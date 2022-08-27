Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
skooknews.com
Vehicle Abandoned After Rollover near Centralia
The driver of a vehicle was no where to be found after a crash in Columbia County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:00pm, Tuesday, along Route 61 between Centralia and Mount Carmel. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on it's side and the driver...
Pennsylvania drought watch: 36 counties including Lehigh Valley asked to conserve water
Pennsylvania has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water as an unusually dry summer draws to a close. The drought watch includes the Lehigh Valley for the first time in five years. The Pennsylvania drought watch covers every county along the Delaware River and...
Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1
Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
wkok.com
DEP Declares Drought Watch for 36 Counties, Including Valley
HARRISBURG – 36 counties, including the entire Central Susquehanna Valley, are now under a drought watch. The state DEP issued the drought watch Wednesday, including Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour counties. The state is asking for voluntary conservation. The National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center reports a...
Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County
Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
Former Bucknell employee charged with credit card fraud
LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former employee of Bucknell University has been charged with access device fraud. Police say Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, used a credit card in her name on a Bucknell University account. The university credit card was used for personal expenses totaling more than $26,000. This happened...
One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
Deer hunting event thrives in dual role of helping Lehigh Valley landowners and the hungry
Most sportsmen primarily hunt deer for the sport and/or to put meat on their family’s table. For the past 18 years, however, a group of avid archery hunters from across the state has been gathering in this region each fall for a unique hunt designed to provide much-needed food for others.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Hit with Heavy Rain; Downed Trees and Minor Flooding Reported
Just after 2:30pm, Tuesday, Schuylkill County was hit with some heavy rain causing some minor flooding and downed trees. The hardest hit areas seemed to be the western and southern areas of the county. Frailey Township and the Donaldson area reported some downed trees that also knocked out power to...
Man rescued after falling into Nay Aug Gorge
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Members of the Scranton Fire Department’s C-Shift rescued a man that fell into the Nay Aug Gorge, in Scranton, Tuesday evening. According to Assistant Fire Chief, Jack Davis, a man fell into the gorge during a walk on the trail. The Scranton Fire Department’s C-Shift firefighters responded to the scene […]
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
An end to 'Lake Commerce' in sight?
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Dickson City borough officials say they cringe every time it rains, dreading that Commerce Boulevard will flood, causing the road to be closed. The issue is a drainage problem located in a tricky spot. "The biggest hang-up was who was going to assume responsibility for...
littleleague.org
Rule and Regulation Updates Beginning With the 2023 Little League® Season Announced Following Congress Voting
Following the unique, democratic process established by Little League International in the mid-1950s to help chart the future of the organization, the International Board of Directors officially approved six rule and regulation items to be implemented for the 2023 season, as voted on by District Administrators. These items were discussed and voted upon following the Little League International Congress event, which was held from June 11-13 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
State Route 92 closed due to downed tree
LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A downed tree has closed State Route 92 (SR-92) in Susquehanna County. According to PennDOT, SR-92 is closed due to a downed tree, caught in wires, from the intersection of the Milford and Owego Turnpike to the intersection of Franklin Road in Lenox Township, Tuesday afternoon. PennDOT says the […]
Deadly crash in Snyder County
BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
Flames hit home in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A home was damaged by a smoky fire Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County. Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a house on Beechwood Drive in Dickson City. Firefighters said a woman was at home at the time but was able to get out...
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
Soldier, 17, collapses during training, dies days later
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard has died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said on its Facebook page Friday. Officials at the base in South Carolina said she had collapsed during physical training...
