High School Volleyball on KBBN – Anselmo-Merna Tri with Twin Loup and Ansley/Litchfield
Anselmo-Merna will host Twin Loup and Ansley/Litchfield for a volleyball triangular tonight in Merna. AM enters tonight’s action with a 2-3 overall record. The Lady Coyotes played on Tuesday at the South Loup triangular where they went 1-1 winning over Mullen but falling to South Loup. Ansley/Litchfield is 1-2 on the young season. The Lady Spartans won over Elm Creek in straight sets but have suffered losses to Amherst and Shelton who are a combined 8-0. Twin Loup has played just one match this season. The Wolves opened the season back on August 25th falling to Class D2 top ten ranked Stuart. Tonight’s matches will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. A live video stream of tonight’s games, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express Facebook page and Sandhills Express You Tube channel. Match one is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Area Volleyball on KBBN – South Loup Triangular with Anselmo-Merna and Mullen
South Loup will host a volleyball triangular with Anselmo-Merna and Mullen tonight in Arnold. South Loup and Mullen will both be looking for their first match win(s) of the season after each fell in their season opener last week. South Loup dropped a straight set match to Burwell on Saturday in the Bill Marshall Classic at Grand Island and Mullen fell in straight sets at Medicine Valley last Friday. Anselmo-Merna opened their season at the Overton Invite on Saturday where the Lady Coyotes finished 1-2. AM defeated Heartland in straight sets but then fell to Shelton and North Platte St. Pat’s. All three of tonight’s matches will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and on kbbn.com. A live video stream, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express Facebook page and You Tube channel. The opening match is scheduled to begin at 5:30.
Broken Bow Girls Golf Wins Holdrege Quad
The Broken Bow girls golf team won the Holdrege quad on Tuesday. Broken Bow had the low team score of 178 in the nine hole event. Minden was not far behind finishing in second with a 183. Holdrege was third with a 211, Broken Bow JV fourth with a 216, and Cambridge was fifth with a 221. The Lady Indians were led by Taylor Schaaf who shot a 42. Molly Custer shot a 43 and Camryn Johnson carded a 44. Other Broken Bow varsity scores included Lainey Palmer a 49 and Skylar Benjamin a 51. Broken Bow JV scores included: Brynn Custer – 48, Addison Loughran – 54, Anna Chancellor – 56, Bailey Ridder – 58, and Kennadi Ross – 62. Broken Bow will head to Grand Island on Thursday for an invite at Indianhead golf course.
Burwell Cross Country Invite Results
Several area cross country athletes began their season last week at the annual Burwell Cross Country Invitational. The boys team title in the 4k race was won by West Holt. South Loup was 4th, Sandhills/Thedford 5th, SEM 6th, and Twin Loup was 7th. Raden Orton of North Central was the individual champion in a winning time of 14:10. South Loup placed three runners in the top 30 led by Logan Recoy who was third in a time of 14:59. Josiah Coleman was 14th (17:01) and Caleb McFate was 25th (19:35). Twin Loup placed three in the top 30 led by Evertt Funk who was 13th (16:56), Henry Sortum was 27th (21:00) and Hayden Nelson was 29th (21:33). Sandhills/Thedford placed 4 runners in the top 30. Connor Sutton was 15th (17:16), Brodie Stengel was 19th (18:02), Brayden Schaefer was 23rd (19:17) and Jacob Reiser was 28th (21:21). SEM placed three in the top 30 led by Clay Scoville who was 18th (17:50), William Beattie was 21st (18:18) and Colt Schroeder was 24th was 24th (19:25).
Broken Bow School Board Back in Action
BROKEN BOW – The August installment of the Broken Bow Public School (BBPS) school board meeting happened just before the end of the month on Tuesday, August 30, though the board by no means was procrastinating. One board member was excused from the meeting, however by the 8:30 adjournment, all members were present.
Neb. village clerk referred for possible prosecution after allegations
LINCOLN — Allegations that a former village clerk in central Nebraska used village funds to purchase home canning supplies, Christmas-type lights and liver cleanse pills have been forwarded for possible criminal prosecution. The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office issued a report Monday noting that the former village clerk in Rockville,...
Board of Supervisors Closes Out August With Money Talk
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Board of Supervisors held a marathon meeting Tuesday, the focus of which was how the upcoming year’s budget would be allocated and balanced. All members were present. Donna Glendy of the Seven Valleys Historical Society approached the board with an increased ask...
