Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
I Asked 27 Women About The Worst Thing A Man Has Ever Said To Them At Work, And To Say I'm Fuming Doesn't Truly Capture My Rage
"I told him that I would fight him in the parking lot if he ever said something like that to me again."
Lever Style Chairman Sees ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing for Apparel Industry
Hong Kong-based apparel production firm Lever Style reported growth during the first six months of 2022, but chairman and executive director Stanley Szeto sees “storm clouds forming on the horizon” that could offset the industry’s post-Covid rebound. In a Nutshell: Lever Style’s first half of 2022 revenue increased by 65 percent from the year ago period. Profits jumped 195 percent, which Szeto attributed to rising consumer demand post-pandemic. Despite these gains, the company, which owns and manages manufacturing operations spanning China, Vietnam, India, Cambodia and Indonesia, “was again saddled with supply chain challenges” over the past six months, stemming primarily from Covid lockdowns...
Comments / 0