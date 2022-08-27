Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHBS
Listening Forest opens at Crystal Bridges on Wednesday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Listening Forest opens at Crystal Bridges on Wednesday. The new interactive exhibit is intended to merge nature with humans, and it can't exist without visitors. Artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer is the creator of the exhibit. He wanted to use technology in a forest setting to bring...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Skater Tot, BITE LITE
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Every first Thursday of the month, Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville opens the rink for Toddlers at an event they call “Skater Tot.”. The event is geared toward families with younger kids. For only $5 you and your toddler...
Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
Bentonville First Responders recount events that lead to the death of 11-year-old
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy died in Bentonville after being swept away in a drain system. Bentonville Fire's Kevin Boydston says he was on the scene Monday, Aug. 29, at a retention pond near the Walton Crossing Apartments. He explained that crews received a call about a child in the water at 5:36 p.m. He says that within five minutes, two crews were on the scene and that they had been notified on the way there that a 47-year-old woman had gone in after the boy. When first responders arrived, no one was to be seen out of the water, leaving them searching the pond and storm drain system for the victims.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
Drowning of Bentonville 11-year-old warns of water danger
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An apartment complex retention pond is where fire officials said an 11-year-old Bentonville boy was at Monday before heavy water sucked him into a storm drain. It is dry today but was the opposite Monday during the heavy storm. "This tragic situation is a reminder of...
Fairgoers react to shooting that left one boy injured
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Friday’s “midnight madness” event at the Washington County fair turned into chaos quickly. “You don’t think it's going to happen to you and then it does, and now you’re stuck thinking will it happen again,” said Maddi McMillian.
KHBS
Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
Accident disrupts morning commute on I-49 northbound
An accident is disrupting the morning commute Tuesday morning as traffic is backed up on Interstate 49 Northbound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tractor trailer fire closes I-49 Bella Vista Bypass
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday reports of tractor trailer fire on I-49 near 3 mile marker, the Bella Vista Bypass, alerted McDonald County E911. McDonald County Deputies, Pineville Fire and White Rock Fire responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of traffic during event. Google Maps. We learn on scene as the trailer became fully...
Wanted Missouri Fugitive captured in Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Missouri Fugitive from Justice is arrested after a police pursuit in Kansas. Saturday Cherokee County Deputies were searching an area for wanted fugitive, Larry Flowers, 39. Just after noon, a deputy spotted Flowers driving a white Ford truck north of Riverton. Flowers fled when...
Motorcycle accident blocks traffic on I-49
Traffic is piling up southbound on Interstate 49 as emergency crews are clearing an accident reported at mile marker 81 in Rogers.
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Child dies after being pulled into flooded storm drain in Bentonville
A woman and a child are hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain after heavy flooding in Bentonville on August 29.
Kait 8
Hay bales were destroyed by a fire in the Walmart parking lot in Mtn. Grove, Mo.
MTN. GROVE, Mo. (KY3) -A trailer carrying hay bales went up in flames in the Walmart parking lot Saturday night. The fire started around 7:00 p.m. It took three hours to put out the fire and move the bales. The city brought in two dump trucks and a loader to...
Reflecting on a tragic night at Washington Co. Fair
WATCH the moment gunfire rang through the air. Fairgoers, including teenagers, couples and families with young ones, scrambled the grounds looking for an escape from the chaos.
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone “Duty to Intervene” training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
columbusnews-report.com
Chase lands Missouri man in jail
After a chase that led Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase into Crawford County, a Webb City man is in custody. Mid-day on Saturday, August 27, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies were searching an area for wanted fugitive, 39 yearold Larry Flowers. Just after noon, a deputy spotted Flowers driving a Ford truck north of Riverton. Flowers fled when the…
nwahomepage.com
Wash. Co. Fair shooter arrested
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —- Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured. Endangering the welfare of a minor in the 2nd degree. Criminal mischief in the 2nd degree. According to a Facebook post from FPD, the case is still ongoing.
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Suspected shooter in Arkansas fair shooting arrested, police say
Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured.
Comments / 2