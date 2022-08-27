ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

thehomepagenetwork.com

Jim Fitch Retires from Jim’s Sporting Goods

CANTON – Wednesday, August 24, 2022 was the official signing of the papers for Jim and Carol Fitch. After owning Jim’s Sporting Goods for very close to 50 years they are retiring. It is nice to know they are leaving with their life long work in good hands. Jim and Carol took time to say goodbye and turn over the keys on Canton Home Page. Watch the broadcast to hear his words.
CANTON, PA
Lewisburg, PA USA

Lewisburg, PA USA

I found my heart hanging on a tree branch. I’m going through a hard time in life and working as a nurse doesn’t make it easier. Finding this made me stop and smile which is what I really needed. What an awesome project. Found in Lewisburg Pennsylvania.
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County

Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Vehicle Abandoned After Rollover near Centralia

The driver of a vehicle was no where to be found after a crash in Columbia County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:00pm, Tuesday, along Route 61 between Centralia and Mount Carmel. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on it's side and the driver...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Former Bucknell employee charged with credit card fraud

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former employee of Bucknell University has been charged with access device fraud. Police say Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, used a credit card in her name on a Bucknell University account. The university credit card was used for personal expenses totaling more than $26,000. This happened...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
littleleague.org

Rule and Regulation Updates Beginning With the 2023 Little League® Season Announced Following Congress Voting

Following the unique, democratic process established by Little League International in the mid-1950s to help chart the future of the organization, the International Board of Directors officially approved six rule and regulation items to be implemented for the 2023 season, as voted on by District Administrators. These items were discussed and voted upon following the Little League International Congress event, which was held from June 11-13 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Port Trevorton Man Rolls Over Vehicle Twice in Crash

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Port Trevorton man was seriously hurt after rolling over his vehicle twice in Penn Township, Snyder County last Tuesday. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 29-year-old Christopher Delawder. Troopers say he was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries, but a medical update is unavailable from the hospital. Troopers say Delawder was wearing a seat belt.
PORT TREVORTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
TOWANDA, PA
Newswatch 16

Some planned nursing home strikes called off

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Officials say Guardian-owned nursing home workers represented by SEIU have reached a tentative agreement with their employers. Meaning that planned strikes at Riverside Rehab and Nursing in Taylor and Guardian Elder Care in Nanticoke have been called off. There may still be strikes at nursing homes...
NANTICOKE, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
wkok.com

DEP Declares Drought Watch for 36 Counties, Including Valley

HARRISBURG – 36 counties, including the entire Central Susquehanna Valley, are now under a drought watch. The state DEP issued the drought watch Wednesday, including Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour counties. The state is asking for voluntary conservation. The National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center reports a...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA

