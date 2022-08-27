ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year

LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again

It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
golfcourseindustry.com

In Arkansas, Searcy CC picks Bobby Jones Links for management

Eight months in to 2022, Bobby Jones Links has added a sixth new club to its management portfolio — and its first in Arkansas. The Atlanta-based club management and advisory services company has been selected to manage Searcy Country Club, a private country club in Searcy, about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock and about 110 miles west of Memphis.
SEARCY, AR
Kait 8

Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rock ‘n’ roll legends the Eagles will fly into central Arkansas to perform their iconic album “Hotel California”, along with their greatest hits. Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
BENTON, AR
talkbusiness.net

Ritter wrapping up $12 million investment in Fort Smith metro

With a $12 million expansion investment in the Fort Smith region nearing completion, Ritter Communications expects to provide high speed internet and telephone services to businesses in Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma and Ozark by the end of September. Alan Morse, president and CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, said Tuesday...
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Skater Tot, BITE LITE

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Every first Thursday of the month, Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville opens the rink for Toddlers at an event they call “Skater Tot.”. The event is geared toward families with younger kids. For only $5 you and your toddler...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Listening Forest opens at Crystal Bridges on Wednesday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Listening Forest opens at Crystal Bridges on Wednesday. The new interactive exhibit is intended to merge nature with humans, and it can't exist without visitors. Artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer is the creator of the exhibit. He wanted to use technology in a forest setting to bring...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Storms knock down power lines in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to the Springdale Fire Department, multiple power lines were down on W. Sunset Avenue near Founders Park Drive. “First, they want to make sure that they secure the lines, you know, any type of live power line, it can be a certain threat to our community," said Ashley Harris with Ozarks Electric.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KTLO

Arkansas farmers harvesting sunlight for power

Bearskin Farms east of Little Rock is installing one of the largest solar projects on a farm in Arkansas in a bid to gain some control over the farm’s energy costs at a time when solar energy may be more accessible than ever in agriculture. Renewable energy — a...
ARKANSAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?

Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
FORT SMITH, AR

