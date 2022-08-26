Ravens sign P Cameron Dicker

The Baltimore Ravens saw their longtime punter retire during the 2022 offseason in Sam Koch. Prior to the veteran hanging up his cleats, the team selected a new punter in Jordan Stout out of Penn State in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. However, the team wasn’t done bringing in players at the position.

On Friday, Baltimore announced that they signed punter Cameron Dicker. The special teams ace went undrafted out of the University of Texas, but then latched on with the Los Angeles Rams before being released last week.

Dicker was primarily a kicker in college, making 60-of-79 field goals (75.9%) while also connecting on 206-of-210 extra points (98.1%). He began punting during his junior year, totaling 55 punts for 2,549 yards (46.3 average).