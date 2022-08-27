ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, MI

Introducing The 2022 40Under40

Every September, the Traverse City Business News spotlights 40 local professionals under age 40 who excel with their economic impact on the region and in the community. This year marks the 16th anniversary of the annual 40Under40 list of influencers, and the seventh year Hagerty has been the signature sponsor.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Opening Celebration for "The Pine Cone Forest"

Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. A community-created art installation, created by hundreds of strings of twine & pine cones. There will be light refreshments & a presentation from the artist, Patricia Innis.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
Cork & Cruise-In

Family-friendly event featuring a wide range of cars & trucks, from vintage to modern.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
What’s In A Master Plan?

While several local communities including the City of Traverse City, Garfield Township, and East Bay Township are going through a process to update their master plans – crucial policy documents that guide land-use and other decisions – many residents are unaware that their opinions are wanted to help shape those documents or even know what a master plan is. Traverse City officials learned as much when they recently began hosting “pop-up” events at different community locations – an effort they plan to continue this fall to reach and engage as many residents as possible instead of making residents come to them.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Roundabout On Deck For Potter/Garfield/Hoch: Two More Being Studied For Hammond

On the heels of several roundabout projects – including two recently completed roundabouts at Keystone/Cass and Keystone/River/Beitner and one at Four Mile/Hammond – the Grand Traverse County Road Commission (GTCRC) is gearing up to tackle its next project: a new roundabout at Garfield/Potter/Hoch. Board members voted Thursday to hire OHM Advisors to complete design and engineering work for the estimated $1.5 million project, which could break ground late next year to address recurring accidents at the intersection. GTCRC is also in the process of studying two additional possible roundabouts on Hammond at the Three Mile and Garfield Road intersections.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
