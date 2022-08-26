ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?

The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Wnc#Dividend Payments#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Eps
NASDAQ

Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed at $44.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $90.98, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Heico Corporation (HEI) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

Heico Corporation (HEI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.69%. A quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Procter & Gamble & Southern Company

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and The Southern Company (SO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NASDAQ

Is It Time To Consider Buying FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)?

Let's talk about the popular FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$249 and falling to the lows of US$205. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether FLEETCOR Technologies' current trading price of US$221 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at FLEETCOR Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73% downward over the last 60 days. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is Regions Financial (RF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $232.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why NetApp (NTAP) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
SOFTWARE
NASDAQ

Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2022: ITRN, ST, NSSC

Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.1% this afternoon. In company news, Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) slid 0.6% after the telematics services firm reported Q2 net income of $0.43 per share, down...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Hormel Foods (HRL) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Things to Consider

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Sep 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3,070 million, suggesting an increase of 7.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $55.23, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the egg...
AGRICULTURE
NASDAQ

Strong Liquidity Helps Rollins (ROL), Rising Expenses Hurt

Rollins, Inc. ROL is currently benefiting from its balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth as well as strong liquidity. ROL earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 5.9% and 9.6%, respectively, in 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Rollins’ revenues have witnessed decent growth over the past five years. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: SACH, TCBK, OLB, CUEN

Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.1%. Bitcoin was rising 1.5% to...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy