This feature was originally published in the 2022 Michigan Football Yearbook, which is available at MDen.com. Mimi Bolden-Morris is a trailblazer. A confident, capable, powerful trailblazer who's going after what she wants. Just like anyone else. Except she's a woman on the Michigan football coaching staff. Bolden-Morris is in her first year as an offensive graduate assistant with Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines, the first female GA at a Power Five school.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO