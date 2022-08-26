Allen “Lynn” Robinette, 86, of Gladwin, MI passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Brook Senior Living Center, Gladwin. He was born December 29, 1935 the son of Russell and Mabel (Gay) Robinette in Langsberg, MI. Lynn proudly served In the United States Armed Forces serving in the Army. After leaving the service Lynn worked for Dow as a Shipping and Receiving Logistics Coordinator until his retirement. Lynn was a proud resident of Gladwin County where he spent the last 47 years. He was also a valued and honored Elder at the Our Savior Lutheran Church. In his free time Lynn loved to go for drives to see the local flower gardens and often told his family of a dahlia hill that he had seen. He was a lover of nature and classical music, he was a quiet man that kept to himself.

GLADWIN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO