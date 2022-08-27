Read full article on original website
Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District
The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
local21news.com
Fatal accident in Harrisburg, one death and multiple injuries
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police responded to a two vehicle accident on South Cameron and Shanois Streets. Officers say that they received the call at about 10:00PM on August 26 and upon arrival, located numerous victims suffering from various injuries. Included in the victims was an adult...
4 injured in head-on crash on Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township
Four people were injured Friday night, around 8:30pm, in a head-on crash that occurred in the area of 924 West Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by South Heidelberg Township Police, a shuttle bus that was attempting to back out of the driveway of Johnny & Hons Smokehaus, located at 924 W. Penn Avenue, struck a car headed east along Penn Avenue. The car then crossed the center turn lane and collided with another vehicle headed west on Penn Avenue.
wkok.com
Unidentified Middleburg Man Dies After Crashing Vehicle into Building
BEAVERTOWN – A 56-year-old Middleburg man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a commercial building in Beavertown Tuesday afternoon. Middleburg Police Chief Mark Bailey says the victims identity is being withheld until his family is notified. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday at 503 West Mulberry...
abc27.com
Silver Spring Township police investigating suspicious incident
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating an incident that occurred in the area of Ashburg Drive. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from the department,...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Port Carbon Man Who Failed to Appear for Court Appearance
Schuylkill County detectives are attempting to located man that failed to appear for his court appearance. According to Schuylkill County Detectives and Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake's office, they are attempting to locate Timothy Burke, 29, of Port Carbon. Burke is described as a male, 5 feet 7...
Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
abc27.com
Harrisburg man sentenced to over 20 years for bank robberies, firearm offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a Harrisburg man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for multiple armed bank robberies and firearm offenses. According to a release from the department, 32-year-old Tashan Layton of Harrisburg was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug, 24. According to...
WGAL
2 injured in York County stabbing
Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
WOLF
Lycoming Co. D.A. speaks out about gang activity surge leading to Williamsport shootings
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner spoke alongside Williamsport Mayor Derrick Slaughter and Williamsport Police Chief Justin Snyder to address the recent surge in crime the city has seen over the last month. Gardner explained that nontraditional gangs are the source behind many of...
delawarevalleynews.com
Pick-Up Truck Slams Into Tractor Trailer In Middletown
It was just before 5:00 PM yesterday, when multiple people called 911 for a traffic accident on South Woodbourne Road near Cobalt Crossing. When police and fire rescue got to the scene they found a pick-up truck had driven head on into a tractor trailer. The driver of the pick...
WGAL
1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirley Township after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz. Fritz […]
Man who preyed on elderly woman sentenced to three years
Lock Haven, Pa. — An Avis man convicted in the assault of three elderly women was sentenced this week in Clinton County Court. Eric Montague King, 46, formerly of Lafayette Street, was sentenced to a maximum of seven years and six months — with a minimum of three years and nine months — for the assaults that took place in 2020. King will also serve a mandatory three years on probation and be classified as a sexually-violent predator for the remainder of his life. ...
Road rage shooter on the loose after hitting driver in Dauphin County: police
One person was injured after a road rage incident turned into a shooting on Friday morning, Swatara Township police said. Around 10:24 a.m., a male driver was headed east on Route 322 down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane, he later told police. Shortly after switching lanes,...
Scranton police officer accused of fraudulently obtaining thousands in federal funds
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton Police Officer was charged with theft on Thursday after allegedly fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars in federal funds. Court documents allege sergeant Jeffrey Vaughn, age 50, obtained over $5,000 in compensation by claiming he worked a patrol shift in lower-income housing complexes when he did not. The maximum penalty […]
Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk
Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
