The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College men's soccer works Indiana Wesleyan to scoreless draw
Columbia College men’s soccer played its first road game of the season against Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday in Marion, Indiana, where the No. 4-ranked Cougars’ second game of the season went much like the first — a tight defensive matchup with limited chances throughout. This time, neither team could break through, and the game ended 0-0.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton defeats Bishop DuBourg by narrow margin after highly contested battle
On Wednesday, Tolton girls tennis took on Bishop DuBourg at Cosmo Park in Columbia. The Trailblazers had to work for it but managed to pull through with a 5-4 win.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman comes back to win softball home opener
Hickman defeated Boonville 10-7 after coming back from a four-run deficit. Kewpies pitcher Anna Baker had a rough start to the game, allowing six runs in the first three innings. She recovered to finish the game, though, only allowing one more run the rest of the way.
Columbia Missourian
How to watch Mizzou football season opener
The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lands new transfer Marcus Clarke from Miami
It has been a very busy start to the week for Marcus Clarke. The cornerback spent his Monday in Columbia wandering the campus of MU and on Tuesday made his transfer to the Midwest official, trading the Miami Hurricanes’ classic green-and-orange look for Missouri’s black and gold. Matt...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College welcomes big freshman class as fall semester begins
The fall semester kicked off Monday at Columbia College, where enrollment is at its highest level in several years. Incoming freshmen and transfer students participated in the school’s “Storm the Gate” tradition on a pre-pandemic scale Sunday night. Participating students lined up at the parking lot outside the campus on Rogers Street and walked through the school gates.
Columbia Missourian
Missourian Pick 'Em: Week 1
Missouri opens its season Thursday night against Louisiana Tech at Faurot Field, where the Tigers are 20-point favorites. Here are the Missourian MU Football Beat’s predictions for Missouri’s first game and four others around the SEC. Kenny Van Doren.
Columbia Missourian
Top in-state wide receiver Reddell grateful for Missouri offer
Raymore-Peculiar junior Jaden Reddell announced he received an offer from Missouri on Saturday after a conversation with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link. Reddell was discovered last season by Link and Drinkwitz after the staff was recruiting Class of 2023 wide receiver Jaidyn Doss, who is...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri releases Week 1 injury report
Missouri released its injury report for the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen Ky Montgomery and DJ Wesolak, wide receiver Demariyon Houston and offensive tackle Hyrin White were all declared out for Thursday’s game. No one is probable, questionable or doubtful. Running back Nate...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri focuses on La. Tech's Harris in Week 1
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned two Louisiana Tech players by name in his opening statement at Sunday’s press conference. One was transfer quarterback Matthew Downing, who he noted spent years in new coach Sonny Cumbie’s offensive system at TCU. The other was slot receiver Smoke Harris. He’s 5-foot-7,...
Columbia Missourian
Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school
The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The indictment accuses Shana...
Columbia Missourian
Power outage in south Columbia impacts over 1,600 residents
Over 1,600 people in south Columbia were impacted by a power outage Monday caused by a fallen tree on a power line. According to a tweet from Columbia Water and Light, crews were dispatched to the area for repairs and any residents experiencing the effects of the outage should contact their repair crew.
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: Facing the challenges that lead to teacher shortages
The beginning of the school year is usually met with feelings of excitement for students and teachers to reconnect as they reimagine their routines for the new academic year. However, as school resumes for students across Missouri, this anticipation runs parallel with some discouraging professional challenges that aren’t unique to school districts within Boone County.
Columbia Missourian
Two Columbia students attacked on Lange Middle school bus Tuesday morning
Two Lange Middle School students were assaulted on a school bus Tuesday morning, according to a letter from the school’s principal, Dominique Falls, to families of students that ride the bus. The attack occurred on bus No. 228, shortly after 7 a.m. A juvenile was taken into custody, said...
Columbia Missourian
National Cinema Day promotion offers $3 movie tickets at Columbia theaters
Columbia moviegoers can celebrate National Cinema Day this Saturday with $3 movie tickets for all movies currently playing at Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater and Regal Columbia. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit national organization, announced the promotion last Sunday in a news release. Most national theater chains, including Regal Cinemas,...
Columbia Missourian
Search for shooting suspect leads to standoff at Columbia apartments
Columbia Police surrounded an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane, where they believe the suspected shooter from Wednesday afternoon is armed and has barricaded himself inside the building. The shooting happened after 1 p.m. on the 900 block of Old Highway 63, leaving a 34-year-old male in critical condition.
Columbia Missourian
Moo-raculous: Cow saved from Boone County pond after 12 hours
A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: Allowing extremes on both sides to prevail is a formula for disaster
The examples abound of America’s lurch toward greater extremism on both the right and left. It’s getting to the point where free speech is being stifled by self-righteous word police on the left and screaming, armed lunatics on the far right. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s...
Columbia Missourian
Susan Elizabeth Hazelwood Sept. 8, 1948 — Aug. 28, 2022
As we Missourians drink our clean water and enjoy the sights and sounds of birds around us, we have Susan Hazelwood in part to thanks. She was a generous mentor, activist and advocate for Missourians and the world around us. For all of that, it was the heart that she brought to all her activities and the people around her for which she will be most sorely missed.
Columbia Missourian
Man in critical condition after shooting in Columbia
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Columbia. Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jill Schlude said a 34-year-old male was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, Schlude said.
