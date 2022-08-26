Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
saportareport.com
A redeveloped and revitalized Civic Center stirs our imagination
Selecting a team to redevelop the Civic Center property is just the beginning of what could be a turning point for intown Atlanta. The board of the Atlanta Housing Authority voted unanimously on Aug. 24 to begin formal negotiations with the redevelopment team of Washington, D.C.-based Republic Properties, Camden, N.J.-based Michaels Organization and Atlanta-based Sophy Capital for 14.7 acres of the 19-acre site.
CBS 46
Atlanta native, actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Chris Tucker took place at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge on Monday. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta...
saportareport.com
Atlanta BeltLine selects preferred route for complicated section of the Northwest Trail
When the 22-mile Atlanta BeltLine corridor was first proposed more than 20 years ago, the Northwest section always was viewed as the most difficult segment to complete the circle. Most of the BeltLine included abandoned or unused rail lines that could be converted to multi-use trails and transit. But the...
CBS 46
Barbie honors Madam C.J. Walker, nation’s first self-made female millionaire with new doll
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new doll from Barbie’s inspiring women series honors Madam C.J. Walker, whose hair-care business made her the first documented self-made female millionaire. Walker is known for her beauty empire, in which she created haircare and makeup products made specifically for Black women. But aside...
HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
saportareport.com
United Way’s VIP ‘essential’ for those who want to serve nonprofit boards
Veronica Mount knew she wanted to start her own nonprofit in 2014 — she established the 501c3 — but there was still a lot for her to learn. The United Way of Greater Atlanta’s Volunteer Involvement Program (VIP) gave her the knowledge she needed. Mount is the...
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
CBS 46
Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope. 16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.
saportareport.com
Chastain Horse Park breaks ground on expansion to double therapeutic offerings
A two-year-old with cerebral palsy learns how to sit up, another practices coordinating movement and speech, or increasing independence — these are all breakthroughs found in the therapeutic programming offered at the Chastain Horse Park (CHP). CHP is a 90-year-old horse park situated on 15 acres in the City...
Atlanta Daily World
Black Man Awarded $100 Million After Atlanta Police Left Him Paralyzed
A Black man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an encounter with an Atlanta police officer left him paralyzed. On July 10, 2018, Jerry Blasingame, 66, was panhandling near the on-ramp of I-20 on the west side of the Atlanta when he was approached by officer J. Grubbs.
saportareport.com
Put in Your Two Cents. Influence Millions of Dollars of Future Investment. 2022 Midtown Community Survey Launches September 6
Cities are shaped by complex negotiations between different groups of people and their priorities. And we hold fast to one simple truth about the work our team is doing to improve Midtown Atlanta: People like to be asked for their thoughts on how Midtown can become an exceptional place. Every...
WXIA 11 Alive
Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
26 alleged gang members indicted after series of celebrity home invasions across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has indicted 26 people they say carried out a series of high-profile robberies at celebrity’s homes. The 220-page indictment alleges that most people named were part of a gang involved in a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta.
msn.com
'With heavy hearts' | Sandy Springs restaurant closes after 40 years
A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love, and memories, and for that,...
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on...
saportareport.com
MARTA Sustainability Efforts Boosted By FTA Low-No Grant For Electric Buses
Funding to Purchase 25 Electric Buses & Charging Infrastructure to Serve West Atlanta. MARTA’s nationally recognized Sustainability Commitment Program received a federal funding boost recently with the award of a $19.3 million Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Grant which will be used to purchase 25 electric buses and charging infrastructure. The buses and charging stations will be housed at MARTA’s Perry Bus Garage and service multiple bus routes in west Atlanta, many in disadvantaged communities, and connect to rail stations on both the East/West and North/South Lines.
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
Father of 5 found shot to death with broken chair covering body near busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they say shot and killed a father of five at a busy intersection. Police believe the man’s body was outside of an abandoned Western Union building just after sunrise, but they believe he was killed hours earlier. The victim...
2 arrested in homicide of infant in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested two people in the death of an infant in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they were called to a home on Beecher Rd. on Aug. 10 after reports of an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
