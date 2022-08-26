Read full article on original website
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT): Time to Buy?
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know
Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed at $44.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares...
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $90.98, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares...
Heico Corporation (HEI) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Heico Corporation (HEI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.69%. A quarter...
Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Procter & Gamble & Southern Company
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and The Southern Company (SO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Is It Time To Consider Buying FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)?
Let's talk about the popular FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$249 and falling to the lows of US$205. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether FLEETCOR Technologies' current trading price of US$221 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at FLEETCOR Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73% downward over the last 60 days. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank...
Is Regions Financial (RF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)
Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Fabrizio Freda, recently sold a substantial US$5.3m worth of stock at a price of US$268 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $232.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Why NetApp (NTAP) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2022: ITRN, ST, NSSC
Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.1% this afternoon. In company news, Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) slid 0.6% after the telematics services firm reported Q2 net income of $0.43 per share, down...
Hormel Foods (HRL) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Things to Consider
Hormel Foods Corporation HRL is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Sep 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3,070 million, suggesting an increase of 7.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Has Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL (ELP) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Paranaense de Energia (ELP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $55.23, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the egg...
Strong Liquidity Helps Rollins (ROL), Rising Expenses Hurt
Rollins, Inc. ROL is currently benefiting from its balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth as well as strong liquidity. ROL earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 5.9% and 9.6%, respectively, in 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Rollins’ revenues have witnessed decent growth over the past five years. A...
Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: SACH, TCBK, OLB, CUEN
Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.1%. Bitcoin was rising 1.5% to...
