Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
Science Focus
What is on the other side of a black hole?
Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
‘Most Ridiculously Detailed’ Picture of the Moon Released After Two-Year Process to Make It: PHOTO
People love looking at the moon. But, we haven’t ever seen it quite like this. Thanks to two astrophotographers, we have a new, highly-detailed and viral photo. This is being billed as the “most ridiculously detailed” picture of Earth’s natural satellite. While we might just think of the moon as a big white shiny rock, it’s a lot more than that. The soil composition actually means it has a number of colors and shades that we don’t normally see here on the ground.
The Weather Channel
Massive Sunspot Pointed Straight at Earth Concerns Scientists After Growing Ten-Fold in Two Days!
If you’ve never had a kid before, get ready to know what the paranoia of having one feels like! Over the past few days, the Earthlings have had a front-row seat to the Sun’s growing tantrums, as it oozed out several flares and coronal mass ejections. We know...
Watch Huge Glowing Fireball Streak Across New York Sky
One witness said it was an "amazing experience" to see the bright meteor illuminate the night sky over the weekend.
The Weather Channel
September Temperature Outlook: Lingering Heat Possible In Parts Of Western, Northern U.S.
Temperatures are forecast to be most above average in parts of the western and northern U.S. Most areas in the East are expected to see temperatures close to the month's average. September typically brings to mind thoughts of cooler temperatures as fall starts to set in, but for portions of...
IFLScience
“How Do You Handle Menstruation In Space?”: An Astronaut Explains
Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is doing her bit for sci-comm on the International Space Station (ISS), answering questions that come her way on TikTok and Twitter. Her most recent question is something many people may be curious about but perhaps a smidgeon embarrassed to ask: “How do you handle menstruation in space?” Before breaking down the answer to explain the inner workings of the ISS, Cristoforetti shrugs matter-of-factly: “Just like you do on the ground.”
Meteor showers and shooting stars: Formation and history
Meteor showers thrill skywatchers every year, but what causes these unforgettable night shows?. Meteor showers appear when crumbs of dust (meteoroids) from asteroids or comets enter Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds. During their journey through the atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles, creating friction and heat. The heat then vaporizes most meteors, resulting in bright streaks of light across the sky, or shooting stars.
Creepy Craiyon AI bot forecasts violent destruction of our Solar System
A CREEPY artifical intelligence bot has predicted a chillingly violent end to the Solar System. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI text-to-image generator, designed a celestial nightmare taking place in our Solar System. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data from the internet.
dailygalaxy.com
Our Universe is a ‘Tiny Grain of Dust’ to Force of Gravity Has Remained Unchanged (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include the Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring to a Black Hole Discovery Reveals Quantum Nature of the Cosmos, and much more. NASA Calls Off Launch of Artemis Moon Rocket –The unmanned mission aimed to lift off Monday morning, but engineers could not successfully troubleshoot an engine issue during the filling of the rocket with propellants, reports The New York Times.
The red planet is not all red. One of its craters is hiding strange green rocks
The Mars rover Perseverance has discovered rocks on Mars similar to those that give Hawaiian beaches their green tone. The greenish igneous rocks were spotted in Jezero, a 28-mile (45 km) wide crater that is considered home to an ancient lake on Mars. Hundreds of researchers have analyzed the data collected by Perseverance, and they claim that maybe the red planet isn’t as red as we think.
Inevitable: Melting Greenland ice sheet will send seas nearly a foot higher, study finds
Global sea levels could rise more than two feet within the century if the pace of warming continues, study authors warn.
The Weather Channel
NASA Engineers Ascertain Artemis I Rocket’s Engines Did Not Reach Proper Temperature Range in Time for Liftoff
NASA engineers were evaluating data gathered during the Artemis I launch attempt, scrubbed owing to a technical glitch in one of the rocket engines. The space agency said a mission management team was set to convene on Tuesday to discuss the data and develop a plan forward. On Monday, the...
scitechdaily.com
Water World: Astronomers Discover an Extrasolar World That May Be Entirely Covered in a Deep Ocean
With the help of instruments designed partly in Canada, a team of astronomers has discovered an exoplanet that could be completely covered in water. An international team of scientists has announced the discovery of TOI-1452 b, an exoplanet orbiting one of two small stars in a binary system located in the Draco constellation about 100 light-years from Earth. The researchers were led by Charles Cadieux, a Ph.D. student at the Université de Montréal and member of the Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx).
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
insideedition.com
Would You Live in This House Built for Life on Mars?
Is ensuring your home could sustain life on Mars an item on your house-hunting bucket list? If so, perhaps what these architects and artists have dreamed up is for you. “This is a place for people to think about future living and how the scenario of life on Mars relates to their lives on Earth. Because on Mars, you’d have to live on a really small, resourceful community,” artist Ella Good told Reuters. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
natureworldnews.com
‘Super Earth’ Exoplanet 100 Lightyears Away from Earth is Ocean-Covered World
An exoplanet 100 light-years beyond Earth looks to be the finest contender for a mucky, water-covered tropical paradise hitherto discovered. TOI-1452b is its name, and assessments of its volume and weight indicate a prove to be extremely comparable with the universal water sea. The 'Super Earth' Exoplanet. Experts will need...
The Weather Channel
China's Largest Freshwater Lake Is Now 25% Of Its Average Size (PHOTOS)
China's largest freshwater lake has shrunk to 25% of its normal size. Poyang Lake is now just 285 square miles, down from its average of 1,400 square miles. A more than two-month-long heat wave and extreme drought is to blame. Shocking photos show how low the water level currently sits.
Phys.org
Greenland ice sheet losing ice faster than forecast, now irreversibly committed to at least 10 inches of sea level rise
I'm standing at the edge of the Greenland ice sheet, mesmerized by a mind-blowing scene of natural destruction. A milewide section of glacier front has fractured and is collapsing into the ocean, calving an immense iceberg. Seracs, giant columns of ice the height of three-story houses, are being tossed around...
Astronomers have detected one of the biggest black hole jets in the sky
Spanning more than a million light years from end to end, the jet shoots away from a black hole with enormous energy, and at almost the speed of light.
