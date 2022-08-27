ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KY

Portsmouth Daily Times

Pirates stun Rockets in OT

CINCINNATI — Simply put, the Cincinnati McNicholas Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Jones —or for that matter the entire band of Wheelersburg Pirates on Friday night. Wheelersburg senior quarterback Eli Jones that is. That’s because Jones rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries,...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
sports360az.com

Hamilton High School Wins Appeal, Eligible For 2022 Football Playoffs

The Hamilton Huskies football program can take a breath. On Tuesday morning, the AIA met for over an hour to discuss Hamilton’s postseason ban appeal. After that discussion and one regarding Queen Creek baseball’s appeal, the board decided to rescind the postseason ban for both programs. Some players...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week in Florence

'On the Rocks' is a Luxe Liquor and Spirits Event Benefiting a Great Cause!. A swanky new spirits and cocktail event, On the Rocks, is making its Queen City debut on Friday, September 16 at MegaCorp Pavilon from 6:00-9:00 p.m. • This upscale experience is hosted by Cincinnati Magazine and will attract and inspire liquor and cocktail enthusiasts near and far. • On the Rocks is a stylish mashup and celebration of Cincinnati's impressive hospitality and bartending scene. • Whether you enjoy a smooth bourbon, vodka or gin, you will be delighted by the wide variety of tasting samples and cocktails.
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

Early morning swim, injury leads to water rescue

— Several agencies were called early Monday morning to the Laurel Conservation Club to rescue someone who swam across the Whitewater River, broke their arm, and couldn’t swim back. Firefighters from Laurel and Metamora plus Rescue 24 and Franklin County EMS fished the person out around 3:45 am.
LAUREL, IN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU’s Shauna Reilly receives Regents Professorship recognizing academic, advisory achievements

Dr. Shauna Reilly has been presented the Northern Kentucky University Regents Professorship, recognizing her academic and advisory achievements and contributions to the core values of the university. Reilly is a professor of political science at NKU, and she teaches classes in American politics, state politics, and political behavior. Additionally, Dr....
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WLWT 5

Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
LOVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3

Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: The Schaffer Family and the Music Program at Villa Madonna College/Thomas More

Part 60 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. The early years of Villa Madonna College featured individual music classes offered by Sr. Marcella, George Higdon, and others. However, it was Robert “Bob” Schaffer (1921–2014) who was the heart and soul of the music program at Villa Madonna College/Thomas More College for over four decades, always of course with his wife Rita and their children in later years spearheading new academic initiatives. A Kentucky Post article captured the context of the influence of Bob Schaffer and his wife Rita on the VMC/TMC campus. The journalist shared how seeing Bob place his hands on the keyboard resulted in his face “seeming to glow with creativity.” She added how:
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Alarm issue at Highland County Courthouse

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was dispatched to the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. Paint Creek Chief Dave Manning said there was a malfunction in the courthouse’s alarm system that caused the fire alarm to go off both Tuesday and Wednesday. He said there was no damage or any other issues, and that the alarm company was contacted to correct the problem.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

