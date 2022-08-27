ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman driving the car was also injured after crashing upon exiting the freeway.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Parents say they were not alerted about shooting at Oakland school

OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents at Madison Park Academy in Oakland said they were left in the dark following a shooting Monday at the school, and were only notified about the troubling incident after getting calls and texts from their children locked down inside the building. A 13-year-old student is recovering...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland

Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police release photos of vehicle possibly tied to triple homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. - As Oakland police investigators work to solve a triple homicide that occurred last week, they shared photos of a vehicle sought in connection with the crime. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Caprice may be tied to the case as it was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting on Aug. 26.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

After Oakland killing spree, top cop pleads, 'Give us a break'

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had a simple message Tuesday outside City Hall in the wake of a spree of deadly shootings in the city: put down the guns. "Six homicides in four days. Give us a break. Give this community a break," said the top cop,...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

13-year-old shot at Oakland's Madison Park Academy; suspect in custody

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 13-year-old was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday and the 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened in the afternoon hours at Madison Park Academy, which is located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood. Authorities said the student who was...
OAKLAND, CA
Martin Luther King
KTVU FOX 2

BART trains see an uptick in violence onboard

BART police are searching for a killer after a shooting at the 24th street station. Police tell KTVU the suspect in a deadly stabbing at the 24th Street BART Station and the suspects from Friday's shooting in Oakland are still on the loose.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police chase in Lafayette, suspect vehicle crashes into sheriff's car

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A 21-year-old and a youth were arrested in Lafayette Tuesday night after a high speed chase through three counties and deputies ended up cornering the getaway car at a dead end street. Contra Costa County Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said deputies arrested a minor and his passenger,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland middle school open following shooting of 13-year-old

OAKLAND, Calif. - Despite a "devastating" school shooting in Oakland where a 12-year-old is accused of shooting a boy one year older than himself, Madison Park Academy is open on Tuesday, the district said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the student who suffered this awful injury and their...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland man gets 20 years in prison for 2021 crime spree

SAN MATEO, Calif. - An Oakland man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 crime spree that started in San Mateo and ended in Pleasanton. Fajon Alfred Green, 22, was given the sentence after he allegedly tailed and robbed three men of their watches in three separate locations.
OAKLAND, CA
#Oakland Police#Senseless Violence#West Oakland#Violent Crime#Ktvu
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police officer's truck shot, prompting Highway 101 closure

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, prompting the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85. The officer said at least one bullet hit his truck, San Jose police said. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man steals San Francisco ambulance, attempts to mow down paramedics

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are searching for a suspect who attacked two paramedics as they were sitting in a parked ambulance Monday morning in the city's Mission district. Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesman with the San Francisco Fire Department called this an unprovoked attack. "This is just one...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Petaluma suspect shoplifts, threatens employees at 7-Eleven

PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police are looking for a man they believe shoplifted at a 7-Eleven twice earlier this month and threatened clerks with bodily injury during the second incident. Police say the man entered the store at Petaluma Blvd. at D St. Aug. 6 and stole several items of...
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sac-a-tomato! Truck carrying tomato load overturns on I-80

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Holy tomatoes!. A truck carrying a massive load of tomatoes overturned on Interstate 80 near Vacaville early Monday morning, thwarting traffic for Bay Area commuters trying to get to Sacramento. The truck crashed into the center divide and overturned on eastbound I-80 near Davis, involving three cars...
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
SAN MATEO, CA

