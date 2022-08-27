Lady Conchs struggle in first week

There is no doubt in the mind of Key West High coach Sarah Eckert that the Lady Conchs have plenty of talent this season; now, she added, they just need to believe in themselves.

This comes after Key West opened the regular season with a pair of 3-0 losses during the first week of play to American Heritage (25-12, 25-15, 25-23) on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at home and then two days later falling 25-17, 25-29, 25-21) to Mater Lakes on the road.

“The biggest hurdle we are working through right now is confidence,” said Eckert. “They need to realize they are a truly talented team and they should be setting the tone for these games. I was hoping how well we were able to compete in the spring and play at a high level, it had helped develop their confidence in them.”

The coach admitted she was a little concerned following the loss to the Patriots on Tuesday, as Eckert figured they would have been more competitive but instead made too many mental mistakes on their home court.

“Against Mater, I think we could have seen a little better results, but we were in the game and I saw progress,” said Eckert. “You can look across the net and say that team is good, but deep down they also have to know they are just as good if not better. Then they need to go fight for it and show them what you’ve got.”

Despite the Lady Conchs losing on Thursday, Eckert expressed she was much more pleased as the numerous negative stats from Tuesday’s loss were turned into positives. That included senior Samantha Ventimiglia, who recorded seven kills and only two unforced errors on Thursday.

“She was taking smarter shots,” said Eckert. “If she can start engaging the trick shots a bit more, I think, she will be a bigger presence on the court.”

Key West’s Annie Spekova was positive in both of the matches this week, collecting three kills on Thursday, while Bridgette Sweeney put away nine kills with only three errors in the loss to the Bears.

“We just need to find a way to put a bit more punch behind each swing,” said Eckert.

The Lady Conchs coach furthered that the team’s serve receives improved vastly on Thursday, while they also improved their hitting efficiency, but still they need to find a leader on the court in order to start to turn around the season.

“I have no issue with being 0-2, we are still early in the season, so there’s a lot of time for room and growth, so I have no issue taking some knocks early on, as long as we do have a quick learning curve to follow and make the improvements needed,” said Eckert. “I think there is so much potential for any of them to be that leader, but they are such nice kids nobody wants to step on each other’s toes. I need one of them to rise up and take that role and say when they game in on the line, I want the ball so we can follow them.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com