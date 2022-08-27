Read full article on original website
Pirates stun Rockets in OT
CINCINNATI — Simply put, the Cincinnati McNicholas Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Jones —or for that matter the entire band of Wheelersburg Pirates on Friday night. Wheelersburg senior quarterback Eli Jones that is. That’s because Jones rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries,...
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown man is facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase this morning. Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says 33-year old Zachary Lucas is charged with fleeing while driving under the influence. The charges come after an officer tried to pull over...
Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
The trial of George Wagner IV begins this week
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The trial of George Wagner IV is scheduled to begin this week in a Pike County courtroom. Wagner, his brother, mother, and father are all accused of planning and executing what has been called the “worst crime” in Ohio history. It has been...
Ohio man facing drug trafficking charges
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing drug charges after an investigation into a reported overdose. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debbie Brewer say the suspect, identified as Jay Costelli of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested following a search warrant at the home. Authorities say they had been called to […]
Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch
A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe man, was driving southeast on Pleasant Valley Road when he drove off the left side of the road, hit two parked cars, the porch of a house, and then a fence.
Explosion Reported Near Harrisonville
UPDATE – The explosion is believed to have been related to an explosive device, a pipe bomb, and one person was transported by EMS. Law enforcement is on the scene of this developing story. HARRISONVILLE, Ohio – There has been an explosion near Harrisonville and is currently being investigated...
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
UPDATE: Single Vehicle Rollover in Ross County
Chillicothe – At approximately 8:21 am, troopers from the Chillicothe Highway Patrol Post responded to the scene of a one vehicle injury crash on US 23 near milepost 17, Green Township, Ross County, Ohio. A 1994 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Theodore Stokes, age 64, from Chillicothe, Ohio was traveling...
New Hibachi restaurant has customers fired up
By Tracey A. Maine The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people in the food service industry — like Komang and Joan Paramerta — to become creative risk takers in order to keep food on their own families’ tables. Recently, this enterprising couple decided to take a big chance by starting a new restaurant here in Athens. And, judging by the reviews on Google, their latest venture was clearly a risk worth...
Car hits house, man dies
Alcohol is believed to have played a role in a Monday evening crash, in which a Ross County man lost his life. The accident occured on Pleasant Valley Road just before 6:30 last night, when a 2005 Cadiallac CTS driven by 35-year-old Jesse Garcilaso of Chillicothe, was traveling south on Pleasant Valley when he off the left side of the roadway, struck two parked cars, the porch of a home, and then a fence. 27-year-old Cody Jordan, who lived at the residence, was on the porch of the home when the car crashed into it. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. Garcilaso suffered minor injuries and trasnsported to the hospital as well. The Ohio Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.
