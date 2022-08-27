ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

traverseticker.com

Opening Celebration for "The Pine Cone Forest"

Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. A community-created art installation, created by hundreds of strings of twine & pine cones. There will be light refreshments & a presentation from the artist, Patricia Innis.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
traverseticker.com

Cork & Cruise-In

Family-friendly event featuring a wide range of cars & trucks, from vintage to modern.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
traverseticker.com

Introducing The 2022 40Under40

Every September, the Traverse City Business News spotlights 40 local professionals under age 40 who excel with their economic impact on the region and in the community. This year marks the 16th anniversary of the annual 40Under40 list of influencers, and the seventh year Hagerty has been the signature sponsor.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Leland Farmers Market

Held every Thurs. through Sept. 8 in the Bluebird parking lot at 102 River St., Leland.
LELAND, MI
traverseticker.com

Roundabout On Deck For Potter/Garfield/Hoch: Two More Being Studied For Hammond

On the heels of several roundabout projects – including two recently completed roundabouts at Keystone/Cass and Keystone/River/Beitner and one at Four Mile/Hammond – the Grand Traverse County Road Commission (GTCRC) is gearing up to tackle its next project: a new roundabout at Garfield/Potter/Hoch. Board members voted Thursday to hire OHM Advisors to complete design and engineering work for the estimated $1.5 million project, which could break ground late next year to address recurring accidents at the intersection. GTCRC is also in the process of studying two additional possible roundabouts on Hammond at the Three Mile and Garfield Road intersections.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Do NoMi Workers Really Get Half The Pay For A View Of The Bay?

“A view of the bay for half the pay.” For years, that adage has hung like a dark cloud over Traverse City and northern Michigan as a whole. While no one is sure who coined the motto, the implication—that you must sacrifice salary potential to live amidst the region’s glorious natural beauty—has long been one of the few black marks on the area’s reputation.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

