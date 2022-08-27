Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, OhioLedford WritesLoveland, OH
Pirates stun Rockets in OT
CINCINNATI — Simply put, the Cincinnati McNicholas Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Jones —or for that matter the entire band of Wheelersburg Pirates on Friday night. Wheelersburg senior quarterback Eli Jones that is. That’s because Jones rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries,...
sports360az.com
Hamilton High School Wins Appeal, Eligible For 2022 Football Playoffs
The Hamilton Huskies football program can take a breath. On Tuesday morning, the AIA met for over an hour to discuss Hamilton’s postseason ban appeal. After that discussion and one regarding Queen Creek baseball’s appeal, the board decided to rescind the postseason ban for both programs. Some players...
Former Reds pitcher who threw perfect game cited for OVI
Thomas Browning, former Reds pitcher known for throwing a perfect game in 1988, was cited for OVI in Georgetown, Ohio on Saturday.
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
UC Announces Indiana Game is Sold Out
The Nippert Stadium home force is ready for impact.
WCPO
Buffalo Wild Wings introduces 'Sauce Sauce', signature sauce of former UC football star Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner
CINCINNATI — Former University of Cincinnati Bearcat star cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has a new sauce at Buffalo Wild Wings. In a press release from Buffalo Wild Wings, they introduced "Sauce Sauce" in partnership with Gardner, who has given the nickname "Sauce" by his little league football coach when he was 6 years old.
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
Fox 19
Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week in Florence
'On the Rocks' is a Luxe Liquor and Spirits Event Benefiting a Great Cause!. A swanky new spirits and cocktail event, On the Rocks, is making its Queen City debut on Friday, September 16 at MegaCorp Pavilon from 6:00-9:00 p.m. • This upscale experience is hosted by Cincinnati Magazine and will attract and inspire liquor and cocktail enthusiasts near and far. • On the Rocks is a stylish mashup and celebration of Cincinnati's impressive hospitality and bartending scene. • Whether you enjoy a smooth bourbon, vodka or gin, you will be delighted by the wide variety of tasting samples and cocktails.
WKRC
World's best female golfers to compete in Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The world’s best female golfers will be arriving at Kenwood Country Club soon for the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA event. Tournament Director Emily Norell joined Local 12's Bob Herzog in the studio to share what we can expect.
WRBI Radio
Early morning swim, injury leads to water rescue
— Several agencies were called early Monday morning to the Laurel Conservation Club to rescue someone who swam across the Whitewater River, broke their arm, and couldn’t swim back. Firefighters from Laurel and Metamora plus Rescue 24 and Franklin County EMS fished the person out around 3:45 am.
WCPO
PHOTOS: A look inside Turfway's new gaming facility ahead of its grand opening
Turfway Racing & Gaming will open on September 1. Churchill Downs bought the Florence track in 2019 and invested $150 million to replace the previous 60-year-old facility.
NKU’s Shauna Reilly receives Regents Professorship recognizing academic, advisory achievements
Dr. Shauna Reilly has been presented the Northern Kentucky University Regents Professorship, recognizing her academic and advisory achievements and contributions to the core values of the university. Reilly is a professor of political science at NKU, and she teaches classes in American politics, state politics, and political behavior. Additionally, Dr....
WLWT 5
Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday
LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
Elsmere Police hire Jimmy Thomas as school resource officer for Arnett Elementary
The City of Elsmere and the Elsmere Police Department have significantly boosted school safety in the community with the hiring of a School Resource Officer (SRO) that is assigned to Arnett Elementary School. Veteran law enforcement officer Jimmy Thomas, who is retired from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and most...
Fox 19
Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3
Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
Our Rich History: The Schaffer Family and the Music Program at Villa Madonna College/Thomas More
Part 60 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. The early years of Villa Madonna College featured individual music classes offered by Sr. Marcella, George Higdon, and others. However, it was Robert “Bob” Schaffer (1921–2014) who was the heart and soul of the music program at Villa Madonna College/Thomas More College for over four decades, always of course with his wife Rita and their children in later years spearheading new academic initiatives. A Kentucky Post article captured the context of the influence of Bob Schaffer and his wife Rita on the VMC/TMC campus. The journalist shared how seeing Bob place his hands on the keyboard resulted in his face “seeming to glow with creativity.” She added how:
Take a trip through 80s rock as Blue Eighty takes the Music@BCM stage tonight’s season finale
A decade of big hair, one-hit wonders, and MTV, the 1980s emerged with electronic dance music and lots of pop, but also the underground phenomenon of alternative rock. This magical era saw synthesizers go mainstream, adding a lush orchestration to guitar rock, alongside melodic, emotional, often moody vocals. Groundbreaking groups...
Times Gazette
Alarm issue at Highland County Courthouse
The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was dispatched to the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. Paint Creek Chief Dave Manning said there was a malfunction in the courthouse’s alarm system that caused the fire alarm to go off both Tuesday and Wednesday. He said there was no damage or any other issues, and that the alarm company was contacted to correct the problem.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
