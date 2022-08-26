John Wall said he considered taking his own life during a time in the past three years when he was dealing with a torn achilles and the deaths of family members at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The guard joined the Los Angeles Clippers this summer and is eager...
The Brooklyn Nets will add veteran forward Markieff Morris on a one-year contract, tweets Shams Charania of The Atheltic. Morris spent last season with the Miami Heat but appeared in just 17 games after suffering a neck injury. He averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per night and likely would have played a much larger role if he hadn’t been hurt.
