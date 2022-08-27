ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Portsmouth Daily Times

Pirates stun Rockets in OT

CINCINNATI — Simply put, the Cincinnati McNicholas Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Jones —or for that matter the entire band of Wheelersburg Pirates on Friday night. Wheelersburg senior quarterback Eli Jones that is. That’s because Jones rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries,...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown man is facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase this morning. Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says 33-year old Zachary Lucas is charged with fleeing while driving under the influence. The charges come after an officer tried to pull over...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

The trial of George Wagner IV begins this week

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The trial of George Wagner IV is scheduled to begin this week in a Pike County courtroom. Wagner, his brother, mother, and father are all accused of planning and executing what has been called the “worst crime” in Ohio history. It has been...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man facing drug trafficking charges

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing drug charges after an investigation into a reported overdose. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debbie Brewer say the suspect, identified as Jay Costelli of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested following a search warrant at the home. Authorities say they had been called to […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
meigsindypress.com

Explosion Reported Near Harrisonville

UPDATE – The explosion is believed to have been related to an explosive device, a pipe bomb, and one person was transported by EMS. Law enforcement is on the scene of this developing story. HARRISONVILLE, Ohio – There has been an explosion near Harrisonville and is currently being investigated...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WTAP

Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One person dead after explosion

UPDATE 8/27/2022 MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ)- A man has died following an explosion of a homemade device. The victim’s identity has not been released. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WZAZ his department began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosion device on Friday. A search warrant was executed...
sciotopost.com

UPDATE: Single Vehicle Rollover in Ross County

Chillicothe – At approximately 8:21 am, troopers from the Chillicothe Highway Patrol Post responded to the scene of a one vehicle injury crash on US 23 near milepost 17, Green Township, Ross County, Ohio. A 1994 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Theodore Stokes, age 64, from Chillicothe, Ohio was traveling...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

New Hibachi restaurant has customers fired up

By Tracey A. Maine The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people in the food service industry — like Komang and Joan Paramerta — to become creative risk takers in order to keep food on their own families’ tables. Recently, this enterprising couple decided to take a big chance by starting a new restaurant here in Athens. And, judging by the reviews on Google, their latest venture was clearly a risk worth...
ATHENS, OH
iheart.com

Car hits house, man dies

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in a Monday evening crash, in which a Ross County man lost his life. The accident occured on Pleasant Valley Road just before 6:30 last night, when a 2005 Cadiallac CTS driven by 35-year-old Jesse Garcilaso of Chillicothe, was traveling south on Pleasant Valley when he off the left side of the roadway, struck two parked cars, the porch of a home, and then a fence. 27-year-old Cody Jordan, who lived at the residence, was on the porch of the home when the car crashed into it. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. Garcilaso suffered minor injuries and trasnsported to the hospital as well. The Ohio Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

sciotovalleyguardian.com

WTRF- 7News

