FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVU FOX 2
9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman driving the car was also injured after crashing upon exiting the freeway.
KTVU FOX 2
Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
KTVU FOX 2
Parents say they were not alerted about shooting at Oakland school
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents at Madison Park Academy in Oakland said they were left in the dark following a shooting Monday at the school, and were only notified about the troubling incident after getting calls and texts from their children locked down inside the building. A 13-year-old student is recovering...
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland
Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police release photos of vehicle possibly tied to triple homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - As Oakland police investigators work to solve a triple homicide that occurred last week, they shared photos of a vehicle sought in connection with the crime. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Caprice may be tied to the case as it was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting on Aug. 26.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police release the names of 6 victims killed in recent rash of violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. : 13-year-old shot at Oakland's...
KTVU FOX 2
After Oakland killing spree, top cop pleads, 'Give us a break'
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had a simple message Tuesday outside City Hall in the wake of a spree of deadly shootings in the city: put down the guns. "Six homicides in four days. Give us a break. Give this community a break," said the top cop,...
KTVU FOX 2
13-year-old shot at Oakland's Madison Park Academy; suspect in custody
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 13-year-old was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday and the 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened in the afternoon hours at Madison Park Academy, which is located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood. Authorities said the student who was...
KTVU FOX 2
BART trains see an uptick in violence onboard
BART police are searching for a killer after a shooting at the 24th street station. Police tell KTVU the suspect in a deadly stabbing at the 24th Street BART Station and the suspects from Friday's shooting in Oakland are still on the loose.
KTVU FOX 2
Police chase in Lafayette, suspect vehicle crashes into sheriff's car
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A 21-year-old and a youth were arrested in Lafayette Tuesday night after a high speed chase through three counties and deputies ended up cornering the getaway car at a dead end street. Contra Costa County Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said deputies arrested a minor and his passenger,...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland middle school open following shooting of 13-year-old
OAKLAND, Calif. - Despite a "devastating" school shooting in Oakland where a 12-year-old is accused of shooting a boy one year older than himself, Madison Park Academy is open on Tuesday, the district said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the student who suffered this awful injury and their...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland man gets 20 years in prison for 2021 crime spree
SAN MATEO, Calif. - An Oakland man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 crime spree that started in San Mateo and ended in Pleasanton. Fajon Alfred Green, 22, was given the sentence after he allegedly tailed and robbed three men of their watches in three separate locations.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police officer's truck shot, prompting Highway 101 closure
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, prompting the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85. The officer said at least one bullet hit his truck, San Jose police said. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Man steals San Francisco ambulance, attempts to mow down paramedics
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are searching for a suspect who attacked two paramedics as they were sitting in a parked ambulance Monday morning in the city's Mission district. Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesman with the San Francisco Fire Department called this an unprovoked attack. "This is just one...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco first responders feel the impact after two EMTs were attacked
San Francisco police are still looking for the man who attacked two paramedics as they were waiting or calls in a south of market parking lot. That man breaking in the windows with a sharpened stick, forcing the paramedics inside to run for safety, the suspect then got behind the wheel, trying to mow them down.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: San Francisco resident records alleged open-air drug deal in Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco resident caught filming a blatant drug deal was apparently threatened with a knife by one of the people involved in the transaction. Elliot Quinones said he witnesses drug deals every day in the Tenderloin. He said it's like a fast food restaurant for drugs, right outside his window.
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma suspect shoplifts, threatens employees at 7-Eleven
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police are looking for a man they believe shoplifted at a 7-Eleven twice earlier this month and threatened clerks with bodily injury during the second incident. Police say the man entered the store at Petaluma Blvd. at D St. Aug. 6 and stole several items of...
KTVU FOX 2
Sac-a-tomato! Truck carrying tomato load overturns on I-80
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Holy tomatoes!. A truck carrying a massive load of tomatoes overturned on Interstate 80 near Vacaville early Monday morning, thwarting traffic for Bay Area commuters trying to get to Sacramento. The truck crashed into the center divide and overturned on eastbound I-80 near Davis, involving three cars...
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
