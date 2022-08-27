ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OH

Flyers can't sustain fast start in loss at Ontario

 5 days ago
ONTARIO — The perfect start.

But once Friday’s game at Ontario wore on for the St. Paul football team, it found itself unable to finish in a 35-19 loss to the Warriors.

In a matchup of Division VII versus Div. III programs, the Flyers’ struck instantly, as Ben Burger returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

After getting a defensive stop, Burger then raced 66 yards on the third play of St. Paul’s second offensive series. The kick was wide, but the Flyers had the early 13-0 lead.

But from there, the Warriors (2-0) scored 35 of the next 41 points, as the Flyers (0-2) turned the ball over on downs three times inside the Ontario red zone.

“The first and third quarters, I felt like we did a pretty good job of controlling the line of scrimmage, and in the second and fourth quarters, we did not,” St. Paul head coach John Livengood said. “They dominated in those two quarters.

“We shot ourselves in foot too many times with penalties,” he added. “We were picking up decent chunks of yards running the ball, but then put ourselves behind the chains with penalties. That factored into us not finishing off those drives, which was very frustrating.”

Trailing 13-0, the Warriors moved 70 yards in nine plays, as quarterback Bodpegn Miller scored on an 8-yard run on third-and-goal.

St. Paul looked to answer with a lengthy scoring drive, but a 19-play drive that started at its own 29 ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-9 from the Ontario 16. The Flyers converted three third and fourth-downs on the drive, but a 15-yard penalty pushed the ball back to the 31.

Quarterback Drew Kuhnle connected with Andy Meyer for 16 yards to get the yardage back, but the next pass on fourth-and-9 from the Ontario 16 fell incomplete.

Going the other way, the Warriors then drove eight plays over 84 yards with no negative plays in the drive — which was capped on a 26-yard TD pass for a 14-13 Ontario lead.

The Flyers punted after a three-and-out on their next possession, and the Warriors needed just six plays to cover 56 yards, as a 17-yard scoring pass put them up 21-13 just before halftime.

The Flyers got back in the game to start the second half, moving quickly down the field. Ontario was flagged for a key pass interference penalty, then three consecutive rushes by Quincey Crabbs from the Ontario 24 put the Flyers inside the 10.

But faced with fourth-and-goal from the Ontario 4, Kuhnle scrambled and just did cover that distance for the TD.

However, after a 5-yard procedure penalty, the pass for two points from the 8-yard line failed, leaving the Flyers behind 21-19.

Ontario needed just six plays to go 60 yards on the ensuing drive, as Chase Studer scored on a 15-yard run to go ahead 28-19.

Desperately needing a score to get back in the game, the Flyers drove from their own 30 and were again inside the red zone. But a fourth-and-7 pass from the Ontario 11 was incomplete on the second play of the fourth quarter, giving the ball back to the Warriors.

Ontario then went right down the field, covering 89 yards in just four plays, capped by a 53-yard run by Studer to close out the scoring.

Again trying to score late, the Flyers also turned it over on downs at the Ontario 25.

“The thing I want to say is the kids played hard and with emotion,” Livengood said. “I’m real happy about that. We’re not happy with the outcome, but very proud of our kids with how hard they fought.

“Ontario has a good team with a lot of depth, and I think our lack of depth is something that is starting to factor in for us,” he added. “We had a number of two-way starters on the sidelines with some cramping, and I think the last score we gave up —that kind of factored into it.”

St. Paul (0-2) hosts Tiffin Calvert (2-0) next Friday. The Flyers need a win to get off to a 1-2 start, a mark they have not held since the 2012 season.

After playing tough opponents at Huron (2-0) and Ontario on the road, St. Paul is 0-2 for the first time in 24 years, dating back to the 1998 season.

“All you can do is ask your kids to play hard,” Livengood said. “We made our mistakes, but our kids played tough and played with emotion.

It’s frustrating to lose. It’s very frustrating for the kids and the coaches, but we have to turn the page and get ready for Calvert at home.”

St. Paul 13 0 6 0 — 19

Ontario 7 14 7 7 — 35

Scoring

STP — Ben Burger 96 kick return (Ashton Stang kick)

STP — Burger 66 run (kick failed)

ONT — QB 8 TD run (kick good)

ONT — 29 TD pass (kick good)

ONT — 17 TD pass (kick good)

STP — Drew Kuhnle 4 TD run (pass failed)

ONT — 15 TD run (kick good)

ONT — 53 TD run (kick good)

