Up North Voice
Camp Grayling Range Report: August 29 – Sept 4
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
Connie Grice, 74, of Gladwin
Connie Louise (Varney) Grice, 74, of Gladwin, MI, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on August 25, 2022 after a long illness. Connie was born on May 12,1948 in Tennessee, the daughter of Donald and Mary (Muncy) Varney. She spent her early childhood in Tennessee, eventually moving to Michigan when she was 10 years old. While she made Michigan her home for the remainder of her life, she never lost her taste for southern cooking, always enjoying grits, okra and black-eyed peas.
Dana Andrews, 68, of West Branch
Dana Louette Andrews, age 68, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 in West Branch, MI surrounded by her family. She was born on June 24, 1954 in West Branch to Maxson and Luella (Stotler) Andrews. Dana graduated from Ogemaw Heights High School in 1972. She started her career as...
Lynn Robinette, 86, of Gladwin
Allen “Lynn” Robinette, 86, of Gladwin, MI passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Brook Senior Living Center, Gladwin. He was born December 29, 1935 the son of Russell and Mabel (Gay) Robinette in Langsberg, MI. Lynn proudly served In the United States Armed Forces serving in the Army. After leaving the service Lynn worked for Dow as a Shipping and Receiving Logistics Coordinator until his retirement. Lynn was a proud resident of Gladwin County where he spent the last 47 years. He was also a valued and honored Elder at the Our Savior Lutheran Church. In his free time Lynn loved to go for drives to see the local flower gardens and often told his family of a dahlia hill that he had seen. He was a lover of nature and classical music, he was a quiet man that kept to himself.
Emmit Collins Jr., 90, of Hale
Emmit, age 90, left this earth peacefully on August 25, 2022, to join his heavenly family. Emmit was born on May 27, 1932 in Flint, Michigan to Emmit Collins, Sr. and Adelaide (Forsberg) Collins, and was the eldest of seven children. He lived a very full and happy life with his one and only true love, Eileen, and his four children, all of whom he cherished. He was also surrounded by two very large extended families and many, many wonderful lifetime friends.
John Berner, 73, of West Branch
John Leonard Berner, age 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home in West Branch, MI. He was born on July 24, 1949 in Wyandotte, MI to Theodore and Rosemary (Sommers) Berner. John lived in West Branch since 2000 formerly of Roscommon, MI. He married Helen...
Eden ‘MAE’ Niederer, 93 of Grayling
Eden “MAE” Niederer, 93, of Grayling, passed away on August 25, 2022. She was born in Flint, Michigan to Clarence Cornelius and Eden Anna Mae (Smallwood) Small on August 12, 1929. She married Fred “Fritz” Niederer on February 16, 1951. They were married for 55 years before he preceded her in death in 2006. Mae accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at 5 years old at the Beaver Creek Township Public School called Love School. Doc Barnes was a missionary that was instrumental in her life and started Calvary Baptist Church in Grayling. Mae was the last surviving charter member of Calvary Baptist Church. Over the years she was a willing and faithful servant in the church. She was a Sunday School teacher, developed curriculum and led the Vacation Bible School programs, led Junior Church. She was a teacher at the Calvary Baptist Academy for 25 years. Mae was awarded the “Who’s Who of American Teacher’s award. She enjoyed her family, reading, and gardening.
Jamie Maynard, 65, of Lupton
James Timothy Maynard, age 65 of Lupton, MI passed away on August 25th, 2022. He is the beloved father of Jonathon (Catheryn) and Michael. Grandfather of Emily, Alex, Faith, Olivia and Penelope. Cherished son of Janet and the late Charles Marvin Maynard. Dearest siblings: Timothy, Jonathon, Shawn, Heidi, Pam, Debbie and Michael. Loving uncle of seventeen.
Gerald Edwards, 92, of Hillman
Gerald Oliver Edwards, 92, of Hillman passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Davison Care Home. Gerald was born on September 13, 1929, in Hillman to the late Clifford and Irene (Kincaid) Edwards. He served in the United States Army. On June 30, 1951, he married Leona McConnaughey. She preceded him in death on September 6, 2002. Gerald retired from Abitibi Price in 1991. He was a lifelong member of Calvary Episcopal Church. Gerald was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and took great pride in the family homestead.
