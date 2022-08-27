ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

BAHR, John Joseph, 67, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Low Country Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. DAVIS-BIENVENU, Sheila, 68, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services' Moncks Corner Chapel. DYKE, Robert Bruce, 64, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston

The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - Labor Day Garbage-Trash Schedule

Environmental Services Labor Day Holiday Garbage and Trash Schedule The City of Charleston will be closed on Monday, September 5th for in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. In order to provide service to all residents in a timely manner, garbage and trash collection will take place on the modified schedule outlined below. For Daniel Island and Cainhoy (Capital Waste) will run on a one day delay. For outer West Ashley and Johns Island (Trident Waste) will run on a one day delay. The Peninsula, Inner West Ashley and James Island (City Crews) will run on a one day delay. AD# 2018509.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County obituaries for Aug. 16-22

BOLLAG, Jean-Marc, 87, of Charleston died Aug. 14. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. BROWN, Freda Bell, 87, of Huger died Aug. 16. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's Awendaw Chapel. DAVIS, Abraham, 76, of St. Stephen died Aug. 18. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner. DAWKINS, Richard Paul, 89, of Goose...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Dorchester County obituaries for Aug. 16-22

BANMILLER, Gerard Michael, 75, of Summerville died Aug. 17. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home. BENTON, Silas, 81, of Ladson died Aug. 15. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston. COOPER, Kelli, 36, of Ridgeville died Aug. 13. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. FEASTER, Michael...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Housing development halted in Goose Creek over stormwater violations

GOOSE CREEK — The city of Goose Creek and Berkeley County have halted work on several residential lots in the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood. A stop-work order was issued Aug. 29 for about 50 parcels where homes are being constructed because of alleged stormwater violations. City spokesman Frank Johnson confirmed...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - Pawleys Creek Restaurants, LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Pawleys Creek Restaurants, LLC a South Carolina limited liability company, d/b/a Get Carried Away intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license And/or permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 644 Coleman Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC. 29464. . To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than September 16, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2020092.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district

LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County deputy earns pink slip over inmate escape

Following an internal investigation over an Aug. 27 inmate escape at the Trident Moncks Corner Medical Center, the department has opted to terminate a detention deputy who failed to take proper action during the breakout. The incident involved Ryan David Ellis, 29, who exited the public facility in the late...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

CCSD announces new promotions, including new communications chief

As Superintendent Don Kennedy’s plan to reorganize Charleston County School District’s administrative team continues, two more people have been internally promoted. Vanessa Denney will be the district’s interim executive director of communications, and Barrett Reese will be taking her former job as Early College High School’s interim principal, the district announced in a press release on Aug. 29.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Looking back at the Camp Manufacturing Company and Russellville

It is thought by today’s locals that W. P. Russell was the patriarch of Russellville, and instrumental in beginning the community of Russellville, South Carolina. This is contradicted by one family member, who says it was Theodore Russell, a cousin of W. P. Russell, who was the founder. Regardless, we’re telling the story of John M. Camp, Jr., who came to the area in 1922, where he found W.P. Russell operating a ground mill beside his cotton gin five miles west of St. Stephen. Camp bought part of Russell's farm and built his mill a half mile to the north of Russell's store, which had served as a post office since 1916.
RUSSELLVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists on peninsula

The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant revisits short term rental ordinance

Short term rental permit holders in Mount Pleasant expressed concerns with a new draft ordinance that seeks to refine the town’s short term rental ordinance established three years ago. A short term rental permit allows residents to rent out their properties on sites, such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Michele...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

What lies ahead for our local school districts

After three of the most tumultuous years in school history, area school districts are hoping to return to a new state of normal in the 2022-23 school year. With three new-slash-newish superintendents, some bonus federal aid wafting into coffers, a debilitating teacher and staff shortage, and big growth plans to accommodate ballooning student populations, this academic year may be more ordinary than the past few, but with plenty of changes still in store.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Truck hits building in Goose Creek

Reports of a truck hitting the side of a Goose Creek edifice on the morning of Aug. 30 were issued by the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP). The law enforcement agency stated that the party driving an SUV was cited for causing a collision that forced a pickup truck to crash into a building, located at the intersection of Red Bank Road and Fanwood Road.
GOOSE CREEK, SC

