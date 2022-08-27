Lock Haven, Pa. — An Avis man convicted in the assault of three elderly women was sentenced this week in Clinton County Court. Eric Montague King, 46, formerly of Lafayette Street, was sentenced to a maximum of seven years and six months — with a minimum of three years and nine months — for the assaults that took place in 2020. King will also serve a mandatory three years on probation and be classified as a sexually-violent predator for the remainder of his life. ...

AVIS, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO