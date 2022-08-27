ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Columbia College men's soccer works Indiana Wesleyan to scoreless draw

Columbia College men’s soccer played its first road game of the season against Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday in Marion, Indiana, where the No. 4-ranked Cougars’ second game of the season went much like the first — a tight defensive matchup with limited chances throughout. This time, neither team could break through, and the game ended 0-0.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman comes back to win softball home opener

Hickman defeated Boonville 10-7 after coming back from a four-run deficit. Kewpies pitcher Anna Baker had a rough start to the game, allowing six runs in the first three innings. She recovered to finish the game, though, only allowing one more run the rest of the way.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

How to watch Mizzou football season opener

The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri lands new transfer Marcus Clarke from Miami

It has been a very busy start to the week for Marcus Clarke. The cornerback spent his Monday in Columbia wandering the campus of MU and on Tuesday made his transfer to the Midwest official, trading the Miami Hurricanes’ classic green-and-orange look for Missouri’s black and gold. Matt...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia College welcomes big freshman class as fall semester begins

The fall semester kicked off Monday at Columbia College, where enrollment is at its highest level in several years. Incoming freshmen and transfer students participated in the school’s “Storm the Gate” tradition on a pre-pandemic scale Sunday night. Participating students lined up at the parking lot outside the campus on Rogers Street and walked through the school gates.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missourian Pick 'Em: Week 1

Missouri opens its season Thursday night against Louisiana Tech at Faurot Field, where the Tigers are 20-point favorites. Here are the Missourian MU Football Beat’s predictions for Missouri’s first game and four others around the SEC. Kenny Van Doren.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Top in-state wide receiver Reddell grateful for Missouri offer

Raymore-Peculiar junior Jaden Reddell announced he received an offer from Missouri on Saturday after a conversation with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link. Reddell was discovered last season by Link and Drinkwitz after the staff was recruiting Class of 2023 wide receiver Jaidyn Doss, who is...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri releases Week 1 injury report

Missouri released its injury report for the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen Ky Montgomery and DJ Wesolak, wide receiver Demariyon Houston and offensive tackle Hyrin White were all declared out for Thursday’s game. No one is probable, questionable or doubtful. Running back Nate...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri focuses on La. Tech's Harris in Week 1

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned two Louisiana Tech players by name in his opening statement at Sunday’s press conference. One was transfer quarterback Matthew Downing, who he noted spent years in new coach Sonny Cumbie’s offensive system at TCU. The other was slot receiver Smoke Harris. He’s 5-foot-7,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school

The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The indictment accuses Shana...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Power outage in south Columbia impacts over 1,600 residents

Over 1,600 people in south Columbia were impacted by a power outage Monday caused by a fallen tree on a power line. According to a tweet from Columbia Water and Light, crews were dispatched to the area for repairs and any residents experiencing the effects of the outage should contact their repair crew.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

GUEST COMMENTARY: Facing the challenges that lead to teacher shortages

The beginning of the school year is usually met with feelings of excitement for students and teachers to reconnect as they reimagine their routines for the new academic year. However, as school resumes for students across Missouri, this anticipation runs parallel with some discouraging professional challenges that aren’t unique to school districts within Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Two Columbia students attacked on Lange Middle school bus Tuesday morning

Two Lange Middle School students were assaulted on a school bus Tuesday morning, according to a letter from the school’s principal, Dominique Falls, to families of students that ride the bus. The attack occurred on bus No. 228, shortly after 7 a.m. A juvenile was taken into custody, said...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

National Cinema Day promotion offers $3 movie tickets at Columbia theaters

Columbia moviegoers can celebrate National Cinema Day this Saturday with $3 movie tickets for all movies currently playing at Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater and Regal Columbia. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit national organization, announced the promotion last Sunday in a news release. Most national theater chains, including Regal Cinemas,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Search for shooting suspect leads to standoff at Columbia apartments

Columbia Police surrounded an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane, where they believe the suspected shooter from Wednesday afternoon is armed and has barricaded himself inside the building. The shooting happened after 1 p.m. on the 900 block of Old Highway 63, leaving a 34-year-old male in critical condition.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Moo-raculous: Cow saved from Boone County pond after 12 hours

A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Susan Elizabeth Hazelwood Sept. 8, 1948 — Aug. 28, 2022

As we Missourians drink our clean water and enjoy the sights and sounds of birds around us, we have Susan Hazelwood in part to thanks. She was a generous mentor, activist and advocate for Missourians and the world around us. For all of that, it was the heart that she brought to all her activities and the people around her for which she will be most sorely missed.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Man in critical condition after shooting in Columbia

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Columbia. Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jill Schlude said a 34-year-old male was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, Schlude said.
COLUMBIA, MO

