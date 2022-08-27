Read full article on original website
Selinsgrove, August 30 High School 🏑 Game Notice
The Dallas High School field hockey team will have a game with Selinsgrove Area High School on August 30, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏑 info? Follow High School Field Hockey PRO@Newsbreak!
North Schuylkill Graduate to Start as Middle Linebacker for Penn State Nittany Lions Against Purdue
It was announced earlier this week that North Schuylkill graduate, Tyler Elsdon, will start for the Nittany Lions this Thursday night in their game against Purdue. Over the past several weeks, news has been slowly trickling out of Happy Valley on who the starters will be for the upcoming Nittany Lions College Football Season.
'Please keep praying for me': Little Leaguer injured in bunk bed fall speaks after transfer home
UTAH -- The Instagram account set up to provide updates on injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson posted a video of the 12-year-old on Tuesday speaking after being transferred to his home state of Utah. The video posted on the @miraclesfortank account showed Easton thanking people for their prayers and encouraged...
Jim Fitch Retires from Jim’s Sporting Goods
CANTON – Wednesday, August 24, 2022 was the official signing of the papers for Jim and Carol Fitch. After owning Jim’s Sporting Goods for very close to 50 years they are retiring. It is nice to know they are leaving with their life long work in good hands. Jim and Carol took time to say goodbye and turn over the keys on Canton Home Page. Watch the broadcast to hear his words.
Lewisburg, PA USA
I found my heart hanging on a tree branch. I’m going through a hard time in life and working as a nurse doesn’t make it easier. Finding this made me stop and smile which is what I really needed. What an awesome project. Found in Lewisburg Pennsylvania.
Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County
Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
Why are maple leaves turning yellow and dropping early? A Penn State forester explains
Columnist Bill Lamont noticed that some of his trees looked like October foliage in August.
Vehicle Abandoned After Rollover near Centralia
The driver of a vehicle was no where to be found after a crash in Columbia County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:00pm, Tuesday, along Route 61 between Centralia and Mount Carmel. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on it's side and the driver...
Former Bucknell employee charged with credit card fraud
LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former employee of Bucknell University has been charged with access device fraud. Police say Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, used a credit card in her name on a Bucknell University account. The university credit card was used for personal expenses totaling more than $26,000. This happened...
Rule and Regulation Updates Beginning With the 2023 Little League® Season Announced Following Congress Voting
Following the unique, democratic process established by Little League International in the mid-1950s to help chart the future of the organization, the International Board of Directors officially approved six rule and regulation items to be implemented for the 2023 season, as voted on by District Administrators. These items were discussed and voted upon following the Little League International Congress event, which was held from June 11-13 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Port Trevorton Man Rolls Over Vehicle Twice in Crash
PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Port Trevorton man was seriously hurt after rolling over his vehicle twice in Penn Township, Snyder County last Tuesday. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 29-year-old Christopher Delawder. Troopers say he was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries, but a medical update is unavailable from the hospital. Troopers say Delawder was wearing a seat belt.
New central Pa. winery moving into spot vacated by another
The space formerly housed by Cristiano Winery isn’t going to stay empty for long. Don and Joan Hopler, of Carlisle, are planning to open Totem Pole Ranch and Winery in that building by mid-September. The address is 207 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg.
Armed guards protecting many schools in our area this year
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No phones, no fights, no bullying, and most importantly, no one entering the school who shouldn't be there — that's the goal this school year in the Hanover Area School District. "There's not going to be a building in this district that does not...
Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
Pigeons poke holes in properties, pester Pa. neighborhood
FRACKVILLE — For several months, residents in the 400 block of West Washington Street have been dealing with a swarm of pigeons that they say have overrun their properties. The birds frequently alight on the rooftops and damage the properties, according to Susan Earll, who lives in the block.
Some planned nursing home strikes called off
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Officials say Guardian-owned nursing home workers represented by SEIU have reached a tentative agreement with their employers. Meaning that planned strikes at Riverside Rehab and Nursing in Taylor and Guardian Elder Care in Nanticoke have been called off. There may still be strikes at nursing homes...
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
DEP Declares Drought Watch for 36 Counties, Including Valley
HARRISBURG – 36 counties, including the entire Central Susquehanna Valley, are now under a drought watch. The state DEP issued the drought watch Wednesday, including Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour counties. The state is asking for voluntary conservation. The National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center reports a...
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
