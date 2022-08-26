ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens S Chuck Clark reveals initial reaction when team drafted S Kyle Hamilton

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTEVr_0hXP9d2500

The Baltimore Ravens currently have one of the deepest safety rooms in the NFL, with multiple high-level players able to step in and contribute. Veteran Chuck Clark, free agent addition Marcus Williams and rookie Kyle Hamilton are all expected to play big roles on the Baltimore defense, and a position that was a clear need during the beginning parts of the 2022 offseason is suddenly one of the best on the roster.

Clark spoke to the media for the first time since the end of the 2021 season, and weighed in on multiple different topics. He was asked about his reaction when the team selected Hamilton at No. 14 overall in the 2022 draft, and revealed that he was surprised with the pick.

“I was definitely surprised. I didn’t know it was going to happen, going forward, with that in the future. But right now, we’re just going with it. He’s a great guy, a great teammate to be with. So, to answer your question, I was surprised at first. I didn’t know it was going to happen.”

Clark seems to have no problem at all with Hamilton as a teammate or person, but the former Virginia Tech star revealing his reaction to the selection could tie into a bit of why there were some rumblings around the safety requesting a trade during portions of the 2022 offseason, something that Clark admitted to during the same press conference.

The sixth-year safety is an extremely important part of the Ravens’ defense, and can play all over the field. He also wears the green dot for the team, lining players up and getting them in position to make plays. He plays a very important role, and he appears motivated to continue to have success at the NFL level.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut

With the preseason in the books, every NFL team has now trimmed their roster to the league–mandated 53 players. While these rosters will certainly undergo changes over the next couple of days, each team has their initial 53-man rosters set. But when going from 80 to 53 players, there...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens release former Vols' guard

Baltimore released former Vol guard Kahlil McKenzie. He was released as the Ravens finalized its 53-man active roster ahead of the 2022 season. McKenzie played for the Vols from 2015-17. McKenzie was selected by Kansas City in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft (No. 198 overall). He entered...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns DE Myles Garrett responds to Baker Mayfield's Week 1 'comments'

The spiciness of Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is nothing new to former teammate Myles Garrett—whether that spiciness is serious or not. On Tuesday, Garrett reacted to Cynthia Frelund’s alleged conversation with his old Cleveland Browns buddy—one in which the NFL Network analyst claimed Mayfield was ready to really, um, take it to his former team in Week 1. And although Frelund has since stated that the chat was had in jest, the All-Pro defensive end knows what Baker is already about.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens officially make five roster moves

The Baltimore Ravens trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday at 4pm EST. While their initial cuts featured some surprises, they were able to retain most of that talent on the practice squad while also continuing to shape the rest of their roster as they look to bounce back from an injury-riddled 8-9 season.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32 fantasy football sleepers, one from every NFL team

The NFL fantasy football is upon us, which means it’s time to start assembling your roster in hopes of winning your league. There’s a lot that goes into winning a fantasy football championship, including team managers finding some hidden gems in the later rounds of the draft. There are some players who are being slept on that have the potential to develop into weekly starters on your fantasy team, which could mean the difference between going far in the playoffs and a quick exit.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Shane Buechele has a new jersey number

One Kansas City Chiefs player has a new jersey number after 53-man roster cuts. One of the quirks of the offseason roster is that two players, one on offense and one on defense, can share a common jersey number. The problem is that should both players wearing the same jersey number make the 53-man roster, one of those players will be forced to switch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy