hogville.net
2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year
LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
Pine Bluff football coach changes practice schedule to improve team GPA
Pine Bluff head football coach, Micheal Williams, changed the football practice schedule to make sure that students excel in sports and academically throughout the year.
bestofarkansassports.com
Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again
It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
golfcourseindustry.com
In Arkansas, Searcy CC picks Bobby Jones Links for management
Eight months in to 2022, Bobby Jones Links has added a sixth new club to its management portfolio — and its first in Arkansas. The Atlanta-based club management and advisory services company has been selected to manage Searcy Country Club, a private country club in Searcy, about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock and about 110 miles west of Memphis.
Kait 8
Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rock ‘n’ roll legends the Eagles will fly into central Arkansas to perform their iconic album “Hotel California”, along with their greatest hits. Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince...
bestofarkansassports.com
David Bazzel Pitches Sam Pittman on Buckeyes Football Tradition with Arkansas Twist
If you were to ask the average fan to name some Ohio State football traditions, they’d probably correctly guess the “Dotting of the I” or the Buckeye decals on the helmet or the insufferable way its fans emphasize “THE” in front of the school’s name.
Central Arkansas weather community mourns the loss of Brian Smith
The weather community in central Arkansas was saddened to learn of the loss of one of their own.
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
Benton city officials confirm Whataburger coming to central Arkansas
Benton city officials confirmed Monday that a Whataburger is coming to the area.
The Eagles ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour is Coming to Arkansas
Get Ready. Did you hear the news? The Eagles are coming to Arkansas. That's right Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with special guest Vince Gill just added a show in Little Rock. Listen to the iconic Hotel California album performed live in concert from start to finish....
talkbusiness.net
Ritter wrapping up $12 million investment in Fort Smith metro
With a $12 million expansion investment in the Fort Smith region nearing completion, Ritter Communications expects to provide high speed internet and telephone services to businesses in Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma and Ozark by the end of September. Alan Morse, president and CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, said Tuesday...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Skater Tot, BITE LITE
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Every first Thursday of the month, Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville opens the rink for Toddlers at an event they call “Skater Tot.”. The event is geared toward families with younger kids. For only $5 you and your toddler...
KHBS
Listening Forest opens at Crystal Bridges on Wednesday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Listening Forest opens at Crystal Bridges on Wednesday. The new interactive exhibit is intended to merge nature with humans, and it can't exist without visitors. Artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer is the creator of the exhibit. He wanted to use technology in a forest setting to bring...
KHBS
Storms knock down power lines in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to the Springdale Fire Department, multiple power lines were down on W. Sunset Avenue near Founders Park Drive. “First, they want to make sure that they secure the lines, you know, any type of live power line, it can be a certain threat to our community," said Ashley Harris with Ozarks Electric.
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone ‘Duty to Intervene’ training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
Motorcycle accident blocks traffic on I-49
Traffic is piling up southbound on Interstate 49 as emergency crews are clearing an accident reported at mile marker 81 in Rogers.
KHBS
Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
KTLO
Arkansas farmers harvesting sunlight for power
Bearskin Farms east of Little Rock is installing one of the largest solar projects on a farm in Arkansas in a bid to gain some control over the farm’s energy costs at a time when solar energy may be more accessible than ever in agriculture. Renewable energy — a...
earnthenecklace.com
Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?
Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
Police: Man dead after shooting in Pine Bluff
Police say a shooting in Pine Bluff Monday night left one man dead.
