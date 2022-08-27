FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Money available for renters and homeowners in Traverse CityJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Experience the most unique bookstore around in MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
Related
traverseticker.com
Introducing The 2022 40Under40
Every September, the Traverse City Business News spotlights 40 local professionals under age 40 who excel with their economic impact on the region and in the community. This year marks the 16th anniversary of the annual 40Under40 list of influencers, and the seventh year Hagerty has been the signature sponsor.
traverseticker.com
Opening Celebration for "The Pine Cone Forest"
Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. A community-created art installation, created by hundreds of strings of twine & pine cones. There will be light refreshments & a presentation from the artist, Patricia Innis.
traverseticker.com
Kalkaska Public Schools' Annual Blazer Bash
Stop by the Norte tent for a quick tune-up or see if they have a used bike that fits you. There will also be food, carnival games & more.
traverseticker.com
Cork & Cruise-In
Family-friendly event featuring a wide range of cars & trucks, from vintage to modern.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
traverseticker.com
What’s In A Master Plan?
While several local communities including the City of Traverse City, Garfield Township, and East Bay Township are going through a process to update their master plans – crucial policy documents that guide land-use and other decisions – many residents are unaware that their opinions are wanted to help shape those documents or even know what a master plan is. Traverse City officials learned as much when they recently began hosting “pop-up” events at different community locations – an effort they plan to continue this fall to reach and engage as many residents as possible instead of making residents come to them.
traverseticker.com
PAIRINGS Featuring the Art of Carrie C & Charles Murphy
Enjoy an outdoor "meet & greet" with the artists on Aug. 20 from 3-5pm. Showcasing works in oil, acrylic & watercolor, the Murphys will be on display in the living room of the Cottage Gallery through Sept. 10.
traverseticker.com
Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market
Held in Parking Lot B on the southwest corner of Cass St. & Grandview Parkway, downtown TC.
traverseticker.com
Roundabout On Deck For Potter/Garfield/Hoch: Two More Being Studied For Hammond
On the heels of several roundabout projects – including two recently completed roundabouts at Keystone/Cass and Keystone/River/Beitner and one at Four Mile/Hammond – the Grand Traverse County Road Commission (GTCRC) is gearing up to tackle its next project: a new roundabout at Garfield/Potter/Hoch. Board members voted Thursday to hire OHM Advisors to complete design and engineering work for the estimated $1.5 million project, which could break ground late next year to address recurring accidents at the intersection. GTCRC is also in the process of studying two additional possible roundabouts on Hammond at the Three Mile and Garfield Road intersections.
RELATED PEOPLE
traverseticker.com
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Comments / 0