abc27.com

Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
LANCASTER, PA
skooknews.com

Vehicle Abandoned After Rollover near Centralia

The driver of a vehicle was no where to be found after a crash in Columbia County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:00pm, Tuesday, along Route 61 between Centralia and Mount Carmel. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on it's side and the driver...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

DEP Declares Drought Watch for 36 Counties, Including Valley

HARRISBURG – 36 counties, including the entire Central Susquehanna Valley, are now under a drought watch. The state DEP issued the drought watch Wednesday, including Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour counties. The state is asking for voluntary conservation. The National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center reports a...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County

Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Former Bucknell employee charged with credit card fraud

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former employee of Bucknell University has been charged with access device fraud. Police say Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, used a credit card in her name on a Bucknell University account. The university credit card was used for personal expenses totaling more than $26,000. This happened...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
PennLive.com

One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
PALMYRA, PA
WBRE

Man rescued after falling into Nay Aug Gorge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Members of the Scranton Fire Department’s C-Shift rescued a man that fell into the Nay Aug Gorge, in Scranton, Tuesday evening. According to Assistant Fire Chief, Jack Davis, a man fell into the gorge during a walk on the trail. The Scranton Fire Department’s C-Shift firefighters responded to the scene […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

An end to 'Lake Commerce' in sight?

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Dickson City borough officials say they cringe every time it rains, dreading that Commerce Boulevard will flood, causing the road to be closed. The issue is a drainage problem located in a tricky spot. "The biggest hang-up was who was going to assume responsibility for...
DICKSON CITY, PA
littleleague.org

Rule and Regulation Updates Beginning With the 2023 Little League® Season Announced Following Congress Voting

Following the unique, democratic process established by Little League International in the mid-1950s to help chart the future of the organization, the International Board of Directors officially approved six rule and regulation items to be implemented for the 2023 season, as voted on by District Administrators. These items were discussed and voted upon following the Little League International Congress event, which was held from June 11-13 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

State Route 92 closed due to downed tree

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A downed tree has closed State Route 92 (SR-92) in Susquehanna County. According to PennDOT, SR-92 is closed due to a downed tree, caught in wires, from the intersection of the Milford and Owego Turnpike to the intersection of Franklin Road in Lenox Township, Tuesday afternoon. PennDOT says the […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Snyder County

BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames hit home in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A home was damaged by a smoky fire Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County. Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a house on Beechwood Drive in Dickson City. Firefighters said a woman was at home at the time but was able to get out...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Soldier, 17, collapses during training, dies days later

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard has died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said on its Facebook page Friday. Officials at the base in South Carolina said she had collapsed during physical training...
FOREST CITY, PA

