Alcohol is believed to have played a role in a Monday evening crash, in which a Ross County man lost his life. The accident occured on Pleasant Valley Road just before 6:30 last night, when a 2005 Cadiallac CTS driven by 35-year-old Jesse Garcilaso of Chillicothe, was traveling south on Pleasant Valley when he off the left side of the roadway, struck two parked cars, the porch of a home, and then a fence. 27-year-old Cody Jordan, who lived at the residence, was on the porch of the home when the car crashed into it. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. Garcilaso suffered minor injuries and trasnsported to the hospital as well. The Ohio Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO