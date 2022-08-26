ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens sign P Cameron Dicker

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BRAX_0hXP9HoD00

The Baltimore Ravens saw their longtime punter retire during the 2022 offseason in Sam Koch. Prior to the veteran hanging up his cleats, the team selected a new punter in Jordan Stout out of Penn State in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. However, the team wasn’t done bringing in players at the position.

On Friday, Baltimore announced that they signed punter Cameron Dicker. The special teams ace went undrafted out of the University of Texas, but then latched on with the Los Angeles Rams before being released last week.

Dicker was primarily a kicker in college, making 60-of-79 field goals (75.9%) while also connecting on 206-of-210 extra points (98.1%). He began punting during his junior year, totaling 55 punts for 2,549 yards (46.3 average).

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#The University Of Texas#The Los Angeles Rams#T Ronnie Stanley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns DE Myles Garrett responds to Baker Mayfield's Week 1 'comments'

The spiciness of Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is nothing new to former teammate Myles Garrett—whether that spiciness is serious or not. On Tuesday, Garrett reacted to Cynthia Frelund’s alleged conversation with his old Cleveland Browns buddy—one in which the NFL Network analyst claimed Mayfield was ready to really, um, take it to his former team in Week 1. And although Frelund has since stated that the chat was had in jest, the All-Pro defensive end knows what Baker is already about.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Lamar Jackson records message for fans who traveled from Australia to see preseason game

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson is one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, and his star power reaches around the world. Over the weekend, two of his biggest fans traveled a long way in hopes of meeting him. In a WJZ exclusive, see the video Jackson recorded thanking them.Before the Ravens-Commanders preseason game on Saturday, fans waited outside M&T Bank Stadium hoping for a picture or autograph. But one couple traveled a lot farther than anyone else. WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano met Carla Khasakhala and Louis West, who came from Australia to see Lamar Jackson. "So we actually...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders meeting with veteran OT Joe Haeg on Thursday

With Brandon Parker out for the season due to an injury and Alex Leatherwood on the Chicago Bears, the Raiders need some offensive tackle depth. Now. The current swing tackle on the roster is Thayer Munford, who has missed the last few weeks with an injury. The Raiders need to add a veteran capable of playing both tackle positions before Week 1 in case Munford isn’t ready to go.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy