done since the All-Star break — lost their respective matchups on the same day.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Explains Kevin Durant's Huge Mistake: "He Didn’t Take A Page Out Of LeBron James’ Book And Take A Shorter-Term Deal..."
NBA superstar Kevin Durant failed in his mission to force himself out of Brooklyn. After weeks of rumor and speculation, with an ultimatum in between, KD decided to rescind his demand when he finally realized just how little leverage he had. But for one league executive, Durant's biggest mistake was...
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss Reveals Why Jerry Buss Selected Magic Johnson As His First Ever Draft Pick For The Lakers: "Not Only Was Magic A Great Player, He Did It With Style."
The Los Angeles Lakers were purchased by Dr. Jerry Buss, a real-estate mogul in 1979 who wanted to make the franchise the single-best in all of the NBA. While he bought a team that already had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on its roster, it was a team that struggled to get wins and had the 1st pick in the 1979 Draft, which the new owner used on drafting Magic Johnson, a point guard coming out of Michigan State.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, And Julius Erving Once All Praised The 1996 Chicago Bulls On TV, Said They Were One Of The Greatest Teams Of All Time
The 1996 Chicago Bulls are widely considered the greatest team in NBA history. Winning 72 games as well as the championship, the Bulls celebrated Michael Jordan's first full season after his return from retirement in style. The team added Dennis Rodman to the roster along with a few key role players, making it one of the most complete outfits any franchise in the history of the league has put onto the court.
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry Once Revealed That He Still Has A Signed Jersey LeBron James Gave Him In College: "He Wrote It To Me, Called Me The King Of Basketball In North Carolina."
Speaking of the most impactful players of our generation, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's rank is pretty high among them. The 34-year-old has simply changed the way that the game of basketball is played in the modern era with his insane three-point shooting ability. Although Curry showed signs of...
